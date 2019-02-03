GAME RECAP: Pacers 95, Heat 88
Bojan Bogdanovic scores a game-high 31 points and grabs seven boards to lead Indiana over Miami.
Postgame: Pacers Locker Room - Feb. 2, 2019
February 2, 2019 - Following the Pacers' 95-88 win over the Heat on Saturday, head coach Nate McMillan talked about the victory, and players Thaddeus Young and Darren Collison explained what helped the team down the stretch in the fourth quarter.
| 01:59
Holiday Drives In Strong
February 02, 2019: Aaron Holiday pushes it up the floor and drives in strong for two points.
| 01:21
Turner Steals And Finds DC
February 02, 2019: Myles Turner steal the ball and finds Darren Collison up the court for two points.
| 01:19
Sumner Finishes With And One
February 02, 2019: Ed Sumner transitions down the court and goes up for two and a foul.
| 01:25
DC to Thad for the Slam
February 02, 2019: Darren Collison finds Thad Young under the basket to finish with a dunk.
| 01:27
Bogey Hits Cold Blooded Three
February 02, 2019: Bojan Bogdanovic catches it flat footed and nails the three.
| 01:33
Team Ball Movement Results In Pacers Points
February 02, 2019: Pacers continue to move the ball around, and Thad Young finishes the play by passing it to Darren Collison under the basket for two.
| 02:04
Bogey Baseline Dunk
February 02, 2019: Bojan Bogdanovic comes in for a baseline dunk.
| 02:10
Turner One Handed Catch Under Basket
February 02, 2019: Myles Turner catches the ball one-handed and secures it to go up for two points.
| 02:21
Young Tips It In
February 02, 2019: Thad Young drives to the basket and tips his own shot back in.
| 02:36
Game Rewind: Pacers 95, Heat 88
Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 7:30 PM ET at AmericanAirlines Arena
Game Rewind
The Pacers snapped a four-game losing streak Saturday night by knocking off the Heat in Miami, 95-88.
“The guys worked hard," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said. "I thought tonight was a better rhythm. They were able to finish this game and played like a team.”
Indiana's offense struggled in the early going, as the Pacers shot just 9-of-26 in the opening quarter. The game was tied at 19 with under three minutes to go, but the Heat finished the first with a 8-2 run to lead 27-21 heading into the second.
It didn't take long for the Pacers to erase Miami's lead, as they scored the second quarter's first six points to make it 27-27 at the 10:02 mark.
The rest of the quarter was a back-and-forth affair. Indiana took a five-point lead, 43-38, with 5:09 to go, but by the 2:11 mark Miami was back in front, 49-48 and held on for the rest of the half to take a 54-53 lead into the locker room.
The Pacers came out firing in the third, starting the quarter with a 10-0 run to lead 63-54 and force a Miami timeout. After, they continued to score at will, growing the lead to 18 points with 2:54 left in the quarter.
The Heat weren't done though, closing the period with a 13-2 run to trail by just seven, 84-77, heading into the fourth.
The start of the fourth was rough offensively for both teams. At the quarter's midway point, the Heat and Pacers had combined for just six points. The Heat had scored four to the Pacers' two to trail by just five.
In the second half of the period, Indiana's offense woke up to put together a 7-0 run to take a 93-81 lead with 3:28 to go in the game. That would be enough to hold a struggling Miami offense at bay to secure a win and end the losing streak.
“We controlled the game," Pacers forward Bojan Bogdanovic said. "Our defense gave us a lot of opportunities to run on them. We struggled initially, but we won a scrappy game in the second half.”
Bogdanovic finished with 31 points, the most he's ever scored in a Pacers uniform. Darren Collison scored 20 points, Myles Turner added 14.
Hassan Whiteside led the Heat with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Dwyane Wade, playing in his final regular season game against Indiana, scored 21 points.
Inside The Numbers
The Pacers hit their nightly goal of 25 or more assists, finishing with 26, while Miami had 21.
Bojan Bogdanovic had the team's best +/- rating, ending the game with a +22 rating.
Stat of the Night
The Pacers took much better care of the basketball tonight. The Blue & Gold only committed 13 turnovers, compared to Miami's 23.
You Can Quote Me On That
“We have a great group of guys in this locker room that can put up numbers too. Without Victor we have to be better defensively, and we executed that tonight. It’s a mental thing and this win was important to us.” - Pacers forward Bojan Bogdanovic
"We found out a lot about ourselves and we were able to grind it out and get the win.” - Pacers guard Darren Collison
“I told him before the game to allow the game to come to him. I thought that he did that tonight. We did a good job of screening and freeing him up. When he gets good looks at the basket, he normally knocks down those shots. It was good to see the ball fall for him tonight.” - Pacers head coach Nate McMillan on Bojan's performance
Noteworthy
- The Pacers swept the season series with the Heat for the first time since the 2003-04 season.
- Bojan Bogdanovic's 31 points tonight were the most he's scored as a member of the Pacers.
- Myles Turner has now blocked more than 500 shots for his career. He joins Jermaine O'Neal, Rik Smits, Herb Williams, Roy Hibbert, Dale Davis and Darnell Hillman as the only players in franchise history with 500 blocks.
Up Next
The road trip concludes on Monday night in New Orleans against the Pelicans. Tip-off is set for 8:00 PM. Catch the action on Fox Sports Indiana and 1070 The Fan.
Tickets
Following their four-game road trip, the Pacers return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »