Game Rewind: Pacers 118, Hornets 121

Game Recap

The Pacers capped off a three-game road trip with a trip down to Charlotte to take on the Hornets for the second time this season. The game turned out to be a roller coaster of emotions for Pacers fans.

After Charlotte broke open a 37-37 game to lead by as many as 25, the Pacers' bench clawed its way into making it a close game in the second half. Early in the fourth, they cut Charlotte's lead to seven before the hosts responded with nine straight. With less than a minute to play, they fought back once again, using their aggression to trim the deficit to three. They even earned the final possession with a chance to tie.

However, Charlotte's defense was just a tick better, and the squad could not fire off a shot. The hosts (10-7) escaped with a 121-118 victory over Indiana (6-11).

In total, the bench recorded a season-high 78 points in the effort — far above their season average of 31. Jeremy Lamb had a season-high 23 on 6-of-9 shooting and went 7-for-7 at the free-throw line. Playing in front of several family members, Torrey Craig added 14 and seven boards. Brad Wanamaker scored a season-high 12 and had a +20 rating. Unfortunately, the reserves' efforts fell just short. Even still, head coach Rick Carlisle had nothing but praises for the group.

"I want to recognize the effort of our second and third unit guys in the last 15 or 18 minutes of the game," he said. "I thought it was tremendous to watch."

"I think we just came in with the mindset that we had nothing to lose," Lamb said of the valiant effort. "We didn't play the game we wanted. So we just tried to come in and bring energy."

Trailing 121-115, Lamb drained his fourth triple to bring the squad to within three. They defended the ensuing inbounds play well, forcing an errant pass out-of-bounds. With 16.2 seconds left, the squad tried its hardest to get the sharpshooter a look. However, the Hornets' closeout defense was stout. The Blue & Gold failed to fire off a shot before the buzzer sounded.

"They knew we needed a three," Craig said of the final play. "So they were pressuring us and being up (at the 3-point line). No matter what happened it was going to be tough trying to get a shot up like that."

Indiana found early offense through Malcolm Brogdon and Chris Duarte, as both tallied four for the first Pacers points. However, Charlotte responded using the efforts of six-year veteran Terry Rozier. Back-to-back buckets for the Louisville guard in 34 seconds pushed the hosts ahead 11-8 with 5:43 remaining.

A deep three from Ball pushed the Hornets lead to five with 3:44 left. From there, he kept Indiana trailing for the remainder of the frame.

The Blue & Gold remained close but could not get over the hump. Domantas Sabonis tallied five over the final 1:47 of the first quarter, including a mini-hook that brought Indiana to within one. But, Charlotte grabbed a 27-22 edge before time expired using the free-throw line.

Consecutive buckets for Caris LeVert trimmed the gap to one again early in the second. However, Charlotte used an 8-0 run to extend its lead to 35-26.

But Indiana fought back midway through the frame. The squad countered with an 11-2 run, including eight straight, to knot the score at 37 with 6:53 remaining. After shooting just 1-for-10 from 3-point range in the first, Brogdon drilled a pair, and Kelan Martin knocked in another during the spree.

However, the tie was short-lived. Ball knocked in five points of an 8-0 Hornets surge to regain a 45-37 lead with 5:16 remaining.

From there, the Pacers had trouble stopping Ball. His handling forced awkward switches and open spaces on defense. To boot, he also connected on several difficult shots, including a floater with 2:06 to go that pushed the hosts' lead to 56-44. The Hornets grew the lead to as many as 17 before Brogdon's layup with 0.3 seconds left marginally trimmed the deficit to 63-48 before the break.

The Hornets quickly pushed their lead to 70-51 in the opening 1:45 of the third after the Pacers could not lock down Hayward or Rozier. At the 10:16 mark, Hayward found a wide-open Mason Plumlee for a two-handed slam that forced an Indiana timeout. Things only got worse as Hayward finished an and-one, and Ball drilled another deep three — a 29-footer — to extend the hosts' lead to 76-53 with 8:06 left.

Charlotte's lead climbed as high as 25 before T.J. McConnell and Brad Wanamaker provided enough of a spark to trim the deficit to 89-72 with 3:37 remaining. Wanamaker, the former Hornet, scored eight quick points off the bench. Then, a running dunk by Craig off a Lamb steal breathed some more life into the team.

The Pacers' reserves continued to battle their way back. After trimming the deficit to 17 three more times, they finally broke through the barrier with Lamb's triple from the left side with 1:04 remaining. Craig added one more free throw before the frame ended to cut the gap to 98-85 entering the fourth.

After trading a pair of buckets, Goga Bitadze hit one of two free throws to cut the deficit to 102-92 with 9:35 remaining. At the 8:38 mark, the big man showed his strength, powering through a foul to finish an and-one play to trim the gap to seven.

However, Charlotte kept up the pressure, responding with five straight to push the lead back to 12 and force an Indiana timeout.

The spree re-energized the Hornets, as they extended the run of unanswered points nine. Although Craig stopped the run with a jumper, Ball reached the 30-point mark on the other end with an and-one play to push the Hornets' lead to 117-97 with 5:00 remaining.

Trailing 118-101, the Pacers rattled off a string of seven unanswered points to ignite their comeback attempt. The bench players continued to fight to the end, connecting on tough shots, and scrambling for loose balls to give them a final chance. Unfortunately, a miracle was not in the cards.

Indiana looks to rebound on Saturday in front of a home crowd as they square off against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Inside the Numbers

Malcolm Brogdon finished with 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting. He was the lone Pacers starter in double figures.

Indiana cleaned up its turnovers on Friday, committing just 10 while forcing 17.

The Pacers' bench shot 25-of-54 (46.2 percent), including 21-of-42 (50 percent) in the second half, from the floor in their comeback attempt.

You Can Quote Me On That

"They're professionals. They understand their situations. You never know when it can be your time to be called on. They just stayed ready." –Craig on Wanamaker, Lamb, and Bitadze's effort despite their lack of playing time lately

"Our job is to represent the state of Indiana and the Pacers organization with a pure, unselfish, competitive effort all the time. Right now, we're not doing that." –Carlisle on the recent struggles

"I think we just have to lock-in. We have to hold each other accountable. We can't wait until we get down 20 to play with urgency. We have to be ready every night if we're going to turn this season around." –Lamb on what needs to change moving forward

Stat of the Night

The Pacers' reserves finished with a season-high 78 total points and a +68 rating.

Noteworthy

Chris Duarte returned to action after missing two games with right should soreness. He finished with six points.

Justin Holiday played in his 244th consecutive NBA game — the longest active streak in the league.

10 of the next 12 Pacers games are home games.

Up Next

The Pacers will return from a three-game road trip to host the New Orleans Pelicans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7:00 PM ET.










