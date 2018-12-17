Game Rewind: Pacers 110, Knicks 99

Game Recap

For much of Sunday night, the New York Knicks gave the Indiana Pacers all they could handle. But down the stretch, the Pacers (20-10) made enough winning plays to win their seventh straight game, handling New York at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 110-99.

Indiana led 79-73 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Knicks (9-22) opened the final frame with an 8-2 run to tie the game. The Pacers quickly responded with seven unanswered points to retake control.

The next several minutes featured a number of wild defensive sequences, highlighted by Myles Turner swatting away Enes Kanter's hook shot then racing back after a Victor Oladipo turnover to thwart what looked like a breakaway dunk by Emmanuel Mudiay.

"That's how you win games," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said after the win. "Those are the plays we're looking for our guys to make. Those are the plays we talk about, we need to make to win games and it doesn't make a difference who. Myles was that guy tonight that came up with a big stop."

A few minutes later, after Kevin Knox's corner three made it a 91-88 game, Turner converted a mid-range jumper, the Pacers got a defensive stop, and Bojan Bogdanovic raced ahead for a two-handed dunk, falling to the floor after he dumped the ball through the rim.

Those hustle plays were the difference for the Pacers, who have won seven straight games for the first time since Jan. 26 - Feb. 6, 2017.

"It's winning time," Oladipo said. "No matter what's going on in the first three quarters, in the fourth quarter it's time to win. That's how I was raised...That's our mentality going into the fourth, it's winning time. Every possession matters."

Oladipo stuffed the stat sheet in his best performance since an 11-game absence due to a sore right knee. The All-Star guard looked much more like his old self, leading all scorers with 26 points and also tallying eight rebounds, seven assists, and five steals. He went 5-for-8 from 3-point range in the victory.

"He's letting the game come to him," Turner said. "He's doing a great job of setting us all up and then taking the big shots when he needs to.

"And he's playing defense, too. He's back to being himself on the defensive end."

Turner tallied 24 points on 10-of-19 shooting while also pulling down six rebounds and blocking two shots.

Domantas Sabonis went a perfect 12-for-12 from the field in Indiana's win in New York on Oct. 31, and he picked up where he left off against the Knicks in the early going on Sunday. Sabonis converted all three of his field goal attempts in the first quarter after checking in off the bench, helping the Blue & Gold out to an early 28-26 lead.

Indiana opened up its lead midway through the second quarter thanks to a 10-0 run bookended by 3-pointers from Doug McDermott and Oladipo. The Knicks responded, however, reeling off a 21-10 surge of their own and moved back in front on Kanter's layup with 1:43 left in the half.

Turner then scored the final four points of the half to give the Pacers a 56-53 advantage heading into the break.

Turner scored eight more points in a back-and-forth third quarter. Indiana suffered a blow when starting point guard Darren Collison picked up his fifth foul with 7:06 left in the frame, but backup guard Cory Joseph's three in the closing seconds of the period gave the hosts a 79-73 lead heading into the fourth.

The Knicks deployed a zone defense — a highly unusual tactic in the NBA — for much of Sunday's contest, creating a unique challenge for Indiana's offensive attack.

"It was different, definitely," Oladipo said. "Something new, something I can say that we really haven't seen that much before in a game, but I think we did a great job of adjusting to it and moving the ball and making the right plays."

Sabonis finished with a double-double off the bench, tallying 13 points and 12 rebounds in the victory. Bogdanovic (12 points and four rebounds) and Thaddeus Young (10 points and six boards) also reached double figures.

Kanter led the Knicks with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting and pulled down 15 rebounds. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 19 points, while Mudiay added 18 points and six assists for New York.

The Pacers return to action on Tuesday night, when they go for eight straight wins against their Central Division rivals the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 PM ET.



Photo Credit: NBAE/Getty Images

Inside the Numbers

Including Sunday's win, the Pacers are now 14-3 against Eastern Conference opponents this season, including an 8-1 record in Bankers Life FIeldhouse.

Oladipo's five steals were a new season high.

Sabonis recorded his team-leading 13th double-double of the season on Sunday and his 12th coming off the bench, the most by any player in the NBA.

The Pacers outscored New York 48-36 in points in the paint and 21-10 in second-chance points.

Kanter recorded his 20th double-double of the year in the loss and pulled down at least 15 rebounds for the ninth time this season.

You Can Quote Me On That

"Kanter really had a good first half against us, scoring on the offensive glass. The second half we knew we had to tighten up defensively and I thought our guys did that. We got aggressive, made them work for their points and were able to get some stops." -McMillan

"I just think that our effort wasn't there like it should have been. I think guys finally came together and said, 'Look, man, we need to win this game.' Came out there and made the necessary plays, hit some big shots and escaped with a victory." -Turner

"I think Vic is playing perfect basketball...He's picking his spots, he's not really forcing the issue...I think he's allowing his teammates to make something happen for themselves and then when the game gets close, he just takes over." -Collison on Oladipo's play since his return

"They turned up the heat on us and really started getting after us, and we started holding the ball, and that really bit us. We had like four straight turnovers and a missed dunk, and the combination of that stretch opened up the game for them." -Knicks head coach David Fizdale

"When you give this team leverage, give them the opportunity to extend the lead, you've got to do whatever you can to stop it and we didn't do that tonight. Defensively, you've gotta give them credit." -Hardaway

Stat of the Night

The Pacers held New York to 15-for-45 shooting (33 percent) after halftime.

Noteworthy

Indiana has now won three straight and 12 of its last 13 contests against the Knicks at The Fieldhouse.

The Pacers and Knicks play twice more this season: in New York on Jan. 11 and in Indianapolis on March 12.

Sabonis' father, Hall of Famer Arvydas Sabonis, is visiting from his native Lithuania and attended Sunday's game to watch his son play.

Up Next

The Pacers welcome Collin Sexton and the Cleveland Cavaliers to Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Dec. 18 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

Special Offer - Pacers Score 90 Points

Papa John's PACERS90: The day after the Pacers score 90 or more points, you score 50 percent off all regular menu price online orders at papajohns.com with promo code PACERS90. (Valid in Central Indiana)-->