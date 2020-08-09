Game Rewind: Pacers 116, Lakers 111

Game Recap

T.J. Warren might never leave Orlando. The Pacers' leading scorer continued his sizzling play in the bubble on Saturday night, scoring seven straight points in the final 1:25 to lift Indiana (43-27) to a 116-111 win over the Los Angeles Lakers (51-18).

The national spotlight was on the Blue & Gold on Saturday, as they played in their first nationally televised game in the bubble against LeBron James and the Lakers. That didn't phase Warren, who scored 18 points in the first quarter and finished with a game-high 39, going 15-for-22 from the field and 5-for-8 from 3-point range.

"I know what I can bring to the table on a consistent basis," Warren said after his latest star turn. "It's not a surprise to see the success. I know the time and effort I've put in."

Malcolm Brogdon (24 points, five rebounds, and six assists) and Victor Oladipo (22 points, seven boards, and five dimes) also had strong performances as the Pacers swept the season series with the Lakers, who have clinched the best record in the Western Conference.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: Track the Latest Standings, Potential First-Round Matchups, and More »

The Pacers led by six entering the fourth quarter, but the Lakers quickly rallied in the final frame, tying the game at 90 on Dwight Howard's dunk with 9:07 to play and moving in front on James' layup 43 seconds later.

Indiana surged back in front shortly thereafter with seven unanswered points, tying the game at 97 on Warren's layup with 6:37 remaining and moving in front on his fourth 3-pointer of the night at 6:12.

Quinn Cook and Brogdon traded threes before the Lakers reeled off six unanswered. Two Brogdon free throws trimmed the deficit to 106-105 with 2:39 remaining.

After Anthony Davis missed a 3-pointer from the left corner, Oladipo knocked down a floater to put the Pacers in front with 2:08 to play.

On the other end, James airballed a jumper but Davis corralled the rebound and put it up and in to give the Lakers the lead.

Warren then converted one-handed runner with 1:25 left to retake the lead and then, after Davis missed another trey, added a jumper off a dish from Brogdon with 50.6 seconds remaining to make it a three-point game.

"I just stayed aggressive down the stretch," Warren said. "My guards did a great job of setting me up...scoring the ball is what I do."

After a timeout, Cook missed a 3-pointer and Myles Turner wrangled the rebound. With an eight-second differential between the shot clock and game clock, Oladipo let the seconds tick away before dishing to Warren. The hottest player in Orlando delivered, burying a deep 3-pointer from the left wing with 10.6 seconds remaining to seal the win.

"At the end of the day, I could have made a play and did something, but you've got to feed the hot hand," Oladipo said of the moment. "This is basketball. The guy is playing well, give him the ball...let him know I have the trust in him to make a play."

Lakers go on a run. T.J. Warren: pic.twitter.com/JjaTbEY7J5 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 8, 2020

The Pacers attacked the basket early on Saturday, getting to the rim for their first five field goals while jumping out to an early 10-4 lead. The Lakers answered with nine straight points to surge in front, before Warren took over once again.

Just like he's done for stretches in seemingly every game in the bubble, Warren caught fire and scored 16 points in a 22-4 Pacers run. After a layup and a dunk, the 6-8 forward converted three-point plays at 4:55 and 3:59, then knocked down 3-pointers at 3:38 and 3:02.

Warren finally missed a three with 1:30 left, but JaKarr Sampson was there to follow with a ferocious one-handed dunk. Then after a Cook miss, Doug McDermott hoisted a three that missed, but once again Sampson was there for the putback, this time using two hands to throw down.

The Lakers called timeout after Sampson's second slam and James reentered the game, sparking a 7-0 Lakers run before Brogdon's layup just before the first quarter buzzer gave Indiana a 34-24 advantage after one.

"We did a good job of getting stops and getting out and trying to take advantage of our speed," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said about the strong start.

Los Angeles moved back in front midway through the second quarter, as Cook scored eight points — including back-to-back 3-pointers — during an 18-2 run.

Oladipo provided a spark before halftime, scoring six points and dishing out an assist in the final 3:38, but the Lakers remained in front heading into the break, 59-54.

The third quarter was a back-and-forth affair, featuring three ties and seven lead changes. The Blue & Gold eventually opened up a seven-point lead as Warren scored the last six points of an 8-0 run.

Oladipo scored eight points in the third quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Indiana took an 87-81 lead into the fourth.

James led the Lakers with 31 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in the loss. Cook added 21 off the bench, going 5-for-9 from beyond the arc.

The Pacers have three seeding games left before beginning the playoffs, and two of those games are against the Miami Heat, who would be Indiana's opponent in the first round if the season ended today. The Pacers and Heat meet at 8:00 PM on Monday. Indiana then takes on Houston on Wednesday before facing Miami again on Friday.

Inside the Numbers

Oladipo topped 20 points for the second time in 17 games this season. He had a season-high 27 points against Boston in the last game before the hiatus on March 10.

Indiana held Davis, a seven-time All-Star, to eight points on 3-of-14 shooting.

The Pacers went 15-for-33 (45.5 percent) from 3-point range in the win. Brogdon went 4-for-6 and Oladipo was 2-for-4 from beyond the arc.

Indiana won despite committing 20 turnovers, leading to 26 points on the other end.

You Can Quote Me On That

"He's just playing in the flow of the game. Of course he's knocking down his shots and he's red hot, but he's playing in the flow of the game. He's not forcing anything. He's taking shots that he can make. I think our team's doing a good job with the ball movement." -McMillan on Warren's hot play

"Victor was able to get a good rhythm tonight. I thought Malcolm did a good job of defending LeBron but also making sure we were organized, getting us into our offensive sets." -McMillan on Indiana's offensive balance

"We mixed in some double teams to try to keep the ball out of his hands, just to keep him thinking." -McMillan on Indiana's defense against Davis

"My teammates did a good job of helping me with (Davis). He's a superstar down low. We did a good job of trying to limit his post-ups. It was an all-around team effort." -Warren

"I was just aggressive in general. As the games continue to manifest, as I continue to keep playing, I just continue to just be aggressive." -Oladipo

Stat of the Night

Through five games in the bubble, Warren is averaging 34.8 points while shooting 60.5 percent from the field, 55.6 percent from 3-point range, and 88.9 percent from the free throw line.

Noteworthy

Pacers forward Doug McDermott played Saturday after missing Thursday's game with a sore right knee.

With the win Saturday, the Pacers swept the season series with the Lakers for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Former Pacers coach Frank Vogel is now 0-9 against his former team. He lost all seven games against Indiana while head coach of the Orlando Magic and has dropped his first two with the Lakers.

Up Next

The Pacers take on the Miami Heat on Monday, Aug. 10 at 8:00 PM ET.









