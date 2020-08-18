Instant Rewind: Pacers 101, Heat 113 (Game 1)

Instant Rewind

The Pacers hung tough with the Miami Heat for most of their playoff opener on Tuesday afternoon in Orlando. But Goran Dragic scored 14 points in the fourth quarter as Miami pulled away late for a 113-101 Game 1 win to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven first round series.

The Pacers trailed by just one point entering the fourth quarter and briefly moved in front early in the final frame, taking an 87-85 lead on JaKarr Sampson's layup with 9:43 remaining. Kelly Olynyk tied the game 11 seconds later, however.

That basket was the start of a 16-6 run by the Heat. Dragic took over during that span, scoring 10 of Miami's last 12 points and extending the lead to 101-93 on a 3-pointer with 5:20 to play.

Malcolm Brogdon dished to Myles Turner for a dunk with 3:41 left, Indiana's first basket in 2:24. But Jimmy Butler answered with a 3-pointer on the other end. Shortly thereafter, Butler tied up T.J. Warren, won the ensuing jump ball, and then hit an off-balance three to give the Heat a 12-point lead with 2:29 to play, effectively sealing the victory.

Brogdon finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds for Indiana, recording a double-double in his first playoff game with Indiana. Brogdon went just 6-for-16 from the field, but 9-for-10 from the free throw line.

Warren, making his playoff debut, tallied 22 points on 9-of-18 shooting (4-of-5 from 3-point range), eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Butler finished with a team-high 28 points for Miami to go along with three boards, four assists, two blocks, and four steals. Dragic added 24 points, going 4-for-9 from 3-point range, and tallied six rebounds and five assists.

PLAYOFF CENTRAL: See More at Pacers.com/Playoffs »

The Heat scored the first five points of Tuesday's game and jumped out to an 8-2 lead after a Duncan Robinson 3-pointer. But the Pacers clawed back thanks to T.J. Warren and Brogdon. Warren hit his first two shots while Brogdon tallied six points and three assists in the first eight minutes, dishing ahead to Edmond Sumner for a breakaway layup to give Indiana its first lead, 20-18, with 4:09 remaining in the first quarter.

Pacers guard Victor Oladipo was poked in the left eye with 3:28 remaining in the opening quarter and the game tied at 20. After a timeout, Oladipo knocked down two free throws before Indiana committed a foul to allow him to sub out and head to the locker room for examination. Oladipo did not return the rest of the night.

Shortly thereafter, the Pacers strung together an 11-3 run — featuring four more points by Warren — to open up an eight-point lead. Two Tyler Herro free throws trimmed Indiana's lead to 33-27 heading into the second quarter.

The Blue & Gold's lead was short-lived, however. Both teams opened the second quarter with their second units and Miami's reserves reeled off seven straight points in a 59-second span early in the frame, tying the game at 37 on Herro's alley-oop to Andre Iguodala off a Pacers turnover with 9:02 left in the first half.

Following a timeout, Justin Holiday buried a 3-pointer to spark a 6-0 Indiana run. But the Heat answered by scoring the next nine points to move back in front. The Pacers briefly tied the game on Holiday's third three of the first half with 4:29 remaining, but Miami retook the lead on Butler's dunk a minute later and remained in front until the break.

Butler and Bam Adebayo combined to score the Heat's last 12 points of the first half to take a 56-52 lead into halftime.

Miami used a 10-2 run midway through the third quarter to open up a 10-point lead. Warren kept the Blue & Gold within striking distance, scoring 10 points in the frame on 4-of-5 shooting.

Indiana then closed the quarter with a furious rally. The Pacers trailed 80-71 before Brogdon hit a 3-pointer with 2:22 left. Edmond Sumner added a layup 31 seconds later to make it a four-point game. After Derrick Jones Jr. converted one of two free throws, Brogdon blew by the defense for a layup at 1:15 and then T.J. McConnell hit a fallaway jumper with 41.7 seconds left to make it a one-point game.

After a stop, Brogdon actually had a shot to give the Pacers the lead in the closing seconds of the third quarter, but he missed a fadeaway just before the buzzer, allowing Miami to take an 81-80 lead into the fourth.

Holiday finished with 11 points off the bench, going a perfect 4-for-4 from the field. Sampson added 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting. Myles Turner narrowly missed out on a double-double, finishing with nine points on 4-of-11 shooting, nine rebounds, and three blocks.

Adebayo finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and three blocks for Miami, while Herro added 15 points and four assists off the bench.

The Pacers and Heat will have less than 48 hours before taking the court again for Game 2, which is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET on Thursday afternoon.









