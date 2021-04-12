Game Rewind: Pacers 132, Grizzlies 125

Game Recap

The Pacers are finally starting to string together wins. Indiana (25-27) never trailed in Sunday's 132-125 victory in Memphis, withstanding a late push from the Grizzlies (26-25) for their third straight victory.

With the win, the Pacers swept a two-game road trip and have now won three consecutive contests for the first time since starting the regular season 3-0.

Indiana led 124-117 with 2:54 remaining on Sunday, but the Grizzlies scored six straight over the next minute, with two Jonas Valanciunas free throws making it a one-point game with 1:46 to play.

On the other end, Justin Holiday misssed a 3-pointer, but Malcolm Brogdon corralled the rebound. He dribbled out to the right wing and took a quick three. That, too, missed, but this time Holiday was there to clean up the miss, converting a putback dunk on the weak side with 1:20 remaining.

Ja Morant scored for Memphis to keep the pressure on the Pacers, but once again Indiana hit the offensive glass. Domantas Sabonis missed a 3-pointer, but T.J. McConnell came up with the board to retain possession. Caris LeVert took advantage of the second chance, driving down the lane to convert a right-handed runner with 31.5 seconds remaining.

After a timeout, the Grizzlies put the ball in Morant's hands. The 2019-20 Rookie of the Year drove left against McConnell and attempted to cross back to his right, but slipped. Brogdon scooped up the loose basketball and tossed it ahead to LeVert for a fastbreak slam to seal the victory.

LeVert scored 34 points on 14-of-20 shooting in the victory, his highest-scoring game to date in a Pacers uniform.

"I had some success early in the game, saw the ball go through the rim on some easy looks, got to the free throw line," LeVert said. "But I just tried to be aggressive. My teammates put me in position to be aggressive all night and I tried to take advantage of it."

Brogdon added 29 points while going 5-for-9 from 3-point range to go along with nine rebounds and 11 assists. Sabonis also narrowly missed out on a triple-double, tallying 18 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists.

The Pacers had an early 12-8 lead on Sunday night before they caught fire. The Blue & Gold connected on nine straight shots — including three 3-pointers — during a 21-9 run to open up a double-digit lead. Edmond Sumner converted two layups and a three and Brogdon scored three buckets over that span.

Indiana led by as many as 16 points in the opening frame and went 19-for-29 from the field in the period to take a 45-31 margin into the second quarter. LeVert scored 12 points, while Sabonis tallied nine points, eight rebounds, and four assists in the quarter.

"The initial pace to start the game, I just kept telling Caris and Malcolm to keep playing with that force over and over to keep the opponent on their heels," Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren said of Indiana's strong start.

The Pacers stretched their lead to 57-40 following Aaron Holiday's acrobatic layup with 8:04 remaining in the second quarter, but the Grizzlies charged back. Valanciunas scored eight points during a 19-5 Memphis run. Morant's layup off a dish from Valanciunas capped that sequence and made it a three-point game with 2:09 remaining in the first half.

LeVert's jumper at 1:55 stopped the bleeding and sparked a 12-4 Indiana run to close the half and push the margin back to 74-63 at the intermission.

The Grizzlies opened the second half with five straight points to get back within six, but LeVert quickly thwarted off a larger run. The 6-6 guard connected on five of six shots and scored 11 of Indiana's first 14 points in the third quarter. His floater with 7:03 remaining in the third quarter capped that stretch, pushing the lead to 88-75, and getting LeVert to 30 points with over 19 minutes still to play.

The Pacers pushed the lead to 101-83 with 3:48 remaining in the third quarter following back-to-back 3-pointers by Brogdon and Goga Bitadze. Memphis then closed the frame with a 14-5 run to make it a nine-point game entering the fourth quarter.

The Grizzlies used a 14-4 run in the fourth quarter to climb within three at 114-111 with seven minutes remaining. Brogdon's 3-pointer pushed the lead back to six with 6:22 to play, but back-to-back baskets by Valanciunas made it a two-point game with 5:27 remaining.

Memphis would keep it interesting until the final minute, but the Pacers held off the Grizzlies to close out the win. After struggling to hold late leads earlier in the season, Indiana is starting to close out close games consistently.

"A lot of poise," LeVert said of the improvement in late-game execution. "Once you get one game down, your confidence level goes up and then you kind of feel like you're supposed to win those games. I feel like that's where we are right now as a team. Late in the games (if) we have a lead, we feel like we're supposed to win those games."

Doug McDermott finished with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting off the bench for Indiana. Sumner added 11 points and McConnell finished with 10 points, five boards, and four assists

Valanciunas had 34 points on 16-of-25 shooting and 22 rebounds for the Grizzles in the loss. Morant added 23 points and six assists while going 8-for-15 from the field and 7-for-11 from the free throw line.

The Pacers will return to Indianapolis to host Paul George and the Clippers on Tuesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Inside the Numbers

The Pacers' 45 points in the first quarter were their most in any quarter this season, surpassing the 42 they scored in the second quarter in Wednesday's win over Minnesota.

Brogdon recorded his fourth double-double of the season in the victory and topped 20 points for the 10th time in his last 15 games.

Indiana shot 52.5 percent from the field in the win and improved to 15-2 on the season when shooting 50 percent or better.

The Pacers had 35 assists (three shy of their season high) and just 12 turnovers on Sunday.

Indiana got the win despite allowing Memphis to score an eye-popping 88 points in the paint, 12 more than the previous season high by a Pacers opponent, which was set by Chicago on Dec. 26.

You Can Quote Me On That

"We're sharing the ball, we're getting out in transition. We're getting easy looks (and) not giving the defense a chance to set up and pack the paint on us. We're moving the ball and knocking down shots. A lot of guys are playing at really high levels right now. It's that time of the season where we're fighting for something." -LeVert

"We're just sticking together. There (were) rough moments during the season...we were still together. We never pointed fingers at each other or nothing. I feel like we're past that hump now and it's showing." -Sabonis on the Pacers' recent success

"I liked the way he was attacking off of ball screens. He's really shifty out there, really shifty. He can take it to the rim, you saw him pull up in the paint there a bit, and he's always a threat from (behind) the (3-point) arc." -Bjorkgren on LeVert

"We both can score the ball. I like to think that he's the dominant scorer, I'd like him to be the dominant scorer. He's the shooting guard, he's out there to score the ball. I enjoy seeing him play the way he did tonight and the way he's been playing." -Brogdon on sharing the backcourt with LeVert

"It's great. When he's downhill in the pick-and-roll, it just opens up everything for everybody. He just creates a lot of pressure on the defense and they've got to decide what to do. They're letting him go in so he's just taking advantage and just being himself and getting buckets." -Sabonis on LeVert's big night

Stat of the Night

In two games at FedEx Forum this season, LeVert has scored 77 points on 29-of-43 shooting. While still with the Brooklyn Nets, he had a season-high 43 points at Memphis on Jan. 8, then followed that up with his highest-scoring performance as a Pacer on Sunday.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won four straight games against the Grizzlies, sweeping the home-and-home series with Memphis each of the past two seasons.

Pacers center Myles Turner missed his third straight game due to a sprained left ankle. Turner remained in Indianapolis and did not accompany Indiana on the road trip.

The Pacers signed Oshae Brissett to a second 10-day contract earlier on Sunday. Brissett was active, but did not play against the Grizzlies.

Up Next

The Pacers will host Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and the Los Angeles Clippers in a nationally televised game on Tuesday, April 13 at 7:30 PM ET.

