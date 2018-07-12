Game Rewind: Pacers 101, Hawks 107 (Summer League)

For much of Wednesday's first-round tournament game, the Indiana Pacers looked like a legitimate threat to win the 2018 NBA Summer League. They raced out to a 22-point halftime lead over the Atlanta Hawks and led by as many as 25 in the third quarter.

But the Hawks mounted a furious comeback, outscoring Indiana 59-28 over the final 16:15 to come away with a 107-101 win in Las Vegas.

"We panicked a little bit...well, big time," Pacers Summer League head coach Steve Gansey said after the loss. "We've got to be able to sustain that energy for 40 minutes.

"We didn't get shots, we turned the ball over...we just had a lot of mental mistakes."

>Because of the loss, the Pacers will play a consolation game at 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT on Friday afternoon against the Brooklyn Nets. Atlanta advances to take on Portland in the second round on Thursday night.

The Pacers got off to a fast start on Wednesday, thanks in large part to Alex Poythress. The third-year forward hit his first three shots, including a two-handed dunk in traffic and a 3-pointer, as Indiana opened the game with a 12-2 run.

"I was just trying to be active today," Poythress said. "Be around the rim, bring energy, and do what I do."

From the scoreboard to the dunk, so many things looking good in this pic.twitter.com/REmidYeHa7 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 12, 2018

The Blue & Gold continued to scorch the nets throughout the first quarter. The Pacers went 12-for-21 from the field in the opening frame (3-for-5 from 3-point range) as they doubled up the Hawks, 32-16.

Atlanta briefly trimmed the deficit to 10 points early in the second quarter, but the Pacers immediately countered with a 7-0 spurt.

With balanced scoring on one end and tenacious defense on the other end, the Pacers extended their lead to 62-40 heading into the break. The Blue & Gold shot 55.8 percent from the field while forcing the Hawks into 15 turnovers in the first half.

"I thought our blitzes were probably the best we've seen this entire tournament," Gansey said about his team's first-half defense. "We got deflections (and) we had 64 points in the paint. That should be enough to win a basketball game."

.@Original_Turner shares how the @Pacers were able to establish their culture and what they can improve on heading into next season!#NBASummer pic.twitter.com/qewCi1lCo3 — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 12, 2018

Indiana stretched the margin to 25 points early in the third quarter. Atlanta responded with an 11-2 run, then put together a 13-2 spurt later in the frame to make it a 10-point game.

Edmond Sumner tried to stop the bleeding, converting a three-point play in the closing seconds of the quarter to give Indiana an 85-72 cushion heading into the fourth.

The Hawks, however, kept coming. Atlanta scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter and tied the game at 87 on a vicious putback dunk by Omari Spellman with 6:09 remaining.

The Pacers retook the lead shortly thereafter, when 2018 first-round pick Aaron Holiday connected with second-round pick Alize Johnson for a fastbreak slam.

Atlanta took its first lead of the night with exactly five minutes remaining, as Trae Young — the fifth overall pick in last month's draft — drew a foul on a 3-pointer and then knocked down all three free throws.

The teams briefly traded the lead, but the Hawks moved in front for good on Alpha Kaba's basket with 4:17 remaining.

"It's a game of runs and we didn't withstand the runs," Poythress said. "There's always going to be runs. Players in this league are too good to stop them for 40 minutes."

Poythress led Indiana with 21 points on 10-of-17 shooting and seven rebounds in the loss. Holiday added 13 points, nine assists, and three steals, while Johnson had 12 points, 14 rebounds (seven offensive), and three steals.

TJ Leaf, the 18th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, scored nine points in 13 minutes in the first half, but sat out the second half due to left knee soreness.

Tyler Dorsey led all scorers with 24 points and also tallied eight rebounds and five assists for Atlanta. Young added 23 points and eight assists.