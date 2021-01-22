Instant Rewind: Pacers 120, Magic 118

Instant Rewind

There is a new president in the offices of Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

With 3.6 ticks left in overtime, Doug McDermott found Malcolm Brogdon on the right wing for a 27-foot, 3-point dagger to secure a 120-118 Pacers (9-6) victory against the Orlando Magic (7-9). The thrilling win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Blue & Gold. Brogdon finished with a team-high 23 points on 8-of-18 shooting.

Two other Pacers finished with 20 or more points as well. In his first game back from injury, Myles Turner notched 22 points and nine boards. Jeremy Lamb also scored 22 off the bench in his second game back.

Indiana fended off a barrage of early Magic threes and shot a blistering 60.9 percent (14-of-23) from the floor to grab a 38-27 lead after one. After Orlando knocked in five of its six first 3-point attempts, the Blue & Gold rattled off a 20-2 run, including 13 unanswered, to take control of the frame. McDermott contributed eight points of the 13-point spree to put the Pacers back on top 22-17 with 6:10 remaining in the frame.

The Pacers’ bench then managed to push the lead to double digits as part of the run. Sparkplug T.J. McConnell quickly found Turner for a spot-up trey, then followed that with a swipe of the lazy Orlando inbounds pass to find Justin Holiday for a quick layup. The back-to-back buckets put Indiana ahead 29-19 with 4:30 to go.

From there, the Pacers kept Orlando from gaining any traction. After Dwayne Bacon knocked in a three to pull the Magic to within seven, Edmond Sumner sprinted down the floor and beat the buzzer with a crafty layup to earn the nine-point advantage at the end of the frame.

However, Indiana’s lead quickly evaporated in the early moments of the second. The visitors eventually knotted things up at 45 apiece after Evan Fournier connected on a technical free throw and a pullup 3-pointer in an eight-second span to force the tie at the 7:10 mark of the frame.

Orlando soon snagged a slim 51-47 lead on a 14-foot jump shot from former All-Star Nikola Vucevic. But, Indiana responded later in the frame with consecutive treys from Turner and McDermott – his third of the half – to put the Pacers ahead 53-51 with 3:56 left in the frame.

With the Pacers trailing by one with 46.5 seconds to go, Brogdon rattled off five straight, including a 26-foot pull-up 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds remaining, to give Indiana the two-point edge at halftime.

A 10-3 Magic run to start the third put Indiana into a 70-65 deficit. But, the Pacers responded with seven unanswered, including five consecutive from Turner, to grab a 72-70 lead with 7:21 to play in the third.

The game remained a back-and-forth affair for the next several minutes. A pair of buckets from Brogdon claimed a 76-74 lead with 4:28 to play in the frame. However, Orlando responded just 17 seconds later, as James Ennis drilled a spot-up 3-pointer to put Orlando ahead by one, once again.

Both teams then piled on the points down the final moments of the frame. With 2:38 to play, neither team missed a shot on their next four offensive possessions. Turner and Lamb found the buckets for Indiana, while Orlando leaned primarily on the efforts of Gordon. With the Pacers leading 88-85, Gordon cut the Indiana deficit to one with a turnaround jumper with 46.5 seconds to play.

A desperation heave from Bacon seemingly put the Magic ahead before the end of the third. But the basket was waved off during the break. Indiana took a 88-87 lead into the final frame.

Indiana tried its best to pull away early in the fourth. Turner and Lamb continued their impressive efforts from the third to earn a 98-93 lead with 7:59 to go. However, just over two minutes later, back-to-back threes from Vucevic put Orlando ahead 101-100 with 5:30 to play.

Then, a pair of buckets from Lamb grabbed a 104-101 Indiana lead at the 4:24 mark, but the Magic responded three minutes later. But Orlando would not be done yet.

Terrence Ross notched five consecutive points, including a 25-foot 3-pointer, to put Orlando ahead 108-106 with just 57.9 seconds to go.

With the score stagnant and 16.7 to go seconds to go, Justin Holiday forced an errant inbounds pass to earn an Indiana possession. Sabonis then easily drove the lane for a left-handed layup to tie the score at 108-all with just 10.6 seconds to go. Sabonis then picked the pocket of Gordon on the defensive end to force overtime.

Orlando found success early in the extra frame thanks to Fournier. The French-born guard notched the first seven Magic points of the frame to give the Magiv a 115-110 lead with 3:43 to play. But the Pacers would not give in.

Indiana appeared to grab a three-point lead after scoring seven straight points. But Brogdon’s 3-point shot in the middle of the spree was not counted. After video review, it was determined he had stepped out of bounds before the shot. However, Lamb did follow the call with a cutting baseline layup to cut Orlando’s lead to 115-114 with 2:11 to go.

After a missed 3-point shot from Lamb, Indiana appeared to clamp down on defense. Two Pacers defenders closed down on Vucevic in the paint forcing a loose ball. After the scramble, the ball found its way to Vucevic’s mitts, and the big man spun around for an easy layup. Indiana now trailed 117-114 with 54.3 seconds to go.

After trading one free throw each, Sabonis tallied a layup to cut the lead to one. After Fournier’s three rattled out, McDermott found Brogdon on the right wing for the dagger, and the Pacers held on for the win.

