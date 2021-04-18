Instant Rewind: Pacers 117, Hawks 129

Instant Rewind

The Pacers did everything they could to climb out of an early 20-point deficit against the Atlanta Hawks, and did so successfully. A 6-0 run tied the score at 105 with just over five minutes to go. But the fourth-quarter struggles hampered the squad once again. Indiana (26-30) was outscored 24-12 during crunch time, and fell 129-117 to the hosts.

Five Pacers players finished the afternoon in double figures, with Malcolm Brogdon leading the way with 29 points on 11-of-18 shooting. Domantas Sabonis notched a double-double, recording 18 points and 15 rebounds, and T.J. McConnell had a team-high 18 off the bench.

But the performances were not enough to counteract the starters for the Hawks (31-26), as four finished with 20 points or more. Trae Young notched a game-high 34 points for the hosts, who improve to 17-6 since former Pacers head coach Nate McMillan took over the helm.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: Tracking the Latest Standings, Remaining Schedules, and More »

For the first time in six games, the Pacers failed to reach 30 points in the first quarter. The squad notched just six points over the opening 5:45, and finished the frame on 10-of-25 shooting, including 0-of-7 from beyond the arc. After the score was knotted at six apiece three minutes into the game, Atlanta rattled off 12 unanswered, including back-to-back flushes from Clint Capela, to take an 18-6 lead. Brogdon's floater finally ended the spree and the 2:45 Indiana scoreless streak.

The bucket did little to spark the Pacers, who soon found themselves down 30-10 with 3:19 to go on a pair of free throws from Young.

However, the Pacers' reserves did their best to chew into the lead over the final minutes. LeVert's acrobatic three-point play began a 13-5 run to close out the first frame. The bench showed its speed as Edmond Sumner collected a jump ball on the Hawks' side of the floor and sprinted the length of the court in three seconds. His hustle earned him a pair of free throws with 0.1 seconds left to trim Indiana's deficit to 35-23.

Increased physicality on the defensive side helped Indiana quell Atlanta's scorers early in the second. A three-point play from Jeremy Lamb with 8:42 left in the frame finally trimmed the squad's deficit to single digits, 39-30.

From there, the Pacers kept chipping away. Trailing 41-32, McConnell pushed the offensive pace, finding six points in the paint to lead an 11-5 run and bring Indiana back to within three at the 5:07 mark.

However, Atlanta's starters began growing the lead once again. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Capela combined for nine points of a 14-7 Hawks run over the next 3:39 to go up by double digits once again. Back-to-back triples in the final minute from Kevin Huerter pushed Atlanta's lead to 66-55. Sabonis' tip-in with 7.8 seconds remaining cut the lead to 66-57 before the break.

After connecting from deep only three times in the first half, Brogdon and Justin Holiday drilled back-to-back triples to trim Indiana's deficit to 68-64 at the 9:11 mark. However, the Hawks once again quickly extended the lead, utilizing a 6-0 spurt in just a 0:54 span.

Over the next several minutes, the Hawks had an answer for every Pacers bucket. But the club finally broke through the back-and-forth bout. Trailing 85-76, Brogdon notched a pair of free throws. On Atlanta's ensuing possession, Justin Holiday forced a steal, kicking out the turnover to Brogdon. The veteran found a streaking Sumner for an uncontested two-handed slam with 3:40 to go. The four-point swing forced Hawks coach Nate McMillan to call a timeout.

Soon after, Indiana kept rolling. After Young's free throws gave Atlanta an 87-81 lead, Brogdon nailed a triple, then found McConnell for a fast-break layup to trim the lead to one. Yet, they could not get over the hill. In the final minute, the Hawks got a three from Kevin Huerter. A pair of Onyeka Okongwu free throws with 4.4 seconds left stretched the lead to 94-90 heading into the final frame.

The Hawks pushed their lead to 100-92 over the first 3:00 of the fourth. During that stretch, Capela notched four offensive rebounds in one possession, eventually finishing the stint with a putback layup. Indiana got back to within two at the 8:02 mark after Sumner's running layup. But four straight from Young put the Pacers back into a 105-99 hole 0:21 later. It forced coach Nate Bjorkgren to call a timeout.

The timeout appeared to spark Indiana. Sumner, Lamb, and Sabonis led a 6-0 spree to tie the ball game at 105 apiece with 6:06 remaining. It was the first tie since the first quarter.

But Atlanta had the answers once again. Two threes from Huerter and Bogdanovic sandwiched an alley-oop Capela dunk to put the Hawks up 117-109 with 2:39 to go. A third triple — this one from Young — pushed Atlanta ahead 120-111 at the 1:59 mark. Indiana never challenged down the stretch.

The Pacers look to rebound tomorrow at home against the San Antonio Spurs.

Up Next

The Pacers return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to host DeMar DeRozan and the Spurs on the second night of a back-to-back on Monday, April 19 at 8:00 PM ET.

Tickets

A limited number of tickets for all upcoming Pacers home games from March 17 - April 21 are now on sale. Tickets for the final nine regular season home games will go on sale on Monday, April 19 at 2:00 PM ET. Single Game Tickets » Health & Safety Guidelines »









