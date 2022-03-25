Instant Rewind: Pacers 103, Grizzlies 133

Instant Recap

Coming off a heartbreaking loss against the Kings, the Pacers packed up and hit the road to face the Memphis Grizzlies.

Unfortunately, things played out just as they did nine days ago when the squads met. Despite missing Ja Morant, The Grizzlies (51-23) drained a season-high 21 threes as they cruised to a 133-103 win over Indiana. The Blue & Gold never led.

Six Pacers (25-49) finished in double figures. Lance Stephenson tallied a team-high 25 points after hitting five triples in the final frame. Terry Taylor added 17 points and five boards on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting night. Meanwhile, Goga Bitadze stretched his streak of double-figure games to seven after recording 14.

Memphis quickly earned the upper hand, scoring 10 unanswered to start the game. Bane buried two triples, while Steven Adams cleaned up the offensive boards in the paint for four more. The hosts stretched their lead to 15-2 before acting head coach Lloyd Pierce called a timeout with 8:54 remaining.

However, not much changed as the minutes began ticking again. A small 6-0 Indiana spree, including a three from Taylor, cut the gap to 23-12. But, Memphis continued raining in threes, as Jackson Jr., Tyus Jones, and a red-hot De’Anthony Melton connected from deep. Memphis led 33-17 with 4:47 left.

Bane’s third three – the Grizzlies’ 10th – fell with 1:11 left and pushed the squad over the 40-point mark for the frame. With 4.5 seconds remaining, he added a putback tip to give Memphis a 44-23 advantage heading into the second quarter.

The story remained the same as the minutes passed in the second frame. Lance Stephenson found a wide-open layup to cut the gap to 47-27. But, Memphis countered with a 9-2 run to extend its lead to 27 with 8:23 remaining.

Despite finding some open looks, Indiana could not hit from deep. But, five quick points, including a swift steal-and-finish from Tyrese Haliburton, trimmed the deficit down to 60-40 with 4:22 left. The Pacers also had a nice defensive stint, holding the Grizzlies scoreless for 2:49.

Down the stretch, Bitadze attempted to keep Memphis from running away. The big man added a pair of free throws and a nice layup through contact to hit the double-digit mark. However, Melton hit the Grizzlies’ 15th triple of the half, and Bane followed with a fadeaway to close the stanza. Memphis led 74-48.

The break did little to slow down Memphis. The hosts rattled off another 10-0 run – five from Jackson Jr. – to stretch the margin to 84-48 early in the third quarter. Justin Anderson finally halted the spree with an emphatic two-handed slam at the 9:35 mark.

Over the next few minutes, the teams matched each other shot-for-shot. With 5:45 left, Oshae Brissett gave Pacers fans another highlight-reel dunk. The high-flying forward drove past Jackson Jr and finished a powerful one-handed slam through a foul. He sank the ensuing free throw to give the game a 95-62 score.

With 4:20 remaining in the third quarter, Memphis hit the century mark at the charity stripe with a pair from Melton. It gave the hosts a 36-point lead.

A few moments later, Duane Washington Jr. became the eighth Pacer to add points to the stat sheet. The young guard added a pair of layups through traffic near the three-minute mark. But, the buckets did little to alleviate the situation, as Konchar rattled home the Grizzlies’ 19th triple, tying their season-high. Memphis led 107-71 after three quarters.

Stephenson provided Indiana fans with a few highlights early in the fourth. The Indianapolis legend drilled a pair of treys to reach double figures with 10:03 remaining. A few moments later, he added a third to give the game a 113-86 score.

Stephenson stayed hot from deep, as his fourth triple of the stanza fell with 6:11 to play. Less than 30 seconds later, the veteran added a steal-and-finish to cap off an otherwise somber night for Pacers fans.

