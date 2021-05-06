Game Rewind: Pacers 93, Kings 104

Game Recap

Coming into Wednesday's battle against the Sacramento Kings, the Pacers (30-35) knew they would be in for a tough test in the post. The visitors entered the match holding the league's fourth-best scoring average in the paint at 53.3 points per game.

For 48 minutes, the Kings (29-37) played as advertised. The visitors tallied 62 points in the painted area en route to defeating Indiana 104-93 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. After consecutive games of scoring at least 140 points, the Blue & Gold's offense seemed out-of-rhythm for much of the night.

"Our pace, first of all, wasn't there," coach Nate Bjorkgren stated postgame. "Then we hit that stretch there, in the third, where we couldn't score. I thought we had some decent looks on it too in the paint – just those shots didn't fall."

The scoreless streak in the third lasted just under five minutes.

Former Duke standout Marvin Bagley III finished as the night's top scorer with 31 points – including 24 in the first half. Delon Wright also added 23 for the visitors.

"He got to his spots early," Bjorkgren said of Bagley. "We didn't start getting physical with him (until) the second half."

Although it was a tough shooting night overall for Indiana (36-for-83, 9-for-25 from deep), five players ended up in double figures. Domantas Sabonis finished with another double-double – his 42nd of the season – after recording 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting, 13 boards, and eight assists.

Indiana got off to a solid start in the first quarter to grab an early advantage. Threes from Doug McDermott and Caris LeVert, followed by Oshae Brissett's tenacity on the offensive glass helped the squad double up the Kings, 12-6 with 8:14 to go in the frame.

But the lead quickly evaporated after Sacramento head coach Luke Walton took a timeout. The visitors tallied a 16-4 run, including 12 from Bagley in the paint, to take a 22-16 lead at the 3:20 mark.

Down the stretch, the substitution of the Pacers' reserves appeared to light a spark. Two quick steals from the NBA's leader in steals per game, T.J. McConnell, helped initiate a 10-3 run that grabbed a 26-25 Indiana lead with 1:27 remaining. However, the Kings would respond with five straight to take a four-point edge into the second.

In his first appearance since suffering a sprained ankle, Goga Bitadze showed his impact to start the second. The big man first set an impenetrable screen to set up a wide-open Kelan Martin jumper. With 10:16 to go, he snagged his first points of the night – spinning around his defender and finishing with a two-handed slam that gave the Blue & Gold a 33-32 lead.

The game quickly turned into a tight defensive battle for the next several minutes. The squads combined for just 11 total points over a 5:00 span before Bagley's layup broke a 38-all tie at the 5:16 mark.

The Blue & Gold remained stuck at 38 points for 3:44. Caris LeVert's layup with 3:20 remaining finally trimmed Indiana's deficit to 44-40.

But that would be as close as they would get for the rest of the half. The defense continued to struggle in containing Bagley. Then, a pair of threes from Delon Wright pushed Sacramento's lead to double digits, 54-43. A pair of Pacers buckets in the final minute cut the Kings' lead to 56-47 before the break.

A hot start from sharpshooter Buddy Hield helped push the Kings' lead to 65-51 early in the third. Sacramento then continued to find easy buckets in the paint over the first half of the frame to keep its double-digit lead. At the 6:52 mark, Bagley added to his total with an uncontested alley-oop dunk to give Sacramento a 71-56 lead.

Frustrations and turnovers began to amount for the Blue & Gold as the third ticked on. Despite keeping Sacramento under relative control, the sloppy play appeared to prohibit Indiana from making a substantial run. The squad stood still at 56 points for a span of 4:59 before Bitadze's three from the left wing brought the score to 80-59 with 2:50 left.

Bitadze's triple started a 12-4 Pacers run, including eight unanswered, to close out the frame. However, the squad still faced a 17-point mountain to climb as they headed into the fourth.

The Blue & Gold quickly cut the lead to 87-73 at the 9:51 mark behind a gritty offensive rebound in the paint from Cassius Stanley that earned a trip to the charity stripe.

However, Indiana soon stalled on the offensive end once again. A 2:07 scoring drought helped Sacramento push the lead back to 93-73 before LeVert knocked down a three from the left side with 7:44 to go.

With time running short, a comeback just was not in the cards for the Blue & Gold. Trailing 101-78 with 5:07 to go, the squad managed a 9-1 run over a 4:07 span. But it was simply not enough. The deep reserves for both sides then finished out the game.

With just seven games remaining in the regular season, the Pacers hope to rebound tomorrow night at the Fieldhouse against the red-hot Atlanta Hawks.

Inside the Numbers

Indiana has surrendered 158 points in the paint over its last two contests.

Caris LeVert finished with 14 points but shot 5-of-18 from the floor. He connected on two of his three long-range attempts.

Doug McDermott (11 points) finished in double figures for the 15th time out of his last 17 appearances.

You Can Quote Me On That

"We just have to stay positive. The guys look up to us (himself, Malcolm Brogdon, and Myles Turner) and we just have to stay positive – be together. We have to sacrifice out there and do whatever it takes to win." –Sabonis on being one of the leaders on the team during Indiana's rough patch

"At the end of the day, the way I go about this game, we have to continue to fight, and sit together, and play together when we're out there. We have to try to find a way to win games, but more importantly, get into a rhythm with one another." –Justin Holiday on what needs to happen over the final seven games.

Stat of the Night

The Pacers committed a season-high 22 turnovers which resulted in 25 points for Sacramento.

Noteworthy

The Pacers remain a half-game ahead of the Washington Wizards after they fell 135-134 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Sacramento swept the regular-season series with Indiana for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Edmond Sumner did not appear in Wednesday's game as he still deals with the lingering effects of his knee contusion.

Up Next

The Pacers play the Atlanta Hawks at Bankers Fieldhouse, Thursday, May 6 at 8:00 PM ET.









