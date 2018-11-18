Game Rewind: Pacers 97, Hawks 89

Game Recap

On a night in which the Pacers lost Victor Oladipo to injury and trailed by as many as 14 points, Indiana needed all the help it could get.

That help arrived in the form of an overpowering 24-6 third-quarter run, giving the Pacers a lead that they did not surrender for the remainder of the night, beating the Hawks 97-89 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday night.

With Oladipo — who only played four minutes before exiting with a sore right knee — out of the game, Indiana (10-6) turned to an unlikely source of offense in the fourth quarter: Aaron Holiday.

"(Aaron) was ready for it," said Pacers head coach Nate McMillan after the game. "He prepared himself. We don't win this game if he doesn't come in and play the way that he did on both ends of the floor."

The rook, playing in the first meaningful minutes of his NBA career, delighted the crowd at the Fieldhouse by sinking a pair of threes and executing a tough layup in the paint to extend Indiana's advantage to six in the fourth.

With under five minutes remaining, the ball again found Holiday on the wing, as the UCLA-product stroked yet another 3-pointer, this time putting the Pacers up 89-78.

From there, the Pacers worked the clock, closing out the eight-point win over the Hawks (3-13) with ease.

"I'm a competitor so if I get the chance I'm going to go out there and take advantage and that's what I did," Holiday said. "I just went out there and played my game. I'm just happy I could help my team win. I was told before halftime, just be ready and eventually my number was called and I was ready."

Aside from Holiday, who finished with 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting, the Pacers were also aided by Bojan Bogdanovic, who wrapped up his night with a game-best 22 points.

For Atlanta, veteran guard Jeremy Lin led the way, scoring 16 points and passing out four assits.

Despite the positive finish at the Fieldhouse, the game opened up on a rough note when Oladipo was pulled from the game early in the first quarter with his sore knee. With the All-Star guard out of the lineup, the Pacers' offense was slow out of the gates, scoring just eight points over the first five minutes of action. But the offense soon found its stride, building a narrow 25-24 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

With the second quarter underway, the Hawks managed to break off a 9-0 run, jumping ahead 30-40. Following a 3-pointer from veteran Vince Carter, McMillan signaled for timeout with 5:40 remaining in the half and his team trailing by 10.

Out of the stoppage, Indiana delivered a punch, opening up a 9-0 run of its own to cut the deficit down to just one and forcing an Atlanta timeout with 3:50 left in the quarter.

But for the remainder of the half, it was all Atlanta, as the Hawks closed the quarter on an 12-0 run to build their 56-47 lead at the break.

To open the third, the Hawks continued their landslide of a run, scoring the first five points of the half to extend it to a 17-0 run.

The Pacers began to dig their way out of the deficit soon after, as Darren Collison helped ignite offense for the Blue & Gold. With Collison at the helm, the Pacers embarked on 24-6 run, highlighted by a 3-pointer from Holiday.

By the end of the quarter, the Pacers had outscored the Hawks 26-16, taking a 73-72 lead into the fourth.

From there, Indiana was able to control the game throughout the final quarter as it managed to hold on for the eight-point win, limiting the Hawks to just 33 second-half points in the process.

"We picked up the energy defensively," said Cory Joseph after the win. "I felt like we kind of turned the tables on them. In the first half, they were getting up into us and put us on our heels a little bit, but we just flipped it on them."

Inside the Numbers

The Pacers held the Hawks to just 35.6 percent shooting on the night.

Indiana made 12-of-13 shots from long range (40 percent)

In just 25 minutes, Myles Turner notched a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, blocking three shots in the process.

You Can Quote Me On That

"Bogey is always aggressive. He's looking to attack. He's playing more of the four this season than he did last year, and he looks at those matchups as matchups he can go at. Tonight, in the second half of the 4th quarter, he really made some big shots." -Pacers head coach Nate McMillan on Bogdanovic's 22 points

"We just had to stick with it. It's always tough when you lose a star player, but Aaron did a good job. He stepped up. He gave us the energy we needed, too. He came in and played his game. When we get him the ball, he'll shoot it, and he did that tonight. He's been doing it in practice every day and working hard. I think he's going to have a long career in this league." -Cory Joseph

"The way that they started the game, they were in a good rhythm. They were at home, they are going to make their runs. But our guys felt confident. We were playing with confidence in the first half. They withstood the run, they stayed together and really valued the ball in the first half. We had seven or eight first half turnovers, which is a great number for us. I just thought we stayed poised and tried to come down and execute, and we did down the stretch." -Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce

Noteworthy

The Pacers held Atlanta to just 12-of-40 shooting in the second half

Indiana is now 5-3 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse this season

Bogdanovic's 22 points was his second-highest output of the season

Stat of the Night

Cory Joseph's 5 steals set a career high. The veteran guard had notched 4 steals on six occasions in his career.

Up Next

The Pacers' homestand concludes on Monday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse as the Pacers square off with Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz at 7 PM ET. Find Tickets »

