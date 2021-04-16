Game Rewind: Pacers 111, Jazz 119

Game Recap

Something had to give on Friday afternoon in Utah, as the Pacers' four-game road win streak faced off against the Jazz, owners of the best home record in the NBA.

For much of the afternoon, Indiana had the upper hand, as the visitors built a 17-point lead and never trailed through the third quarter.

But the Jazz seized control in the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run. The Pacers missed eight straight shots over that span, going scoreless over a 4:46 stretch. Caris LeVert's four-point play with 3:30 remaining ended Indiana's drought and trimmed the deficit to 108-103, but Mike Conley connected with Rudy Gobert for a dunk on the other end to make it a three-possession game.

The Blue & Gold would not get any closer the rest of the way as the Jazz (42-14) held on for a 119-111 win over Indiana (26-29). Utah has lost just three of its 29 games this season at Vivint Arena.

Levert led Indiana with 24 points, seven rebounds, and two steals in the loss. Domantas Sabonis added 22 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists.

"We have to give them credit," LeVert said. "They played great defense in the second half. We have to move the ball better on the offensive end in the second half as well. I think in the first half we were playing more free, we were getting more stops, getting out in transition, getting easy baskets."

The two teams were tied at 15 minutes into Friday's contest before the Pacers used a 10-2 run to open up a lead they would maintain for the remainder of the opening quarter. Leading scorers Malcolm Brogdon and Sabonis each scored 11 points while also combining for six assists in the first quarter as the visitors took a 32-24 advantage into the second quarter.

On the strength of a pair of 3-pointers by second-year center Goga Bitadze, Indiana pushed its lead to 13 over the first three minutes of the second quarter. Utah trimmed the deficit to eight following Ersan Ilyasova's 3-pointer with 7:51 remaining in the first half, but the Pacers reeled off nine unanswered points over the next minute and a half to stretch their lead to 53-36.

The Jazz slowly chipped away at that deficit and closed the half, as All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell scored 12 points over the final 3:14 of the half. Utah used a 9-2 run to trim the Pacers' lead to 63-56 entering the closing seconds of the second quarter.

But the Pacers finished the first half with a flourish. Brogdon hit a 3-pointer to push Indiana's lead back to double digits with 4.7 seconds to play. LeVert then intercepted Royce O'Neale's inbounds pass, spotted up in the right corner, and buried another trey to give the visitors a 69-56 lead entering the locker room.

Mitchell led another Jazz run to start the second half, scoring five points over a 9-2 Utah surge. But shortly thereafter, Mitchell landed awkwardly on his right ankle after leaping to contest a pass by Edmond Sumner. He immediately fell to the ground and Utah quickly took a timeout with 8:18 remaining in the third quarter.

Mitchell had to be helped off the floor, was diagnosed with a sprained ankle, and did not return.

The Pacers, meanwhile, maintained their lead for most of the third quarter and took an 89-81 advantage into the final minute of the frame. But Georges Niang and Jordan Clarkson knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers and then Clarkson beat the buzzer with a jumper to tie the game at 89 entering the fourth quarter.

It remained a one-possession game nearly six minutes into the final frame, with five lead changes and two ties over that span.

The Jazz finally put together a run to create some separation, thanks to a Joe Ingles 3-pointer and a layup and a three from Bojan Bogdanovic. A subsequent jumper by Clarkson pushed Utah's lead to 108-99, as Indiana was ultimately doomed by a prolonged scoring drought.

"I felt we were playing with much more pace in the first half because we were getting stops," Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren said. "So obviously you can get out and run and attack better. When they're making shots, we want to get out of the net and go and attack there, but it's much, much easier (when you're getting stops)."

Brogdon finished with 16 points, six rebounds, and four assists in the loss. Bitadze added 13 points and four rebounds while going 3-for-4 from 3-point range, while Jeremy Lamb added 12 points, five boards, and two steals.

Mitchell had 22 points in just 21 minutes for Utah before exiting the game. Bogdanovic had a team-high 24 points against his former team and Clarkson chipped in 18 off the bench.

Gobert, the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019, made his presence felt on both ends, finishing with 13 points, 23 rebounds, and four blocks.

The Pacers wrap up a three-game road trip on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta before returning to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to host San Antonio on Monday night on the second half of a back-to-back.

Inside the Numbers

Sabonis recorded his team-leading 39th double-double of the season. He is 11 shy of tying his franchise record for double-doubles in a season set a year ago with 17 games remaining in the regular season.

Bitadze scored in double figures for the third time in nine games in April. Prior to this month, he had reached double figures in just three games all season.

The Pacers scored 16 points off of 21 Jazz turnovers, while Indiana only allowed three points off of 10 giveaways.

With four blocks, Gobert passed injured Pacers center Myles Turner for the NBA's total blocks lead. Gobert has 160 blocks in 56 games, while Turner has 159 in 46 games. Turner still has a significant lead in blocks per game, with 3.5 to Gobert's 2.9.

You Can Quote Me On That

"We got too loose on them on the 3-point line. They really made us pay from the arc there in the second half. We weren't as forceful into ball screens and in transition. Their threes were way too free and easy." -Bjorkgren

"We had to come out more aggressive (on) defense. I think we were a little more relaxed in the second half. Then they felt comfortable and they made a lot of threes." -Bitadze

"He definitely affected a lot of shots down there for sure. He's very active. Even when he wasn't blocking shots, he was very active. That's something that they utilize on that end. We have someone like that on our end too (in) Myles. It's definitely a benefit when you've got a guy back there like that and you know he's protecting the rim." -LeVert on Gobert

"It's frustrating...We can't make shots when it matters and then we can't get stops or we take quick shots and we're out of position to get back and they score in transition." -Sabonis on Indiana's struggles in the fourth quarter

"A lot of times we go into the fourth quarter with the lead and I feel like we play not to lose as opposed to playing to win. When you play like that, you're not going to be successful, especially in this league." -LeVert

Stat of the Night

The Pacers scored 69 points in the first half on 51 percent shooting, but had just 42 points in the second half while shooting 16-for-56 (28.6 percent).

Noteworthy

Turner missed his sixth straight game with a sprained left ankle, while Doug McDermott sat out his third consecutive contest with the same injury.

The Jazz also beat the Pacers 103-95 in Indianapolis on Feb. 7 and have now swept the season series with Indiana for the first time since 2015-16.

The unusual Friday afternoon tip time was chosen so the game could be broadcast in primetime in Europe. It also aired nationally on NBA TV.

Up Next

The Pacers wrap up a three-game road trip on Sunday, April 18, when they visit Atlanta to take on Nate McMillan and the Hawks at 1:00 PM ET.

