Game Rewind: Pacers 128, Hawks 131

Game Recap

One wouldn't have blamed the Pacers for rolling over in the second half on Sunday night in Atlanta. Playing with just eight healthy players and on the second night of a back-to-back, Indiana gave up 33 first-half points to Trae Young, trailed by 18 at halftime and by 13 entering the fourth quarter.

Though they looked on their way to a double-digit loss, the undermanned Pacers put together a valiant fight in the fourth quarter. Indiana scratched and clawed to come within two and had a shot to take the lead in the final minute, but couldn't get it to fall.

In the end, they came up just short, as Atlanta (33-34) held on for a 131-128 victory over Atlanta (23-46).

Tyrese Haliburton did his best to try to lead a comeback in the final frame. The 22-year-old scored nine of 11 points for Indiana to bring the Pacers within 10, then a Jalen Smith bucket cut the deficit to 118-110 with 5:04 to play.

Duane Washington Jr. then drove baseline and scored with four minutes remaining to make it a six-point game. After a timeout, De'Andre Hunter hit a three to push the Hawks' lead back to nine, but back-to-back threes by Smith and Haliburton made it a one-possession game with 2:44 remaining.

Two free throws from Hunter and a basket by Young pushed Atlanta's lead back to seven. But Buddy Hield converted a three-point play with 1:34 to play, and after forcing a stop, Washington drew a foul and hit both free throws to make it 125-123 with 1:09 left.

Washington then drew a charge call on Hawks guard Kevin Huerter with 52.3 seconds left, giving Indiana the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead. Haliburton tried a go-ahead 3-pointer from the right wing, but couldn't get it to fall. Oshae Brissett fouled Young fighting for the rebound, and the two-time All-Star knocked down both free throws with 28.8 seconds remaining.

Hield got to the rim for a layup with 14 seconds left. Once again, they fouled Young, who again hit both shots with nine seconds to play.

Haliburton raced down the court and drew a foul of his own, knocking down both free throws with 5.1 seconds to play, but a defensive miscue on the ensuing inbound created an easy dunk for Hunter to seal the victory.

"It shows how hard we wanted to win, how hard everyone was playing," Brissett said of Indiana's fight to the final buzzer. "Back-to-back, eight guys, we could have easily said that and just rolled over. But everyone wanted to come in here and play their best."

Young finished with 47 points, going 13-for-20 from the field, 7-for-10 from 3-point range, and 14-for-14 from the free throw line.

Haliburton had 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting (3-of-5 from 3-point range) and 10 assists for Indiana. Hield also scored 25 to go along with four rebounds and five assists.

The Pacers were without Goga Bitadze (foot) and Chris Duarte (toe) on Sunday, as they joined Malcolm Brogdon, T.J. McConnell, Lance Stephenson, Myles Turner, and T.J. Warren on the injured list.The Hawks jumped out to a quick 15-5 lead over undermanned Indiana on Sunday, but the Pacers responded with a 7-0 run. Young answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to push the hosts' lead back to nine.

The Pacers hung tough, with Washington, Isaiah Jackson, and Hield each knocking down a three over the next couple minutes to keep Indiana within striking distance. Atlanta led just 30-25 following Brissett's layup with 2:15 left in the first quarter, but the Hawks reeled off seven straight over the next minute and a half.

Another trey by Washington trimmed the deficit to single digits entering the second quarter, as the Pacers trailed, 37-28.

The Blue & Gold weren't able to make significant headway in the ensuing frame. Young's fourth triple of the night pushed Atlanta's lead to 14 points with 4:48 remaining in the first half. He later added a fifth trey and set up Hunter for another one to make it 69-54 with 1:15 left in the half.

Hield scored on the other end, only for Young to come back down and drain a stepback three with 50.6 seconds to play. After Haliburton hit two free throws, Young pulled up from the logo and knocked down his seventh three of the half. He added two more free throws in the closing seconds to cap a 33-point half and push the Hawks' lead to 19.

Terry Taylor hit one of two free throws in the final seconds of the half to trim one point off Indiana's deficit, but the Pacers entered the locker room trailing, 77-59.

"Guy's a great player and he got comfortable," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said of Young's stellar start. "He was comfortable and their entire team was comfortable. We had to change that."

The Blue & Gold managed to make another run in the third quarter. Brissett knocked down 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions midway through the frame to cut it to 87-80.

That would be the closest the visitors managed to get in the quarter, as they entered the fourth trailing, 105-92.

Washington scored 22 points off the bench in the loss, going 4-for-9 from beyond the arc. Taylor added 16 points and Brissett chipped in 15.

Both of Indiana's big men registered double-doubles, as Jackson had 12 points and 15 rebounds and Smith tallied 13 points and 10 boards.

Hunter and Danilo Gallinari scored 15 points apiece for Atlanta. Huerter added 14 in the victory.

After splitting a quick two-game road trip, Indiana returns home to host Memphis on Tuesday.

Inside the Numbers

The Pacers shot 51.7 percent from the field and 15-for-35 (42.9 percent) from 3-point range, but the Hawks were even more efficient, converting 54.8 percent of their shots and going 17-for-38 (44.7 percent) from beyond the arc.

Haliburton recorded his sixth double-double in 13 games with the Pacers, including his third in his last four games. His 25 points tied his most since being traded to Indiana on Feb. 8.

Washington has scored in double figures in five straight games and six of his last seven. The rookie's 22 points matched his career best, previously set on Jan. 29 in Dallas.

After not playing in the previous two games, Taylor started on Sunday and scored in double figures for the seventh time in his rookie campaign.

Young topped 40 points for the 23rd time in his four-year career and his seventh this season. It was his second-highest scoring game this season, trailing only his career-best 56 points at Portland on Jan. 3.

You Can Quote Me On That

"At halftime we got together and decided that the second half was going to be different. Down 18, I think we got it to two once or twice, gave ourselves a real chance." -Carlisle on what changed for the Pacers

"We were definitely more together defensively, rotating better, moving better and honestly, taking the ball out of Trae's hands. He was the head of the snake shooting from where he was and getting downhill and getting other guys involved." -Brissett on the Pacers' improvement in the second half

"Our third quarter was good, our fourth quarter was better, and Ty had a lot to do with it. He was a big factor defensively and offensively he got the ball in the basket, he got it to the right people, and he made plays." -Carlisle on Haliburton's impact in the fourth quarter

"I've got to be more aggressive and figure out that balance like we've talked about. Sometimes I'm just trying to make the right play and sometimes I've got to look for myself first and get myself going because that's going to open things up for everybody else." -Haliburton on learning when he needs to take over games

"Everybody's got to take advantage of the opportunities they're given and prove themselves, just go out here and play as hard as they can. That's been the biggest thing for us young guys. Sometimes we're out on the court and the oldest dude's like 23. That's just how it is, but we like that. We love that challenge. We all wanted to be in the NBA since we were little kids." -Haliburton on the unique lineups the Pacers have deployed due to injuries

Stat of the Night

Young's 33 points in the first half were the most by any player in the NBA over the first two quarters this season.

Noteworthy

The Hawks have now won their first three games against the Pacers this season to secure the season series with Indiana for the first time since 2014-15. The two teams meet once more in Indianapolis on March 28.

Indiana is 6-6 on the season when playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Pacers are just 2-21 when their opponent shoots 50 percent or better from the field.

Up Next

The Pacers return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, March 15 at 7:00 PM ET.










