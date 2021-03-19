Game Rewind: Pacers 137, Heat 110

Game Recap

It took 207 days, but the Pacers finally dished out some revenge against the Miami Heat after they bounced the Blue & Gold from last year’s playoffs. In the first installment of back-to-back contests against the former Eastern Conference champions, Indiana stepped into AmericanAirlines arena and walked out with a dominant 137-110 victory.

Coming into tonight, Miami (22-20) was limiting opponents to an NBA-low 44.1 percent shooting. The Pacers (18-22) dismissed that fact and shot 52-of-89 (58.4 percent) from the floor for a season-high 137 points. They also set a new season-high percentage from beyond the arc, finishing 20-of-36 (55.6 percent) from 3-point range. In contrast to past games, the squad finished the fourth quarter strong and outscored the Heat 38-28 in the final frame.

“(It was) getting stops and rebounding the ball,” Malcolm Brogdon said of the difference in the fourth quarter. “Being able to rebound the ball in the fourth quarter to close the game out, and then (knocking) down shots to finish the game – that was huge for us.”

In all, seven Pacers finished in double figures, with Brogdon leading the way with a game-high 27 points on 10-of-12 shooting. The former Virginia guard connected on seven 3-point shots, tying his career best. Justin Holiday and Doug McDermott finished with 17 apiece. Both Domantas Sabonis (13 points, 15 boards) and T.J. McConnell (16 points, 15 assists) finished with double-doubles.

A quiet opening six minutes from both sides produced a tight battle for the rest of the first quarter. The Blue & Gold finally broke into a multi-possession lead behind a swat from Myles Turner on a Jimmy Butler layup attempt. Leading 22-19, McConnell found a cutting Doug McDermott for an easy reverse layup that gave the Pacers a 24-19 lead with 2:44 to go. The Pacers’ speedy bench was finding ways to break down Miami’s tough zone defense.

The squads exchanged a flurry of points in the paint to finish the first. With under a minute remaining, back-to-back buckets from McConnell earned a 30-28 lead for the Blue & Gold. After veteran guard Goran Dragic tied things up with a reverse layup, Goga Bitadze responded with a driving layup on the right side through a foul. Though he missed the ensuing free throw, Indiana finished the first with a 32-30 advantage.

McConnell continued to direct the Pacers’ offense to start the second. The human sparkplug notched two buckets and two assists over the first 2:30 of the period. His dish to Jeremy Lamb for a 3-point shot on the left wing sprung Indiana to a 41-32 lead and forced the Heat to call a timeout. A pair of free throws from Lamb with 7:40 to go pushed the lead to double digits, 45-35, for the first time.

The reserves widened the margin midway through the frame. After Tyler Herro notched a pair of free throws, the Blue & Gold rattled off seven unanswered to surge ahead 52-37. The run was highlighted by Edmond Sumner’s flying alley-oop slam off a lob from Lamb.

However, Miami whittled away the lead behind an 11-2 run over a 2:01 span. A pair of free throws from Kelly Olynyk capped the run and trimmed Indiana’s lead to 54-48 with 4:18 to go.

But, the Blue & Gold clamped down on the defensive end. The squad constricted Miami to just two points over the next 3:20. Indiana finished off the half by finding points on three of its last four possessions, securing a 68-58 lead.

The Pacers quickly extended the lead to 76-58 early in the third behind a pair of triples from Brogdon and Justin Holiday. However, Miami responded with seven uncontested, including five from Kendrick Nunn, to cut Indiana’s lead back down to 76-65 with 8:09 remaining.

But the Blue & Gold remained tenacious, finding success behind the 3-point line. Treys from Turner, Brogdon, and Justin Holiday extended the lead back to 18, 87-69 with 4:46 left in the period.

Indiana’s sharpshooters continued to keep Miami from climbing back. After the Heat cut the lead to 89-76, Holiday and McDermott drilled a pair of threes to extend the lead to 95-76 with 1:38 to go. McConnell and McDermott then finished the period with buckets in the paint. Indiana led 99-82 heading into the final frame.

The duo continued their success to start the fourth. A McDermott triple from the left baseline off McConnell’s dish started Indiana’s scoring. On Miami’s next possession, McConnell picked off a lazy pass from Herro and finished a layup through contact to extend the Pacers’ lead to 104-82 with 11:07 to go.

For a brief stint, things appeared to be going in an all-too-familiar direction for the Blue & Gold. A once 22-point lead was trimmed to 106-93 in a 2:02 span behind three straight 3-point shots. Dragic’s trey from the right wing forced coach Nate Bjorkgren to call a timeout with 8:58 to go.

But, Indiana did not stumble this time. At the 7:30 mark, the club earned four points on a single possession to keep Miami at a distance. McDermott fired a three from the left wing but was fouled by KZ Okpala. Feeling slighted, Okpala overreacted and was called for a technical foul. After Lamb sank the technical free throw, McDermott drilled his three attempts from the charity stripe to regain a 114-98 Pacers lead.

“I just think you have to credit our group,” said McConnell about regrouping after the timeout. “It’s happened many times this year where teams will punch us and we won’t respond. I think we did a really good job of responding to their run tonight.”

The four-point possession started a run of 10 unanswered Pacers points that deflated Miami’s sails for good. After Dragic ended the spree with a jumper, Brogdon added salt to the wound, firing off a pair of triples to extend Indiana’s lead to 126-100 with 4:22 left.

Miami opted to sub in its reserves to finish the game from there. The Pacers then finished off the game with ease, hoping this game will be the turning point of the season.

Inside the Numbers

Malcolm Brogdon has finished with 20 points or more in five straight games

The Blue & Gold set a new season-high for assists in a game with 38

The Pacers won the battle on the boards tonight, 47-36

You Can Quote Me On That

“Any time you can get a win on the road – especially against a team like Miami who is playing great basketball as they always do – it’s always a confidence booster. But we have to let that one go. We have to focus on Sunday and get ready to play them again.” – McConnell on what this win means to the team.

“He just changes the game – he really does. He just brings that energy, pushes the pace, gets everyone involved, and it just sparks our energy. He’s a great player to have out there with us.” – McDermott on McConnell’s impact off the bench

“Honestly, tonight I thought I didn’t have to hunt at all. With Caris (LeVert) in the game, he attracts so much attention that I was sitting on the perimeter shooting open shots. It was a game for me where I didn’t have to actually go after my shot. It just happened. It was all organic.” – Brogdon on his performance tonight

“We weren’t as active or disruptive as we normally are. They were running it down our throats in the first half, so we weren’t even able to get our defense set. We weren’t able to adjust accordingly and they made us pay. T.J. McConnell was the player of the game. I didn’t see his stat line, but if you counted loose balls and deflections, that was definitely a triple-double.” – Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on tonight’s game

Stat of the Night

Indiana finished the night with 20 3-point shots made, tying its franchise-high set earlier in the season against the Utah Jazz

Noteworthy

With tonight’s win, Indiana improved to 11-10 on the road this season

The Pacers are 11-2 this season when they shoot 50 percent or better from the field

Myles Turner added five blocks tonight, increasing his league-leading total to 129 blocks this season









