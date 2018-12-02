Game Rewind: Pacers 110, Kings 111

Game Recap

Trailing by one in the closing seconds and with All-Star guard Victor Oladipo watching in street clothes, the Pacers turned to Bojan Bogdanovic on Saturday night in Sacramento.

The Croatian sharpshooter had carried Indiana all night, scoring a season-high 27 points and hitting 10 of his first 15 shots. As the clock ticked down, Bogdanovic drove to the left baseline and unleashed a vicious stepback move to create separation from Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein.

The resulting space gave Bogdanovic an open look for the potential game-winner. It looked good out of his hands, but swirled around the rim before falling out.

And just like that, the Pacers' hopes of putting together a winning Western Conference road trip evaporated, as the Kings (11-11) prevailed over Indiana (13-10), 111-110, in a wild contest that featured 11 ties and 25 lead changes.

Indiana's offense went cold at a crucial time, as the visitors failed to score for nearly four minutes of game time down the stretch in the fourth quarter. Sacramento slowly erased a four-point deficit, tying the game at 107 on Cauley-Stein's dunk with 1:32 remaining.

Darren Collison finally stopped the bleeding, knocking down a 3-pointer to put the Pacers back in front with 1:12 to play.

De'Aaron Fox's fastbreak layup with 35.1 seconds left made it a one-point game. On the other end, Collison was whistled for an offensive foul for wrapping his arm around Fox.

After a timeout, Fox drove and missed a runner, but Cauley-Stein was there for the follow, converting the putback slam with 16.1 seconds left to put Sacramento back in front.

The Pacers designed a play for Bogdanovic, but he couldn't get the shot to fall.

"That was the play, to go two-man game with Bogey and Domas and he pulled it out," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said. "He got a good look at the basket and it just didn’t go down for him."

After Bogdanovic's miss, Kings guard Buddy Hield and Collison grabbed the rebound simultaneously, forcing a jump ball with 1.3 seconds remaining.

Hield won the jump ball, but it went straight into the hands of Collison, who nearly drained a shot at the buzzer, but it wouldn't have counted even if it had fallen.

Because Collison was involved in the jump, he was not allowed to be the first player to touch the ball after the tip. A brief review concluded that Collison had committed a violation and gave the Kings the ball with 0.9 seconds left. A successful inbounds clinched the win for Sacramento.

In a game that came down to the wire, the Pacers' season-high 25 turnovers loomed large after the final buzzer, the last one coming on Collison's offensive foul.

"We got the lead in the last minute or two and you have to execute," McMillan said. "We had some turnovers late in this ball game that kind of changed the game. We just have to take care of the ball and execute when the game is on the line."

Saturday's game featured eight lead changes over the first half of the first quarter alone, but the Pacers eventually moved in front thanks to strong starts from their starting wings. Bogdanovic and Tyreke Evans combined for 18 of Indiana's first 22 points, helping the visitors out to an early lead.

The Blue & Gold extended their advantage to as many as seven points in the frame and took a 30-26 lead into the second quarter.

The Kings used a 3-point barrage to move back in front, burying four threes in the first 3:06 of the second period to retake the lead. The Kings led by seven points before the Pacers strung together a 13-4 run to close the half and take a 60-58 lead into the break.

The third quarter was a Bogdanovic duel, as Bojan scored nine points for the Pacers and Bogdan (no relation) scored eight for the Kings.

The frame featured six ties and four lead changes, but Domantas Sabonis' nine-foot jumper with 26.6 seconds left gave the Blue & Gold a 91-89 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Doug McDermott and Bogdanovic carried the offensive load for Indiana early in the final frame. The Pacers' two sharpshooters combined for 12 straight points for the Blue & Gold to give them a 107-103 lead with 5:06 remaining, but the offense went cold from there.

All five starters and McDermott finished in double figures for Indiana. Bogdanovic led the way with 29 points, but missed his final four attempts. Thaddeus Young added 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting, while McDermott scored 14 while going 5-for-8 from the field.

Myles Turner (14 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks) and Collison (11 points, 12 assists, and six steals) each recorded double-doubles for the pacers, while Evans chipped in 12 points and four assists.

Bogdan Bogdanovic led Sacramento with 20 points off the bench. Hield added 18, while Cauley-Stein tallied 17 and 13 rebounds.

After splitting their four-game road trip, the Pacers return home to Indianapolis and will host the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night at 7:00 PM ET.

"We have to put it behind us and focus on Chicago," Collison said. "I've always said that, if you let losses linger on it's going to get to three and four losses in a row, just thinking about the previous game.

"We have an opportunity to go back home, try to get a win under our belt and start feeling good about ourselves."



Inside the Numbers

The Pacers shot 52.4 percent from the field in the loss, bouncing back after posting a season-low .372 field goal percentage in Thursday's loss to the Lakers.

Collison's 12 assists were a new season high. He had 11 assists in two wins earlier on the trip in Utah and Phoenix, but has not had more than seven assists in any other game this season.

McDermott scored in double figures in all four games on the road trip while going 11-for-17 from 3-point range. He has now scored 10 or more points in six of his last contests after failing to do so in any of his previous 11 games.

Nursing a sore back, Sabonis uncharacteristically struggled off the bench, tying his season low with just six points on 3-of-8 shooting and committing a career-high seven turnovers. Still, he found a way to impact the game with seven rebounds, five assists, and two blocks.

The Pacers outscored the Kings 58-46 in the paint in the loss.

Sacramento had a 15-6 edge in second-chance points thanks to a 14-6 advantage on the offensive boards. Six of Cauley-Stein's 13 rebounds came on the offensive glass.

You Can Quote Me On That

"You just can't continue to turn the ball over. We had 17 in the Lakers game and (25) tonight. You-re giving a team like this or any team (25) extra bullets with 26 points they scored off of our turnovers. And then the second-chance points – gave up 14 offensive boards. So we have to be sharper with execution and taking care of the ball." -McMillan

"I just turned the ball over towards the end. Those two crucial turnovers down the end, it was uncharacteristic on my part, but I take the hit for that. You figured if you don't turn the ball over, we had some good looks." -Collison

"I was just trying to drive, Myles came over to help and I left it short and Willie was in the perfect position. That's what he does – he's always in the right spot." -Fox on the game-winning basket

"He won in points, I won the game. He is a great player, both of the Bogdanovics are great players. We are just different. He is a better scorer, I am more about getting my players (going and) getting better plays." -Bogdan Bogdanovic (who is from Serbia) on going up against Bojan Bogdanovic

Stat of the Night

The Pacers' 25 turnovers were three more than their previous season high, set on Nov. 17 against Atlanta. Sabonis had seven giveaways, while Collison had six and Sacramento converted those turnovers into 26 points on the other end.

Noteworthy

Saturday's loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Pacers against the Kings, including two straight wins in Sacramento.

With four rebounds on Saturday, Young now needs just six more to reach 5,000 for his career.

Oladipo has now missed seven straight games with a sore right knee. On Friday, the team ruled him out "indefinitely." Indiana is 3-4 without Oladipo over this stretch.

