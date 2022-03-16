Game Rewind: Pacers 102, Grizzlies 135

Game Recap

Not much went the Pacers' way on Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Memphis (48-22) used a 42-point second quarter to break the game open and led by as many as 43 in a 135-102 victory over Indiana (23-47).

The Grizzlies were without superstar guard Ja Morant due to a sore back, but Memphis has excelled even without Morant on the floor this season, a trend that continued in Indianapolis. The Grizzlies are now 13-2 on the year without their All-Star point guard.

"What they're building there is what we're building here," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said after the loss. "They're ahead of our schedule at this moment, but this is the direction that we're going to take this. Going through nights like this is a part of it, unfortunately."

Richmond, Ind. native Desmond Bane scored seven of Memphis' first 11 points as the Grizzlies jumped out to an early lead. Tyrese Haliburton kept it close initially for Indiana, assisting on the first five Pacers field goals and then scoring the sixth.

The hosts took a brief lead in the latter half of the first quarter, as Jalen Smith's jumper at 3:43 put the Pacers in front, 22-21. But Tyus Jones hit a three for the Grizzlies 13 seconds later, the start of a 10-1 Memphis run. The visitors took a 32-25 advantage into the second quarter.

Memphis was on fire to start the ensuing frame. The Grizzlies scored on their first 10 possessions — including eight points by Brandon Clarke and a pair of threes from Bane — to stretch their lead to 54-38.

The Grizzlies kept extending the margin from there. Memphis built the lead to 27 before two buckets by Terry Taylor in the final minute shaved four points off the margin. Steven Adams' jump hook just before the halftime buzzer capped a 42-point quarter for the Grizzlies and gave them a commanding 74-49 halftime lead.

Things didn't get much better after the intermission. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored seven points and Bane buried two more treys as Memphis opened the second half with an 18-6 run to push their lead to 37 with 6:54 remaining in the third quarter.

The Pacers locked down somewhat defensively over the rest of the frame, limiting Memphis to just 12 points over the remainder of the quarter. But they weren't able to cut into the lead significantly and headed to the fourth quarter trailing, 104-70.

The Grizzlies pushed the lead as high as 115-72 in the fourth quarter, cruising to victory in the first of two meetings between the two teams this season.

"I think part of it's a new team and the other part of it is just attention to detail," Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon said of the blowout loss. "Coming out, being ready to play, (having) urgency. That's a really, really good team over there, with or without Ja Morant."

Smith led Indiana with 15 points and eight rebounds in the loss. Fellow reserve Taylor added 14 points and eight boards.

Buddy Hield led the starters with 14 points and seven rebounds in the loss. Brogdon, back in the lineup after missing two games with a concussion, added 12 points, four rebounds, and six assists.

Rookie guard Duane Washington Jr. was the fifth and final Pacer to reach double figures with 13 points.

Bane led Memphis with 21 points and six assists, going 4-for-7 from 3-point range. Jackson added 19 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, and two steals, while Adams recorded a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Four other Grizzlies also reached double figures in the victory: De'Anthony Melton (18 points), Clarke (13), Ziaire Williams (11), and Dillon Brooks (10).

The Pacers head to Houston on Friday before returning to Indiana for a two-game homestand. They will host Portland on Sunday afternoon before former Pacers Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, and Jeremy Lamb return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the first time since being traded to Sacramento on March 23.

The 33-point defeat was the Pacers' largest loss this season. They lost by 32 to Charlotte in a 158-126 defeat on Jan. 26.

Memphis' 42 points in the second quarter were the most allowed by Indiana in that frame this season.

The Grizzlies outscored Indiana 24-0 in fastbreak points in the first half and 33-9 on the night.

Haliburton finished with four points on 2-of-9 shooting in 30 minutes, his fewest points as a Pacer and just the second time in 14 games with Indiana that he failed to reach double figures. He did have a team-high eight assists.

Washington reached double figures for the sixth straight game. He has gone 18-for-34 (52.9 percent) from 3-point range over that stretch.

"Got to give them a lot of credit. They played physical, together, unselfish. They made everything difficult for us. Even when we got good shots, we had a tough night making them." -Carlisle

"(Against) a team like that, you can't defend live-ball turnovers. They do a good job. They're a good team. They're well coached, they play together." -Hield on the Pacers giving up points in transition

"The protocol is actually pretty strenuous. There are four different stages, the last two stages you're actually on the court. I worked out for about 30 minutes yesterday and then I played this morning for about 30 minutes and that's about everything I did on the court." -Brogdon on what he was able to do before returning from a concussion

"I hate losing, man. It's hard to forget about this. You can try to flush it out (of) our minds, but it's human nature especially as competitors (to dwell on it). It will be hard to sleep. We've got to watch film and see what went wrong." -Hield on how he reacts to a blowout loss

The Grizzlies scored 32 points off 20 Indiana turnovers, while the Pacers managed just three points off 10 Grizzlies giveaways.

The Grizzlies snapped a five-game losing streak at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, picking up their first regular-season win in Indiana since Oct. 29, 2015.

Kentucky coach John Calipari, whose team will open play in the NCAA Tournament at the Fieldhouse on Thursday, sat courtside at Tuesday's game.

Pacers rookie forward Isaiah Jackson was assessed a flagrant 1 foul and fouled out of the game after colliding with Brooks with 10:05 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Pacers travel to Houston to face off against Jalen Green and the Rockets on Friday, March 18 at 8:00 PM ET.

