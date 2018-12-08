Game Rewind: Pacers 112, Magic 90

Last Updated: Dec. 7 at 12:30 PM ET

The Pacers picked up another road win after handling the Magic, 112-90, in Orlando. Great defense, Bojan Bogdanovic and strong bench play were the keys to tonight's win.

“Well, it was a team effort," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said. "We talk about our guys that are not in rotation, working hard to have themselves ready because injuries are going to happen. You’ve got to be ready to play. Our coaches and our guys, they work hard to prepare themselves for the opportunity, and I thought tonight they stepped up and they played a solid game from start to finish against a very good team.”

Bogdanovic scored 21 of his game high 26 points in the first half, and he had it going from the start. He scored eight quick points to stake the Pacers to a 15-12 lead with a little over seven minutes to go in the opening quarter.

The Pacers extended their advantage to nine at the 4:06 mark but the Magic were able to cut into it before the first quarter ended, as the Pacers led by just three, 28-25, heading into the second.

The Pacers' second unit got the team off to a great start in the second period. The group put together a 12-2 run to give Indiana a 40-27 lead and force a Magic timeout with 7:38 left in the half.

The combination of Bogdanovic and the bench staked the Blue & Gold to a 12-point halftime lead, 57-45.

In the third, a fast start by Orlando got the Magic within nine and forced a Pacers timeout with 9:30 to play in the quarter.

Another triple from the Magic got them within six, but from there, Indiana, keyed by Kyle O'Quinn, who was filling in for Domas Sabonis, went on a 13-2 run to grow their lead to 17, 78-61, with 3:54 left in the third. When the third was said and done, the Pacers led by 16, 86-70.

The bench was big all night for Indiana, outscoring Orlando's 49-32.

“My teammates I guess trust me to be ready, so I like to fulfill that role any chance I get," O'Quinn said of his fill-in performance.

In the early part of the fourth, Indiana got the lead up to 20. The Pacers continued to pile on as a Thad Young layup made the score 106-81 with four minutes to play to make it a full on rout.

Young had a nice game, finishing with 14 points, and eight rebounds. Cory Joseph added 15 points and O'Quinn had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Magic were led by 22 points from Nikola Vucevic. Aaron Gordon added 20 points.

Bojan Bogdanovic's +/- rating of +28 was the Pacers' best.

The Pacers held the Magic to just 40.9 percent shooting (36-of-88).

“We’re getting a lot of energy. I think we’re connected on the defensive end of the floor. I love the fact that we’re controlling the boards, dominated the boards tonight." - Pacers head coach Nate McMillan

"Every night is different. I guess the best thing around here is be ready. You never know what is going to happen and that is the beauty of the NBA. Every night is different.” - Pacers center Kyle O'Quinn

“So first of all you gotta give them credit, they played well, no Sabonis no Oladipo. They’re terrific defensively and they were tonight." - Magic head coach Steve Clifford

“They’re really tied together. They have some quality defenders on that team. There’s no indecision with them." - Magic forward Aaron Gordon

The bench, led by 12 points from Kyle O'Quinn, outscored Orlando's bench 49-32.

The Blue & Gold have now beaten the Magic eight straight times.

The Pacers have now won eight straight games at the Amway Center. Their last loss in Orlando came on Feb. 9, 2014.

Pacers forward Thaddeus Young needed three rebounds to reach 5,000 for his career and eclipsed that mark by finishing tonights' game with eight.

