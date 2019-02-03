Game Rewind: Pacers 95, Heat 88

Game Rewind

The Pacers snapped a four-game losing streak Saturday night by knocking off the Heat in Miami, 95-88.

“The guys worked hard," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said. "I thought tonight was a better rhythm. They were able to finish this game and played like a team.”

Indiana's offense struggled in the early going, as the Pacers shot just 9-of-26 in the opening quarter. The game was tied at 19 with under three minutes to go, but the Heat finished the first with a 8-2 run to lead 27-21 heading into the second.

It didn't take long for the Pacers to erase Miami's lead, as they scored the second quarter's first six points to make it 27-27 at the 10:02 mark.

The rest of the quarter was a back-and-forth affair. Indiana took a five-point lead, 43-38, with 5:09 to go, but by the 2:11 mark Miami was back in front, 49-48 and held on for the rest of the half to take a 54-53 lead into the locker room.

The Pacers came out firing in the third, starting the quarter with a 10-0 run to lead 63-54 and force a Miami timeout. After, they continued to score at will, growing the lead to 18 points with 2:54 left in the quarter.

The Heat weren't done though, closing the period with a 13-2 run to trail by just seven, 84-77, heading into the fourth.

The start of the fourth was rough offensively for both teams. At the quarter's midway point, the Heat and Pacers had combined for just six points. The Heat had scored four to the Pacers' two to trail by just five.

In the second half of the period, Indiana's offense woke up to put together a 7-0 run to take a 93-81 lead with 3:28 to go in the game. That would be enough to hold a struggling Miami offense at bay to secure a win and end the losing streak.

“We controlled the game," Pacers forward Bojan Bogdanovic said. "Our defense gave us a lot of opportunities to run on them. We struggled initially, but we won a scrappy game in the second half.”

Bogdanovic finished with 31 points, the most he's ever scored in a Pacers uniform. Darren Collison scored 20 points, Myles Turner added 14.

Hassan Whiteside led the Heat with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Dwyane Wade, playing in his final regular season game against Indiana, scored 21 points.

Inside The Numbers

The Pacers hit their nightly goal of 25 or more assists, finishing with 26, while Miami had 21.

Bojan Bogdanovic had the team's best +/- rating, ending the game with a +22 rating.

Stat of the Night

The Pacers took much better care of the basketball tonight. The Blue & Gold only committed 13 turnovers, compared to Miami's 23.

You Can Quote Me On That

“We have a great group of guys in this locker room that can put up numbers too. Without Victor we have to be better defensively, and we executed that tonight. It’s a mental thing and this win was important to us.” - Pacers forward Bojan Bogdanovic

"We found out a lot about ourselves and we were able to grind it out and get the win.” - Pacers guard Darren Collison

“I told him before the game to allow the game to come to him. I thought that he did that tonight. We did a good job of screening and freeing him up. When he gets good looks at the basket, he normally knocks down those shots. It was good to see the ball fall for him tonight.” - Pacers head coach Nate McMillan on Bojan's performance

Noteworthy

The Pacers swept the season series with the Heat for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

Bojan Bogdanovic's 31 points tonight were the most he's scored as a member of the Pacers.

Myles Turner has now blocked more than 500 shots for his career. He joins Jermaine O'Neal, Rik Smits, Herb Williams, Roy Hibbert, Dale Davis and Darnell Hillman as the only players in franchise history with 500 blocks.

