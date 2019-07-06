Game Rewind: Pacers 75, Grizzlies 101 (Summer League)

Game Rewind

The Pacers got off to a rough start in Summer League play, falling to the Memphis Grizzlies, 101-75, in Las Vegas.

Memphis was in control from the start. The Grizzlies jumped out to a 14-7 lead with 5:21 left in the opening quarter. Indiana responded to get within two, 20-18, with 1:55 to go in the first. Memphis didn't relinquish the lead though, and when the quarter came to a close, it led 26-18.

In the second, the Grizzlies were able to grow their lead to 13, 34-21. Things didn't get out of hand for Indiana thanks to Aaron Holiday. A long 3-pointer at the 1:52 mark gave Holiday 16 points and cut Memphis' lead to just seven, 42-35.

The Pacers weren't able to get any closer the rest of the half and ended up trailing by 11, 49-38, heading into the locker room.

In the third, Memphis continued to increase its advantage. With 2:46 left in the third, the Grizzlies led by 19, 70-51. The Pacers finished the quarter well to get back into the game, scoring nine straight to trail by just 10 heading into the fourth quarter.

Indiana's strong play wouldn't last as Memphis dominated the fourth. At the 4:04 mark, the Grizzlies led by 30, 95-65, courtesy of a 25-5 run to start the quarter. From there, it was clear the game was in hand for Memphis.

Holiday finished the game with 24 points and five assists. DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell scored 15 and Alize Johnson had 12 points.

For Memphis, Bruno Caboclo scored 19 points and Keenan Evans scored 16 off the bench.

Holiday was the lone bright spot for Indiana, but even he thought he could have played better.

"I didn't feel like I did all that great to be honest," Holiday said. "I think I hit a couple shots, but towards the end of the game I started missing, so I just gotta get back together and try to finish strong."

Though it wasn't an ideal start, the Pacers aren't letting this result get them down. When asked what would deem Summer League a success, Holiday's answer was simple.

"More wins than losses."

That goal is still attainable for the Blue & Gold.

The Pacers' next game is Monday against the Detroit Pistons. The game tips-off at 5:00 PM ET on ESPNU.