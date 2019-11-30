Game Rewind: Pacers 105, Hawks 104 (OT)











Game Recap

The Indiana Pacers overcame a sluggish start and a one-man onslaught from Trae Young on Friday night.

Young scored 49 points and nearly single-handedly snapped Atlanta's eight-game losing streak. But in the end, the Pacers won once again with balance.

All five starters scored between 16 and 20 points for Indiana (12-6), as the Blue & Gold won their fifth straight game and swept a four-game homestand with a 105-104 overtime win over the Hawks (4-15).

Young was outstanding all night, but especially in the fourth quarter, when he scored 18 points and hit a contested layup with 11.5 seconds remaining to force overtime.

The Pacers drew first blood in the extra session, as Jeremy Lamb hit a step-back jumper on the first possession of overtime and then Myles Turner drilled a 3-pointer after a Young turnover to extend Indiana's lead to five.

Young got loose for his seventh three of the night at the 2:48 mark, then dished to Alex Len for the tying layup with 1:26 to play.

But the Pacers had an answer, as Domantas Sabonis dished to T.J. Warren in the left corner for the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:13 remaining.

The Pacers got a pair of stops, as Young missed a 3-pointer and then DeAndre' Bembry missed a layup in transition. Malcolm Brogdon knocked down two foul shots with 10.9 seconds remaining to seal a hard-fought win for the home team.

Young finished with 49 points, adding one more 3-pointer at the buzzer for good measure. The second-year guard out of Oklahoma went 16-for-28 from the field, 8-for-15 from 3-point range, and 9-for-9 from the free throw line in the win.

"He's a different type of player, a special kid," Turner said. "He's talented, you have to tip your cap to him. He’s going to be a great player in this league."

Lamb led Indiana with 20 points on 9-of-15 shooting, while Sabonis added 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The two teams went back and forth in the first quarter. Brogdon tallied eight points and four rebounds in the frame, but the visitors took a narrow 23-22 advantage into the second.

The Hawks opened up the first substantial lead of the night with a 14-1 run over a four-minute stretch in the second quarter. Young, who entered Friday's contest sixth in the NBA in scoring and third in assists, scored seven points and dished out two assists over that span.

Warren's breakaway dunk briefly stopped the bleeding, but the Hawks subsequently reeled off seven unanswered points, with Young's 3-pointer with 4:10 remaining in the half extending Atlanta's lead to 50-32.

The Blue & Gold managed to chip a few points off the deficit before halftime, but still entered the break in a bit of a post-Thanksgiving malaise, trailing by double digits at 54-43.

Lamb gave the home crowd a much-needed spark at the start of the second half. Lamb scored eight points as Indiana opened the third quarter with a 14-3 run.

"Stay with it, run off that turkey, and just keep going," Lamb quipped when asked the message to the team at halftime. "We had to pick up the pressure, we had to pick up the ball movement, and we just had to stay together."

The Pacers tied the game on four separate occasions in the third quarter, but didn't take the lead until Warren knocked down a step-back jumper with 1:50 left in the frame.

That bucket got the capacity crowd at The Fieldhouse to its feet and the Pacers gave them plenty of reasons to keep standing for the rest of the quarter. Warren scored again off a backdoor cut at 1:09 and then Turner buried a three from the top of the key off a kick-out from T.J. McConnell with 38.7 seconds left to give the home team a 72-65 lead entering the fourth quarter.

The Hawks clawed back at the start of the fourth quarter, with Young leading the way. The second-year guard scored eight points and drilled two 3-pointers as Atlanta opened the final frame with a 12-4 surge to move back in front.

After an Indiana timeout, Doug McDermott drilled a 3-pointer to put the home team back on top. Indiana then changed up its defense, double-teaming Young when he crossed halfcourt. The stunt worked, as the Pacers got two straight stops and converted on the other end with another McDermott triple and then a Justin Holiday layup.

Young came right back, scoring the last seven points of a 10-2 Hawks run to retake the lead.

Indiana quickly moved back in front, taking a 90-87 lead on Lamb's jumper with 4:11 remaining. But Young drew a foul and hit both free throws on the other end and then after a turnover by Lamb, drove through the Pacer defense and hit a tough layup over three defenders to give Atlanta a 91-90 lead with three minutes to play.

Lamb atoned for his mistake, hitting a jumper to put Indiana back in front with 2:04 remaining. Len hit one of two free throws to tie the game at 1:24, but he missed the second and Sabonis was fouled on the rebound. With the Pacers in the bonus, the 6-11 Lithuanian knocked down both free throws to give Indiana a 94-92 lead.

The Hawks had two chances to tie or take the lead, but DeAndre Hunter missed an open 3-pointer and then DeAndre' Bembry missed a contested layup in transition off a steal.

But after a Malcolm Brogdon turnover, Atlanta put the ball in Young's hands once again and he delivered, knifing through the defense for another layup to tie the game with 11.5 seconds remaining.

Brogdon had a shot to win the game at the buzzer, taking Hunter one-on-one, but missed a one-handed jumper from the right elbow, sending the game to overtime.

From there, Indiana was able to regroup and come out on top.

"You're going to have nights where you're not playing well, but you've got to find a way to win the game. That's the way it was for us all night long," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said after the win. "We just kept grinding and finally got the lead late. They found a way to get this game."

Turner finished with 17 points, six rebounds, and four blocks in the victory. Brogdon added 16 points, six rebounds, and seven assists, while Warren also finished with 16 points.

Bembry finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds in the loss for Atlanta, while Len added 15 points and nine boards.

The Pacers won't have long to rest. They open a five-game road trip on Saturday night in Philadelphia, where they will take on the 76ers at 7:00 PM ET.

Inside the Numbers

The Pacers held Atlanta to just 11 points in the third quarter, tied for the fewest points by a Pacers opponent in a quarter this season. Indiana held Cleveland to 11 points in the second quarter on Nov. 1.

Sabonis tallied his third straight double-double and his 11th in his last 12 contests.

Indiana forced the Hawks into 24 turnovers, converting them into 23 points.

While Young was 8-for-15 from 3-point range, the rest of the Hawks were just 1-for-17 from long range.

Indiana also struggled from deep, going 6-for-26 from beyond the arc.

You Can Quote Me On That

"He's a really good guard once he gets going downhill. He was picking us apart most of the game. We decided to start trapping some of those plays and get the ball out of his hands. He still made some plays, but I thought that slowed him down." -McMillan on Trae Young

"We knew we had to make a stand in that third quarter and we were able to do it. They fought hard and fought their way back into the game and it was a good one." -Turner

"I think we're just learning each other as we go through the season. We're continuing to get better. Whether we win or lose, we're trying to learn from it." -Lamb

"I guess it was good individually, but people who know me, know I don't care at all. If we don't win, none of that matters. I didn't do enough." -Young

"Indiana came out locked in like a veteran team would, that's why they've won a lot of games. Coach McMillan does a great job. Each and every night, they are focused. They're a team that plays through their bigs, and they played really well." -Young

Stat of the Night

Young's 49 points are tied for the fourth-most by an individual player in the 20-year history of Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Jermaine O'Neal holds the record with 55 points on Jan. 4, 2005, Russell Westbrook scored 54 on April 12, 2015, and Mo Williams had 52 on Jan. 13, 2015. Young matched Amar'e Stoudemire, who had 49 points for Phoenix on Nov. 5, 2008.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won five straight games against the Hawks and six consecutive meetings at The Fieldhouse.

Indiana faces the Hawks twice more this season in Atlanta on Dc. 13 and Jan. 4.

Barring a trade or a playoff meeting, Friday's game was likely the last game at The Fieldhouse for 42-year-old Vince Carter. Carter plans to retire after this season, his 22nd, an NBA record. Should he appear in a game after Jan. 1, he will become the first player in NBA history to play in four different decades.

Up Next

The Pacers head to Philadelphia to take on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7:00 PM ET.

