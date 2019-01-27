Game Rewind: Pacers 103, Grizzlies 106

Game Rewind

The Pacers fell to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night, 106-103. It was the team's first game since losing Victor Oladipo for the rest of the season, and his absence was noticed, especially on the offensive end.

Indiana struggled from the get-go, going just 4-of-14 from the field in the first quarter, en route to scoring 19 points. But the defense was able to keep Memphis in check, and the Pacers only trailed 23-19 heading into the second quarter.

The Blue & Gold trailed by just three, 41-38, with 3:09 left in the half but the Grizzlies got going from that point on. They closed the second period with a 12-4 run to take a 53-42 lead into the locker room.

In the third, Indiana still trailed by 11 with seven minutes to go in the period, but put together a 14-3 run to tie things at 67 at the 3:15 mark. Once again, Memphis answered, closing the quarter strong.

The Grizzlies outscored the Pacers 11-2 over the final three minutes of the third to lead 78-69 heading into the final quarter.

In the fourth, Indiana slowly but surely cut into Memphis' lead. With 6:59 to go, the deficit was only six, 85-79. The defense continued to get stops and a huge Thad Young putback dunk made it 85-82 with 4:59 left.

That's as close as the Pacers would get. Five straight points from Marc Gasol pushed the lead back to eight, and though Bojan Bogdanovic scored four straight to get Indiana back within four, Memphis nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to take a 10-point lead with just over two minutes to go.

Indiana made some desperation 3-pointers at the end to keep the Grizzlies on their toes, but in the end, the deficit was too much for the visitors to overcome.

“We’re just trying as a team to find ourselves without Victor Oladipo," Pacers forward Thad Young said. "That's one of the biggest things. Our offense was a little stagnant as opposed to having Victor out there. That’s no excuse."

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pacers in scoring with 21 points. Darren Collison added 18 points and nine assists.

Mike Conley scored 22 points and dished out 11 assists for Memphis. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points and Marc Gasol scored 18.

Inside The Numbers

The Pacers' 42 first half points were the least they've scored in a first half this season.

Cory Joseph had the team's best +/- rating with a +3.

Stat of the Night

The Pacers have struggled when trailing heading into the fourth quarter. They are now 2-11 when that is the case.

You Can Quote Me On That

“The Grizzlies played harder than us. It was unacceptable from our standards." - Pacers guard Darren Collison

"We don’t have that [Victor Oladipo] right now, and we’re not going to have that for the rest of the season. We have to continue to play, hold him close to our hearts, and make sure we are playing for his name each and every night.” - Pacers forward Thad Young

“It’s more pride than anything. It’s being proud of those guys in the locker room. That’s the only thing. To watch them compete the way they did for four quarters, I couldn’t be more proud of them." - Grizzlies head coach J.B. Bickerstaff

Noteworthy

The Pacers are now 7-5 this season without Victor Oladipo in the lineup.

Aaron Holiday faced off against his brother Justin for the fourth time this season. The brothers met three times while Justin Holiday was a member of the Bulls (once in the preseason and twice in the regular season). He was traded to Memphis on Jan. 4.

