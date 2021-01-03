Game Rewind: Pacers 102, Knicks 106

Game Recap

Indiana had hoped to continue their stellar start to 2021 by claiming a victory over the visiting New York Knicks. However, RJ Barrett and company had other plans, as the Knicks (3-3) topped the Pacers (4-2), 106-102, at Bakers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday night. This is just the second time in the last 11 regular-season matchups that Indiana has fallen to New York. Barrett had a team-high 25 points on 8-of-15 shooting for New York.

"They made the shots when they needed to," coach Nate Bjorkgren said after the game. "We didn't. The ball just didn't bounce our way tonight."

With 4:29 to play, Domantas Sabonis connected on a cutting layup to push Indiana ahead, 96-93. But on a cold shooting night, the Pacers failed to find another point until 8.8 seconds remained. Meanwhile, New York rattled off 11 straight points, including four from timely defensive stops, to shut the door down the stretch. Indiana had a brief glimmer of hope after forcing a jump ball from out of a full-court pressure set. But Sabonis threw an errant pass into the backcourt, causing a turnover that sealed the Pacers' fate for good.

"I felt like we got a couple of good looks, we just didn't make them today," Oladipo said of the late scoring drought. "I know for me, I've been making those shots pretty much since the season started. It was just one of those nights where we just couldn't make (any) shots."

On a night where Indiana finished 34-of-84 (40.5 percent) from the floor and 19-of-50 (38.0 percent) from deep, Malcolm Brogdon stood as the lone consistent Blue & Gold shooter. The veteran notched a game-high 33 points on 11-of-17 shooting, including 7-of-10 from downtown. But the rest of the squad just kept misfiring. Myles Turner finished the night as the crew's second-highest scorer with 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting. Victor Oladipo (16 points on 3-of-16 shooting) didn't hit his first field goal until the 6:35 mark of the final frame.

Despite going 15-of-38 (39.5 percent) in the first half, Indiana scraped out a 51-50 advantage before the break. A 17-point first quarter from Brogdon on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting — including four from long range — kept the Pacers from falling into an early hole. Oladipo then aided the Pacers' effort late in the second from the free-throw line, scoring the last eight Pacers points of the half from the stripe.

Brogdon's efforts kept Indiana within striking distance despite the team hitting just four of its first 11 shots. His 28-foot pull-up snipe trimmed the Knicks' lead to 15-12 with 5:52 left in the first. Just 58 seconds later, Brogdon earned Indiana's first lead of the ball game, 17-16, after drilling his third trey of the frame from the left wing.

Brogdon then muscled out a one-possession lead heading into the second. With 1:46 to go, he finished a nifty and-1 play down the lane to grab a 24-23 Pacers lead. Then, with five ticks remaining, the former Virginia standout pulled up and nailed his fourth three of the quarter to secure a 28-26 lead before time expired.

The Blue & Gold stretched their lead to six, after Doug McDermott finished off a four-point play in the right corner with 9:08 remaining in the half. But New York swiftly answered with six straight to tie the ball game once again. The Knicks consistently found success from their big men in the paint throughout the game, as Mitchell Robinson's third offensive rebound led to his tip-in to tie things up with 7:55 remaining.

"It's huge," Brogdon said of the Knicks' frontcourt presence. "That was the difference in the game. Their bigs — (Julius) Randle and — Robinson's not a scorer but (he) rebounds the ball at an extremely high level. He blocks shots. He's active. Just his length bothers us."

Things appeared to turn bright as Sabonis found a cutting Turner for a two-handed flush to earn 43-40 lead with 5:39 to play. But Indiana then failed to score another field goal for the remainder of the half.

Instead, Oladipo struck gold at the charity stripe, finding himself on the foul line four times in the final three minutes of the half. He managed eight Indiana points to give Indiana the slim lead at the break.

For the first time all season, the Pacers left the third quarter with a negative scoring margin. But they did not leave with a deficit thanks to some late timely threes.

A swift 13-5 Knicks run over the first 3:54 of the third had them ahead by seven before coach Nate Bjorkgren called a timeout to slow things down. 12 of New York's points came from the tandem of Elfrid Payton and Julius Randle. But the Blue & Gold soon responded with eight unanswered points — five from Turner — to chew the Knicks' lead down to 66-64 with 6:03 to play in the quarter.

Finding themselves in a 75-68 hole later in the third, the Pacers appeared to turn things around once again. With the shot clock dwindling, Turner nailed a wide-open three from the right wing to close the gap to four with 2:51 to play. On the Knicks' ensuing possession, Justin Holiday picked off a lazy pass and found a streaking Brogdon on a 2-on-1 for the easy layup to trim New York's lead to two.

Indiana briefly eclipsed the Knicks for a 79-78 lead after back-to-back threes from Holiday and McDermott fell through with 1:09 to play. But Barrett and Payton combined to put New York back out in front. The duo combined for 44 points on 16-of-32 shooting for the night.

However, Justin Holiday responded with a corner three at the buzzer to tie things at 82 apiece heading into the fourth.

After a tight 4:21 to start the fourth, New York earned a two-possession lead, 92-87, after back-to-back buckets in the paint from rookie Immanuel Quickley and Austin Rivers. However, Indiana tried its best to keep pace.

With 6:35 to play, Oladipo's first field goal of the game — a 29-foot 3-pointer — tied the Knicks at 92.

Later, back-to-back buckets at the rim from Oladipo and Sabonis in 33 seconds grabbed a 96-93 lead for the Blue & Gold with 4:29 left to play. But New York did not let them get away. With 3:23 to play, Rivers nailed a corner three to put the Knicks back up by two, 98-96. Later, an untimely turnover appeared to put the Pacers behind from good.

With 1:34 remaining, Brogdon threw an errant pass that was intercepted by Randle. He then ran the length of the floor for a fastbreak dunk that pushed New York ahead 100-96. On the ensuing Pacers possession, Brogdon's 3-point attempt was blocked by Robinson and collected by Payton. He then found a cutting Rivers for an easy layup to push New York ahead by six with 35.3 seconds to go. The Knicks then held on for the win.

Inside the Numbers

Malcolm Brogdon set new career highs with 33 points and seven 3-point field goals. He also led the Pacers with seven assists in 41 minutes.

The Pacers tied a franchise record with 19 3-pointers made in tonight's loss, and set a new high mark with 50 attempts from long distance. The previous record was 42 set during an overtime win over Toronto on Dec. 23, 2019.

Domantas Sabonis posted his sixth straight double-double to open the year with 13 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

You Can Quote Me On That

"The lesson from the game was to continue to do what we do well. Meaning like — continue to touch the paint, continue to get to the free-throw line, continue to get paint touches for kick-out threes and kick-out shots. I thought we had a lot of good open looks tonight. We made some of them. But we just need to come up with more second-chance points. That was probably the biggest takeaway." –Coach Nate Bjorkgren on the lessons learned from the loss

"At the end of the day, (there are) going to be nights like this in the NBA. It's unfortunate. It sucks. You wish you could've come out with a win with nights like this. But I won't stop shooting. I won't be hesitant. It is what it is. I'll miss the next one hundred, I really don't care. I'm going to go out there and play my game and be aggressive." –Victor Oladipo on remaining confident after a rough night

"The ball is coming back to you. I'm making my shots. They started trapping me. They started staying in the lane. I'm going to find you. I'm going to continue to get you guys open. I'm going to continue to spread the ball out, touch the paint, kick out, draw attention, make sure you get your open shots. Knock them down, shoot them with confidence." –Malcolm Brogdon on what he says to his teammates when they're struggling from the field.

Stat of the Night

The Knicks posted a 51-32 rebounding advantage and outscored the Pacers 56-26 in the paint, ultimately paving the way for victory.

Noteworthy

Despite the loss, Indiana holds a 60-33 all-time series record against the Knicks at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Saturday's game was Domantas Sabonis' 101st double-double while wearing a Pacers uniform.

Malcolm Brogdon has scored 20 points or more in three of the Pacers' first six games of the season.

Up Next

Indiana travels to New Orleans to take on Zion Williamson and the Pelicans on Monday, Jan. 4 at 8:00 PM ET.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)









