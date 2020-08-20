Instant Rewind: Pacers 100, Heat 109 (Game 2)

Instant Rewind

Just like they did in Game 1, the Miami Heat used a strong second half to pull away from the Pacers for a 109-100 victory in Game 2 on Thursday afternoon in Orlando.

With the win, the Heat now have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, meaning Indiana must win four of five games to advance to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Miami went 18-for-35 from 3-point range in the victory. Sharpshooter Duncan Robinson went 7-for-8 from beyond the arc on his way to a game-high 24 points. Goran Dragic added 20 points and six assists, while Jimmy Butler chipped in 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals for the Heat.

After exiting in the first quarter of Game 1 after being poked in the eye, Victor Oladipo was back on the floor in Game 2 and finished with a team-high 22 points for Indiana in the loss, going 4-for-11 from 3-point range and 8-for-8 from the free throw line.

Myles Turner added 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting, eight rebounds, and five blocks for the Blue & Gold.

Robinson hit his first three 3-point attempts in the first 1:15 of Game 2, helping the Heat race out to a 12-3 lead.

The Pacers stormed back, however. Malcolm Brogdon scored seven points as Indiana strung together a 14-4 run to take the lead. Miami moved back in front on Tyler Herro's 3-pointer, but Oladipo buried a three from the right corner at the four-minute mark to give the Blue & Gold a lead they would not relinquish for the rest of the quarter.

Oladipo finished with eight points in the opening frame as the Pacers took a 24-22 lead into the second quarter.

The Heat tied the game on four separate occasions in the second quarter before retaking the lead on Kelly Olynyk's 3-pointer with 6:27 remaining in the first half. The two teams traded the lead four times before Robinson scored six straight.

Turner's 3-pointer with 2:05 left in the half — three of eight points from the Pacers' center in the frame — tied the game once again at 44. But Butler scored the next seven points. Oladipo drew a foul and made both free throws on the other end, but the Heat still took a 51-46 advantage into the break.

The Heat came out red hot to start the second half. Miami hit its first eight attempts to open the third quarter, as Dragic scored eight points, Robinson hit two more 3-pointers, and Jae Crowder added a three and a layup.

The Heat pushed their lead to 16 points before Indiana mounted a charge, reeling off seven unanswered points to get back within single digits. But that would be as close as they would get, as Robinson and Herro each hit another three down the stretch to help Miami take an 88-77 lead into the fourth quarter.

Indiana's second unit opened the final frame and chipped four quick points off of the deficit, but the Heat build their lead back up, with Butler's 3-pointer with 8:39 to play pushing the margin to 96-84.

Just like he did in the fourth quarter of Game 1, Dragic took over down the stretch, scoring five points and dishing out an assist to stave off any threat of a comeback for much of the final frame. His dish to Bam Adebayo for a dunk pushed the Heat's lead to 14 with under five minutes to play and the Blue & Gold never seriously threatened the rest of the way.

All five starters scored in double figures for Indiana in the loss. Brogdon finished with 17 points, five rebounds, and nine assists, Warren had 14 points and six rebounds, while Aaron Holiday contributed 12 points and five assists.

Herro was the only reserve from either team to reach double figures, tallying 14 points despite going 4-for-14 from the field. Crowder added 10 points and eight boards for Miami.

The Pacers will look to bounce back on Saturday afternoon in Game 3, which is scheduled for 3:30 PM ET. Miami will be the designated home team for Games 3 and 4, though that distinction takes on less importance with all postseason games taking place inside the NBA bubble.









