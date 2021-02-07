Game Rewind: Pacers 95, Jazz 103

Game Recap

The Pacers hung tight with the hottest team in the NBA on Sunday afternoon, but ultimately didn't have quite enough to come away with win.

Utah (19-5) prevailed at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on a night where both teams struggled from the field, coming away with a 103-95 win over Indiana (12-12). The Jazz have won 15 of their last 16 contests, while the Pacers have dropped three straight games for the first time this season.

Domantas Sabonis finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks for the Pacers in the loss before fouling out in the final minute on Sunday.

Fellow All-Star Donovan Mitchell narrowly missed out on a triple-double for Utah, tallying a game-high 27 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists.

Sunday's game was just the second time all season that the Pacers have been held under 100 points.

"We just couldn't make shots and that was kind of the game for us," Sabonis after the loss.

After making 10 3-pointers in the fourth quarter of Friday's loss to New Orleans, the Pacers picked up where they left off on Sunday, hitting four quick shots from beyond the arc to jump out to a 12-6 lead.

The rest of the first quarter belonged to the Jazz, however. Mitchell scored 11 points and Utah knocked down six triples in the frame. Indiana, meanwhile, hit just two of its final 13 shots in the quarter as the Jazz outscored the Blue & Gold 19-8 to close the frame and take a 25-20 lead into the second quarter.

The Pacers surged back in front midway through the second quarter thanks to a 14-4 run featuring six points by Myles Turner. The Jazz answered with eight straight points to retake the lead.

Back-to-back baskets by Jeremy Lamb and Doug McDermott gave Indiana a 47-45 lead entering the final minute of the half. Rudy Gobert's dunk with 48.8 seconds remaining knotted the game up heading into halftime.

The third quarter featured two ties and five lead changes. The Pacers trailed 68-66 after Malcolm Brogdon's layup with 3:50 remaining in the frame, but Jordan Clarkson scored six points as Utah closed the quarter with a 7-2 run to take a 75-68 advantage into the fourth quarter.

The Jazz extended their lead to 81-71 early in the fourth before Indiana mounted a charge. The lineup of Justin Holiday and four reserves scored eight straight points to force Utah coach Quin Snyder to take a timeout.

Starters Sabonis, Brogdon, and Turner returned after the break and after a Joe Ingles layup, Sabonis scored four quick points to tie the game at 83.

But Utah quickly moved back in front on Bojan Bogdanovic's three-point play with 5:36 remaining. Back-to-back threes by Bogdanovic and Ingles stretched the Jazz's lead to 94-86 with 3:51 to play.

The Pacers twice trimmed the deficit to five, but both times the Jazz answered with a bucket of their own on the ensuing possession. That would be the closest they would get as Utah held on for their league-leading 19th win.

"They're just such a great team, they make you pay for every little mistake," Pacers forward Doug McDermott said. "We just couldn't get stops and rebounds when we really needed to and shots just weren't really falling for us tonight when we needed them."

McDermott tallied 18 points off the bench for the Blue & Gold, while Brogdon finished with 15 points, four rebounds, and seven assists. Turner (11 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks) and Lamb (10 points, all in the first half) also finished in double figures.

Gobert finished with 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting, 16 rebounds, and three blocks for Utah. Bogdanovic added 18 points and five boards, while Clarkson scored 17 points off the bench.

The Pacers will have the next two days off before returning to action on Wednesday night, when they face the Nets in Brookly for the start of a three-game road trip that also includes visits to Detroit and Atlanta.

Inside the Numbers

After scoring a season-low eight points on Friday, Sabonis bounced back with 20 points on Sunday, though he went just 7-fo-19 from the field. After recording a double-double in 16 straight games to start the season, Sabonis has only managed a double-double in four of his last eight contests.

The Pacers shot a season-low 39.8 percent from the field, but they did limit Utah to 40.9 percent shooting, tied for the fourth-lowest field goal percentage by a Pacers opponent this season.

Mitchell matched his career high with 11 assists, dishing out double-digit dimes for just the second time ever. He also had 11 assists in a win over Minnesota on Jan. 25, 2019.

Indiana outscored the Jazz 52-44 in points in the paint.

The Pacers matched their season low with nine turnovers.

You Can Quote Me On That

"I thought we had some pretty good looks there. There were a number of them I wish that we could get back...We didn't convert when we needed to." -Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren on the team's offensive struggles

"We've got to team rebound better. We've got to hit first. We can't afford to miss a block out on those, especially giving up that many (second-chance) points...Obviously you're going to give up some of them, (but) we've got to find ways to cut that in half." -Bjorkgren on giving up too many offensive rebounds

"We were getting stops, (but) they get the offensive rebound. It's tiring. And then they go kick out and make threes and get a lot of points off that. We (were) working double instead of getting the rebound and getting out and running." -Sabonis

"We didn't put that complete game together tonight, but defensively I did (think) there were some really good stretches. For the most part, I thought our defense was physical when we needed it to be. We just need to finish with a rebound." -Bjorkgren

"Our communication has been better. We've been working together, we've been working on it in practice. I felt like everyone felt good today, just offensively we couldn't make shots." -Sabonis on Indiana's defensive improvements

"We're obviously a little frustrated with the last four or five games. It hasn't gone the way we wanted them to go, but we also know what we're capable of, how we started this year. We know we have enough in that locker room to win games...We're going to keep grinding." -McDermott

Stat of the Night

The Jazz outrebounded Indiana 17-8 on the offensive glass and outscored the Pacers 24-11 in second-chance points.

Noteworthy

The Jazz were without starting point guard and Indianapolis native Mike Conley on Sunday due to right hamstring tightness.

The Pacers are now 7-8 on the season at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana has finished the season with a winning record at home for 31 consecutive seasons, the longest active streak in the NBA.

Sunday was just the second time in their last 15 wins that the Jazz prevailed by single digits. Utah also won 109-105 in Denver on Jan. 17.

Up Next

The Pacers head to Brooklyn to take on James Harden, Kyrie Irving and the Nets on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 8:00 PM ET.

