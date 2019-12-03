Game Rewind: Pacers 117, Grizzlies 104











Game Recap

Balance ruled the night yet again for the Pacers on Monday in Memphis.

All five starters scored between 14 and 19 points and brothers Justin and Aaron Holiday added 26 combined points off the bench for good measure, as Indiana (13-7) handled the Grizzlies (6-14), 117-104.

Malcolm Brogdon tallied a team-high 19 points, six rebounds, and nine assists in the victory, while Domantas Sabonis added 18 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists as the Pacers bounced back after seeing their five-game win streak snapped on Saturday night in Philadelphia.

"I just like the fact that we're moving the ball," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said after the win. "We're sharing the ball, getting the ball to the open man. Normally when you play that way, good things happen."

Former Pacer Solomon Hill scored five early points to help the Grizzlies take an early 9-4 lead. But Indiana answered with nine unanswered points, the start of a 20-7 run for the visitors before De'Anthony Melton's 3-pointer at the first quarter buzzer trimmed the Pacers' lead to 24-19.

Doug McDermott made a free throw to open the second quarter after Memphis fouled away from the ball on the quarter-opening inbounds, but it was all Grizzlies after that. Hill scored five points during a 12-0 run by the hosts to re-take the lead.

Sabonis finally ended the drought, converting a hook shot for Indiana's first field goal of the frame at the 8:49 mark. That finally got the Blue & Gold rolling, as the Pacers scored on nine straight possessions.

An Aaron Holiday jumper, Sabonis layup, Brogdon three-point play, and Brogdon layup were all part of an 11-0 run that put the Pacers in front. After that, a jumper from Sabonis, 3-pointers from Justin Holiday and T.J. Warren, and another Sabonis jumper capped an impressive offensive sequence.

The Pacers managed to extend their lead to as many as 12 points before halftime and took a 57-47 lead into the break.

Indiana maintained a double-digit advantage for most of the third quarter, extending the lead to 14 points on Myles Turner's layup with 2:45 to play. The Grizzlies subsequently reeled off seven straight points to cut their deficit in half with 1:19 remaining in the frame, but Justin Holiday hit another 3-pointer and T.J. McConnell banked in a runner in the final minute of third quarter to push the lead back to 85-73.

The Pacers managed to hold the Grizzlies at an arm's length throughout the fourth quarter, thwarting any threat of a serious run. The only major drama concerned Sabonis' pursuit of a triple-double, which came to an end when he fouled out with 2:33 remaining.

Turner finished with 17 points and six rebounds and Jeremy Lamb added 15 points and seven boards. Warren scored all 14 of his points in the first half, going 4-for-6 from 3-point range. Justin Holiday was 5-for-6 from beyond the arc on his way to 15 points, while Aaron added three triples of his own and finished with 11 points.

"We just have so much, man," Turner said. "...The balance that we have night in and night out, we don't have to worry about where we're going to get offense from."

Second-year forward Jaren Jackson Jr. carried the offensive load for the short-handed Grizzlies, who were without leading scorer Ja Morant (sore back), starting center Jonas Valanciunas (illness), and key reserves Kyle Anderson (heel soreness) and Brandon Clarke (hip soreness).

Jackson had a game-high 31 points, going 10-for-19 from the field and 9-for-9 from the free throw line. Hill added a season-high 22 points, going 9-for-14 from the field and 4-for-6 from beyond the arc.

Indiana will continue its five-game road trip on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City. The road trip concludes with visits to Detroit and New York over the weekend.

Inside the Numbers

The Pacers finished the night 16-for-38 from 3-point range (42.1 percent). The 38 3-point attempts were a new season high, four more than they attempted on Nov. 16 against Milwaukee. The 16 makes were the second-most by the Pacers in a game this season. They made 18 threes in their other game against the Grizzlies, a 126-114 win on Nov. 25 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Sabonis set a season high with eight assists and recorded his team-leading 15th double-double of the season. The 6-11 Lithuanian has now recorded a double-double in five straight and 13 of his last 14 contests.

The Pacers won despite being outscored 54-32 in points in the paint and 27-9 in points off turnovers.

Both Jackson and Hill set new season highs in scoring on Monday night.

Indiana shot exactly 50 percent in Monday's win (44-for-88). The Pacers have now posted a field goal percentage of .500 or better in five of their last six games.

Stat of the Night

The Pacers have now had all five starters score in double figures in two of their last three games. Prior to that, they hadn't accomplished the feat since a Nov. 6 win over Washington.

Noteworthy

With Monday's win, the Pacers swept the season series with Memphis for the second time in the last three seasons.

Indiana now 30-18 against the Grizzlies all time and 6-13 in games played in Memphis.

Monday's win was the 629th career victory for Pacers head coach Nate McMillan, moving him past Doug Moe and into 24th place on the all-time wins list.

Tickets

After a five-game road trip, the Pacers will return home to host Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Monday, Dec. 9 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »