Game Rewind: Pacers 107, Knicks 101

On a night where some of the Pacers struggled to find their shot, Domantas Sabonis looked like he was working the layup lines.

Against the Knicks on Wednesday, Sabonis went a perfect 12-for-12 from the field, finishing his evening with 30 points and nine rebounds as Indiana overcame a fourth quarter deficit to win 107-101 at Madison Square Garden.

"I thought (Sabonis) was really good the time he was out there tonight," said Pacers head coach Nate McMillan after the game. "He got into foul trouble, and only played seven minutes in first half. In second half, he continued to be aggressive and make plays for us."

Despite Sabonis' impressive offensive outpouring, the game was tight until the finish, when Victor Oladipo sent home a pair of dagger 3-pointers to propel Indiana to the victory.

The Pacers (5-3) began the fourth quarter with Sabonis' 12th field goal, which sparked a 6-0 run to bring the lead back to Indiana.

Moments later, it was Tim Hardaway Jr. leading the Knicks (2-6) back into the lead as he sank a three from the corner with a hand in his face. Hardway Jr. led New York's attack all night, posting a game-high 37 points and connecting on 7-of-11 3-point shots.

With just 4:12 remaining in the game and the Pacers entering desperation mode, Bojan Bogdanovic canned a 3-pointer, slicing New York's lead to just one point.

After another jumper from Hardaway, Sabonis drew a foul on offense, sinking both free throws as Indiana began a crucial 9-0 run.

An Oladipo dunk and Young hookshot soon followed, forcing a Knicks timeout with 1:55 left and the Pacers leading 100-97. Out of the timeout, Oladipo calmly drained a three, giving Indiana what was then its largest cushion of the fourth.

Following a New York timeout, the Knicks got a pair of free throws by Hardaway and a layup from rookie Allonzo Trier to make it a 103-101 Pacers lead with 34.1 seconds remaining.

Out of a Pacers timeout, Boganovic missed a three from the top of the key, but the rebound was corralled by Thaddeus Young, who zipped it to Oladipo in the corner for a dagger 3-pointer as Indiana was able to close out the heart-racing win from there.

"Thad made an amazing play," recounted Oladipo. "The way he rebounded the ball, the only place that he could throw it to was the corner, so I got there and he made a great play. I hit the shot"

The pairing of Myles Turner and Sabonis set the tone in the first quarter for the Blue & Gold. Turner scored six quick points to start the game, including a powerful one-handed slam that put the Pacers up early.

Once Sabonis checked in, the big man went to work right away, making all six of his field goals in the opening quarter and racking up 13 points and five rebounds in the process.

Even with the impressive frontcourt pairing, the Pacers only led 28-25 after one thanks to a tricky layup from Knicks reserve Mario Hezonja in the closing minute of the quarter.

As the second quarter got underway, the youthful Knicks chipped away at the lead, tying things up at 36 with a pair of Trey Burke free throws.

Just as it appeared the Pacers might be opening up a lead, the Knicks again closed the gap as New York forward Noah Vonleh tied things up at 45 with a hook shot. The New York run forced Pacers head coach Nate McMillan to call timeout with 2:59 remaining in the half.

In the closing minutes of the half, it was the Knicks who had the edge, getting a 3-pointer from Vonleh to build their 52-50 lead at the break.

As the second half got underway, Indiana struggled to find its footing on offense as the hosts picked up where they left off, opening up a six-point lead behind more sharpshooting from Hardaway Jr.

Oladipo, however, was quick to pick up the slack, scoring eight straight points out of a timeout to tie the game at 66 apiece. Oladipo — who was held to just five points in the first half — erupted in the second half, scoring 19 of his 24 points over the final two quarters of play.

Despite the Knicks retaking the lead, Sabonis continued his incredible roll on offense, improving to 11-of-11 from the field as New York took an 81-77 lead into the fourth quarter at MSG.

The Pacers began the final frame locked in on offense as the reserves jumped out of the gates with a 10-4 run to put Indiana ahead by two, setting up a thrilling finish at the Garden.

The Pacers looked as if they might lose control of the contest when Knicks guard Damyean Dotson drained a 3-pointer to put New York up by four with 4:25 remaining. But from that moment forward, Indiana outscored the Knicks 16-6 to close out the game.

The stellar night from Sabonis, paired with Oladipo's two clutch 3-pointers in the final minutes of the game, was enough to propel the Pacers to the road victory in the Big Apple.

"That's what All-Stars do," Knicks head coach David Fizdale said of Oladipo's performance. "We couldn't get to him for whatever reason. On our traps we couldn't get him trapped. Once a guy like that hits a couple he is going to get it going."

The Pacers outrebouded the Knicks 41-35. It was their first time outrebounding an opponent since their opening game against the Grizzlies.

Indiana overcame an impressive long-range shooting night from New York, who connected on 12-of-25 3-point attempts.

The Pacers outscored the Knicks 30-20 in the fourth quarter.

"Some of the shots I feel like I normally make I wasn't making tonight. I had to find other ways to win. Other ways to impact the game. My teammates lifted me up the entire time. Domantas played phenomenal tonight. He carried us the entire game, other guys stepped up and made big shots during the course of the game. Thad had a great offensive rebound and kicked it out to me to seal the game." -Victor Oladipo

"(Victor) got into foul trouble, Hardaway is a tough matchup. We put Cory in there to try and run around and make Hardaway work to get the ball. That last possession, Hardaway scored over Cory. Vic asked for Hardaway to guard him and came up with the big steal. Sometimes foul trouble can take you out of your rhythm, but he stayed with it. He didn't try to do anything too aggressive and shots started to fall for him." -Pacers head coach Nate McMillan

Domantas Sabonis became just the 18th player ever to finish 12-of-12 or better in a game. He's the third player to do it since 2010, and no player has done it in the past three seasons.

The Pacers continued to struggled at the free throw line, making 11-of-17 attempts.

Three of Indiana's six 3-pointers came in the fourth quarter.

Thaddeus Young recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Pacers' two-game road trip continues on Friday as Indiana visits the Chicago Bulls before returning home on Saturday to face Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics. Find Tickets »

