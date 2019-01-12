Game Rewind: Pacers 121, Knicks 106

Game Rewind

The Pacers took care of business against the struggling New York Knicks, winning 121-106 in Madison Square Garden.

"We just wanted to end the road trip right," Pacers guard Victor Oladipo said. "Even though we were 2-2 [on the trip], we felt like we hadn’t played our best basketball and I think we came out tonight with a chip on our shoulder."

Behind strong defense, Indiana jumped out to a 13-5 lead. The Pacers forced seven turnovers in the opening quarter and shot 50 percent from the field to lead 31-22 heading into the second.

Indiana grew its lead to 13 with a little more than 10 minutes left in the half, before the Knicks responded. New York came all the way back, eventually taking the lead, 46-45, at the 5:22 mark.

The teams remained close until the half's final few minutes. Tied at 52 with 2:13 to play, the Pacers finished the half with a 12-0 run to take a double-digit lead into the locker room.

In the third, the Pacers blew the game open. They started the second half with a 7-2 run to make the score 71-55, forcing a Knicks timeout. From there, the Pacers put together another run, this time 9-4, to take a commanding 80-59 lead with 7:36 left in the third. But by the end of the third, New York was within 14 points, trailing 96-82.

The Pacers put their foot back on the gas pedal in the final quarter. A Thad Young dunk with 5:14 to go got the Blue & Gold's lead back up to 21, 111-90, quelling any comeback attempt from the home team.

"We came into the locker room and said that we keep letting teams comeback in the game, we let them get energy and confidence," Pacers center Domantas Sabonis said. "We wanted to come out with energy, get stops and get easy buckets.”

Indiana was led by Sabonis, who was again in the starting lineup for an injured Myles Turner. Sabonis finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds. Oladipo scored 19, and Thad Young added 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Emmanuel Mudiay scored 21 to lead the Knicks in scoring. Rookie Kevin Knox scored 14 points.

The Pacers outrebounded the Knicks by 10, 47-37.

After allowing their last four opponents to shoot over 50 percent, the Pacers held the Knicks to 44.3 percent on Friday night.

The Pacers had six players score in double figures. They are now 17-5 when six or more players score 10 or more points.

“Usually the last games on a road trip are tough. We just had to find some energy, and the previous two games we just didn’t feel like we were as good we wanted to be defensively. We just wanted to come in here and bring the energy.” - Pacers center Domantas Sabonis

“I think we did a good job of doing what we do best, and that’s defending on a high level. We just have to continue building on this.” - Pacers guard Victor Oladipo

“They shared the ball. Something that we periodically did but not enough.” - Knicks coach David Fizdale

The Pacers have won five straight against the Knicks, including all three matchups this season.

Domantas Sabonis now has 19 double-doubles this season.

The Pacers are 18-1 this year when they score 110 points or more.

