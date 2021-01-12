Halftime Rewind: Pacers 64, Kings 65

Halftime Rewind

Indiana finds itself in a tight contest in its first game of their five-game Western Conference road trip. They trail the Sacramento Kings 65-64 at halftime at Golden 1 Center.

In a half that featured nine ties and 15 lead changes, a De’Aaron Fox buzzer-beating three gave the Kings the lead at the break.

Domantas Sabonis leads all Pacers with 16 points on 8-of-13 shooting, while Doug McDermott follows with 15, including 13 in the second quarter. Malcolm Brogdon is the only other Pacer in double figures so far with 10. The Blue & Gold finished 26-of-48 (54.2 percent) from the floor.

The high-flying Pacers started off hot, scoring six straight points in 1:04 to start the game. After Sacramento won the tip, Victor Oladipo swiped a De’Aaron Fox pass and sprinted the other way for the easy flush to open scoring. After Sabonis notched a layup, Myles Turner picked another Fox pass, and found Oladipo on the wing. Oladipo then found a streaking Justin Holiday for the easy bucket.

However, the Kings tightened up and quickly switched up the score. A pair of threes from bother 3-point specialist Buddy Hield and rookie Tyrese Haliburton soon propelled the Kings to a 28-22 lead at the 2:23 mark of the frame.

But the Blue & Gold’s defense clamped down for the final minutes of the first. After Haliburton’s three, the squad kept Sacramento without a field goal for the remainder of the period. The Pacers’ bench then checked in and erased Sacramento’s lead before the end of the half. Free throws from Aaron Holiday, followed by field goals from JaKarr Sampson and McDermott led to a 30-all tie after one.

The Pacers’ reserves raced out to a 40-34 lead early in the second quarter behind six quick points from Edmond Sumner. But Sacramento responded with a 9-2 run, including six unanswered, to grab a 43-42 lead with 8:27 to play.

For the next several minutes, the teams remained separated by no more than four points. A 3-point snipe from McDermott on the left wing snagged a 55-54 lead for the Blue & Gold with 3:28 to go. After Harrison Barnes responded with a dunk, McDermott then found a cutting Sabonis with a bounce pass in the lane to put Indiana ahead by one, once again at the 2:34 mark.

A Brogdon trey with 14.1 seconds remaining appeared to put Indiana ahead heading into the break, but Fox’s buzzer beater turned things around once again.

