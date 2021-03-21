Game Rewind: Pacers 109, Heat 106 (OT)

Game Recap

Despite a late push from Miami (22-21), the Pacers (19-22) enjoyed sunshine and a sweep down in South Beach, as the squad muscled out a 109-106 victory in overtime over last year's Eastern Conference champions Sunday afternoon at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Trailing 103-98 with 3:40 to go in the extra frame, coach Nate Bjorkgren called a timeout to regroup the squad. The Pacers then found their flame.

Sandwiching two massive swats from Myles Turner on a single Heat possession, Justin Holiday nailed consecutive threes from the right side to give Indiana a 104-103 advantage. Later, after missing the potential game-winning shot in the closing moments of the fourth, Caris LeVert redeemed himself, nailing a 13-foot dagger with 48.2 seconds left to keep Indiana in front for good. In line with its performance for the entire game, Miami missed two potential game-tying threes as time expired. The hosts finished just 9-for-37 (24.3 percent) from deep.

"There was just no quit, honestly," T.J. McConnell said postgame. "We went down five and came together in the huddle and said, 'There's a lot of time left.' We said, 'That's plenty of time, don't give up, don't quit.' And that's exactly what we did."

For the second consecutive outing, seven Pacers finished in double figures. Sharing the wealth, nobody scored more than 17 on the team — the team-high total Domantas Sabonis claimed. The big man also hauled in 11 boards for his 31st double-double of the season. Turner finished with 16 points, including three triples, six boards, and five blocks. The final two were the most important.

"I'm a shot blocker," Turner said of his block sequence. "It's just timing. The best way I can describe it is that I'm just ready at all times."

The bout started similar to Friday's contest, as neither squad hit double digits until Kendrick Nunn hit a pair of free throws at the 7:48 mark of the first. Although struggling from the paint early, the Blue & Gold found success beyond the arc to hang tough. Turner recorded the squad's third trey of the frame, a rainbow from the left wing, to give Indiana a 12-10 lead with 7:34 to play.

The three-ball continued to be kind to the Pacers as the quarter continued. Trailing 15-12. the squad fired off three more, including a pair from Holiday on opposite baselines, to anchor a 14-4 run that extended Indiana's lead to 26-19 with 2:49 left.

The energetic second unit finally ignited the Pacers' close-range offense to close out the frame strong. Doug McDermott, T.J. McConnell, and Jeremy Lamb connected on three consecutive buckets inside the arc with less than 1:30 to play. The run secured a 32-26 Indiana lead after one.

However, the Heat bounced back early in the second. Consecutive and-one finishes and a Gabe Vincent 3-pointer to earn a 37-36 advantage with 9:39 remaining.

Despite Miami's defensive efforts, the Blue & Gold kept a slim lead midway through the second. Leading 44-43, Indiana used the long ball to create a bit of separation again. LeVert knocked in a pair of threes from the left side to give the Pacers a 50-43 lead with 4:37 remaining. The triples started a string of nine unanswered for Indiana.

Indiana's starters pushed the lead to double figures, 57-47, with 2:05 to go on a 16-footer from Malcolm Brogdon. The Blue & Gold's defense limited the hosts to just one field goal over the final two minutes of the frame to keep a 57-49 lead heading into halftime.

But Miami did not let the Pacers off easy. Using a 9-0 run, including seven straight from Bam Adebayo, the Heat grabbed a 58-57 lead with 8:02 remaining in the third. At the 9:34 mark, Adebayo received a reversal of fortune when Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra called for a coach's challenge to reverse an offensive foul on the talented center. His high-flying dunk over Sabonis stood, and he received a free throw to complete the and-one play. Nunn followed Adebayo's run with a finger-roll layup to give Miami the one-point edge.

But the Pacers continued to fight. The squad then used a 10-5 run, including a pair of threes from Brogdon and Turner, to regain a 67-63 lead with 4:32 left in the frame.

Leading 69-68, Indiana's bench went to work. McDermott scored five points, including an alley-oop slam, as part of a 10-2 run to end the third and secure a 79-70 advantage entering the final frame.

McDermott continued to find success at the rim, scoring the first four Pacers points of the fourth. The latter bucket came off a beautiful, no-look pass from McConnell that pushed Indiana's lead to 83-72 with 9:24 to go. After Miami called a timeout, McConnell celebrated with his team by pantomiming a pair of goggles while smiling.

However, the smiles quickly evaporated as Miami quickly trimmed the comfortable lead down to three, twice. Kelly Olynyk's lone triple of the night cut Indiana's lead to 87-74 with 6:34 to go.

But the Pacers didn't fold as the squad's newest teammate began showing off his skills. With 5:44 to play, LeVert shook off his defender and nailed an 11-foot floater. Just 19 seconds later, the crafty guard drove the lane and completed a gritty and-one play at the rim to earn a 92-84 Pacers lead.

But a stroke of misfortune late in the fourth allowed the Heat to close the gap. Leading 94-88, Brogdon misfired a baseline three. Fighting for the rebound, Sabonis took an elbow to the face and fell to the floor, but did not receive a foul call. On the next Heat possession, LeVert stole the ball and fired an outlet pass to McConnell. Heading for an open layup, he slipped in the exact spot where Sabonis fell and lost his handle. Tyler Herro finished an easy layup on the opposite end to trim Indiana's lead to 94-90 with 3:48 to go.

After trading a pair of buckets, the squad etched out a 98-92 lead as Brogdon and Sabonis combined for a fast-break bucket with 1:34 to go. But, Miami responded confidently.

With 1:30 left, Duncan Robinson notched a three from the right wing. After LeVert missed a floater, Herro found Adebayo for a slam. With Indiana clinging to a 98-97 lead, Jimmy Butler earned foul shots on the other end with 12.2 seconds to go. With the sounds of MVP chants in the background, Butler left his second attempt well short. He was 7-of-7 at the stripe before the miss. Indiana had 11.8 seconds to seal the win. LeVert got a decent look in the paint but left his shot too long.

Indiana appeared to be heading toward another narrow loss as an Adebayo alley-oop and a Robinson triple started the extra frame. However, Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren called a timeout in an attempt to regroup the squad with 3:40 to play and settled the team. Holiday, Turner, and Brogdon's clutch play then earned a 107-103 lead with 1:07 to go.

After an Adebayo and-one, LeVert redeemed himself. The newest Pacer created his own space against Herro and sank the 13-footer without a doubt. Herro and Butler had game-tying attempts but missed the mark. Indiana will finish the road trip with a bout against the Milwaukee Bucks tomorrow night.

Inside the Numbers

Malcolm Brogdon recorded his third double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 assists.

Doug McDermott (15) and T.J. McConnell (12) matched the entire Heat's bench points. Overall, the Pacers' bench outscored the Heat's 36-27.

The Blue & Gold's defense held Miami to just 18-of-71 (25.3 percent) shooting from 3-point range over the two-game set.

You Can Quote Me On That

"We got our aggressiveness back there a little bit. I think to start overtime, and even there in the fourth, they had the momentum there going into overtime. But I just think our guys continued to fight. They kept moving on to the next play, and they made some big plays." –Bjorkgren on the turnaround in overtime

"The first one that I shot — if you look back and watch it — I was able to run into it and know that nobody was there. So, it was like the most rhythm I could have to go into a shot, and the momentum I needed. I knew that one was going down. And then, after that, the next shot I was shooting was going down." -Justin Holiday on his clutch overtime threes

"As I look at this box score, there were seven guys between 12 and 17 points. That's our guys sharing the basketball. They're doing that very nicely. If we're not open, we're passing it to the open man. And you'll get some final stats that look like that." –Bjorkgren on the club's balanced performance

Stat of the Day

Indiana finished the night with 15 made 3-point shots. They shot 35-for-81 (43.2 percent) from deep over the weekend.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won three consecutive games against the Heat during the regular season dating back to last year. They will face the Heat again on March 31 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

With the win, Indiana improved to 12-10 on the road this season.

Miami dropped to 9-2 on the season when holding opponents to under 40 percent shooting from the field.

Up Next

The Pacers travel to Milwaukee to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on the second night of a back-to-back on Monday, March 22 at 9:00 PM ET.

