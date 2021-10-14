Game Rewind: Pacers 109, Grizzlies 107 (Preseason)

Game Recap

The Pacers squared off against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight for the third game of their preseason schedule. It was the first time the Blue & Gold are taking the floor in the newly renovated, newly named Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Although the teams will not meet again until March 2022, the teams produced a thriller. With the score tied at 107 apiece and 4.8 seconds remaining, veteran Jeremy Lamb took point and knocked in a pull-up jumper for the victory. The bucket capped a 15-point fourth quarter performance from the former UConn star who dealt with a knee injury for some time last year.

"Whether it's preseason, or whether it's the regular season, it feels good to play well," said Lamb, who finished with 20 points off the bench. "And to see my teammates happy for me, everybody cheering, having the fans back in the building, it was great."

In addition to Lamb, Domantas Sabonis added 24 points and 13 boards, while rookie Chris Duarte tallied 21. Duarte also filled the rest of his stat line, hauling in six rebounds, dishing out four assists, snagging two steals, and collecting a block. The trio helped Indiana survive a 30-point night from Sam Merrill, who knocked in eight of his 13 3-point attempts.

"(I give) thanks to my teammates and my coaches," the rookie said of his successful preseason. "They give me the confidence to go out there and just play my game — and be myself. That's my mentality."

After a few stifling defensive sequences by the Pacers early, Memphis found a bit of success on the wings and with floaters near the free-throw line to grab an 11-6 lead.

But as the quarter crept past the halfway mark, Indiana's defense appeared to tighten back up. Active hands and rotation forced three straight Grizzlies turnovers. The Blue & Gold's offense benefited from the miscues. A pair of Myles Turner free throws at the 4:37 mark gained a 14-13 edge for the squad. The lead continued to grow as the defense kept Memphis on a 3:32 scoreless streak.

The star of the quarter continued to be Duarte, who racked up stats in almost every major category. The Pacers' top rookie showed his versatility on defense, using quick hands to snag steals and initiate fast breaks. On offense, the 24-year-old connected on a six-foot floater in the paint to give Indiana a 22-13 lead with 2:52 remaining in the frame. The squad appeared on its way to a double-digit lead. However, five straight from Ziaire Williams in 30 seconds closed Indiana's advantage to 28-22 before time expired.

Memphis continued to climb as the second quarter started. Merrill knocked in a pair of triples en route to grabbing a 31-28 Memphis lead with 10:03 to go. From there, the visitors kept a slim lead over the next few minutes, finding success on backdoor cuts to the rim.

The Grizzlies extended their lead to six before Duarte and Sabonis combined to cut it back to 40-39. With 5:35 to play, T.J. McConnell found a cutting Sabonis for a swift, left-handed flush, exciting the crowd on hand.

Trailing 42-39, the Blue & Gold responded with seven straight, including the squad's first 3-pointer of the night to grab a 46-42 lead with 3:20 to go. It was the only trey of the first half for the Blue & Gold.

In the final 1:10 of the half, the Grizzlies knocked in five straight, including Merrill's fifth trey of the game, to take a 57-52 edge into halftime.

Although Indiana started the third with a three from McConnell, they still could not find a way to stop the hot-handed Merrill. The guard knocked in his sixth and seventh 3-pointer of the game as part of a 10-0 Memphis run that put Indiana in a 67-55 hole with 9:33 to play in the third.

The Pacers’ defense kept falling victim to backdoor cuts from the Grizzlies' sneaky guards. A triple from Duarte and a pair of free throws from Sabonis trimmed the Grizzlies' lead to 74-69 with 6:10 to go. However, Yves Pons and Merrill squashed the spree with a pair of buckets to jump ahead by nine.

Yet, the Pacers kept finding ways to stick around. This time, it was Oshae Brissett and Turner who chipped in. The duo pulled off a 9-2 run to pull within one of the lead with 1:39 to go. Then, Brad Wanamaker's heads-up steal-and-finish in the offensive paint pushed the Pacers in front for the first time in the frame.

But Memphis' run of seven unanswered, including five from John Konchar, over the final 52.4 seconds gave the visitors a 90-84 lead heading into the fourth.

The Pacers could not do much to close the small gap over the first four minutes of the frame. Although several players found open looks, none appeared to fall. After Romeo Weems connected on a finger-roll layup to put Memphis ahead 94-87, head coach Rick Carlisle called a timeout in an attempt to regroup the squad.

Although the results were not immediate, the Pacers seemed to find their stride around the halfway mark of the frame. Rookie Isaiah Jackson started things off with a putback tip. Then, Lamb found his way to the charity stripe. Jackson then added to the run again, slamming home an alley-oop lob from Wanamaker to cut the deficit to 96-93 with 6:29 to go. 1:02 later, Duarte added a layup to come within one of the lead.

Trailing 98-97 with 2:39 to play, Lamb snagged a rebound and completed an and-one finish on the offensive end to give Indiana a 100-98 lead. What followed was a series of back-and-forth buckets.

First, it was Santi Aldama for Memphis, who tied the score with a dunk. Sabonis then grabbed a lead with a bucket. Merrill's eighth three of the night pushed the visitors ahead by one. Lamb responded with a layup.

After a pair of Williams free throws pushed the Grizzlies ahead, Lamb once again hit the floor. He drove left, finding a spot along the baseline. He lunged towards the rim, drew contact, and the ball fell in. He knocked in the ensuing free throw to give Indiana a 107-105 lead with 34.7 remaining.

On the next possession, Memphis tied it up thanks to a left-handed layup from Williams.

But Lamb, with a cool veteran stature, sized up his opponent with 21.6 seconds to go. He started left, stepped back, and nailed the 21-footer for the win. Aldama then missed his 3-point attempt for the Grizzlies. While it was only the preseason, it was great to see Lamb and the Pacers fight back and secure a victory in crunch time.

Inside the Numbers

Indiana shot just 1-of-16 from deep in the first half. However, they shot 4-of-9 from beyond the arc in the second.

Domantas Sabonis posted a double-double in his second consecutive preseason game.

Chris Duarte has finished three straight preseason games with at least 15 points, with his highest total coming on Wednesday.

You Can Quote Me On That

"This was a good game for us to have right now. Close, situational game. We're trying to win, they're trying to win. Had to execute down the stretch. Had to get some stops. We were able to do that." –Carlisle on the game tonight

"I learn a lot from that. Those are big moments for a rookie — for a guy like me that has never been in those moments in the league. So it's good for me." –Duarte on being on the floor during the late-game moments tonight

"A guy like me — that had to come from the Dominican Republic — I had to work extremely hard to be here. To be in this type of moment, you have to make sure you're ready. That's my focus. You have to work hard." –Duarte on his work ethic

Stat of the Night

Lamb had 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting and made all five of his free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter. He also grabbed two boards and blocked a shot in the frame.

Noteworthy

Indiana and Memphis will not meet again until March 15, 2022.

Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon did not play tonight due to a shoulder injury. However, head coach Rick Carlisle expressed the belief that he would be available for the season opener during his pregame press conference.

Indiana will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 15 for their final preseason game.

