Halftime Rewind: Pacers 53. Jazz 43

Looking to head into Thanksgiving with a fourth straight win, the Pacers took a 53-43 lead over the Utah Jazz into halftime on Wednesday night.

Former Pacer Bojan Bogdanovic received a nice ovation pregame in his return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Croatian sharpshooter then exacted a little revenge on his old team, coming off a screen on Utah's opening possession and drilling a 3-pointer, and tallied seven points in the opening frame.

Three Pacers combined for Indiana's first 19 points — Jeremy Lamb scoring seven with Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon combining for six apiece — to help the Blue & Gold take a narrow 21-20 advantage into the second quarter.

The hosts opened up the first substantial lead of the night for either team thanks to a 9-0 run in the second quarter. After Aaron Holiday started the sequence with a layup, T.J. McConnell had his hand in the next three buckets. McConnell pulled up for a mid-range jumper in transition, then intercepted a Bogdanovic pass and passed ahead to T.J. Warren for a breakaway dunk. After a Utah timeout and another turnover, McConnell then dished to Warren for a three that made it 36-27 with 6:38 remaining in the half.

The Jazz clawed back to within one after Joe Ingles' 3-pointer with 2:12 remaining, but the Pacers closed the half with another run. Sabonis knocked down a jumper and then Warren scored in transition and then converted a three-point play on consecutive possessions. Justin Holiday and Domantas Sabonis added two free throws apiece to cap an 11-0 run before Bogdanovic's layup in the final seconds made it a 10-point game at the break.

Sabonis led all scorers with 12 points in the first half on 5-of-7 shooting and also pulled down eight rebounds. Brogdon and Warren added 10 points each.

Bogdanovic led Utah with nine points, while Rudy Gobert added eight points and 10 rebounds.

