Game Rewind: Pacers 126, Grizzlies 114

The Pacers are becoming healthy once again. And their play on the court is showing it.

T.J Warren scored 26 points, Jeremy Lamb added 19, and Domantas Sabonis notched his 11th double-double of the season (13 points, 13 boards) as Indiana (10-6) earned a 126-114 win over the Memphis Grizzlies (5-11) on Monday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Pacers have now won their last three games, and seven out of their past nine.

In total, six Pacers scored in double figures. Continuing his recent success, Aaron Holiday led all bench scorers with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including 4-of-6 from long range. T.J. McConnell finished with 11 points and six assists. In addition, the team finished with a season-high 18 threes, falling one short of tying their franchise record.

“Guys don’t care who gets the hype,” Brogdon said of the team’s camaraderie and balanced scoring. “Guys don’t care who gets the buckets. It’s about winning games. It’s about playing good basketball.”

T.J. Warren’s 10-point first quarter and a pair of 3-pointers from the Holiday brothers helped Indiana go on a 15-2 run and take a 36-27 lead after the first. Myles Turner’s three second-quarter blocks helped keep Memphis scoreless for a 3:43 span, and the Blue & Gold exited the first half with a 67-56 lead.

Though the Grizzlies went hot from beyond the 3-point line in the third, the Pacers’ lead never shrank below 16 points. They had answers for every shot. After the Pacers started the fourth on a 8-0 run, the Grizzlies decided to make things interesting by responding with a 16-3 run that cut the Pacers’ lead to 116-98 with 6:38 left to play. But Indiana made the right plays down the stretch to keep the Grizzlies at bay, and they cruised to the victory.

In his first game back from a sore lower back, Brogdon made his presence known immediately by knocking down a 3-pointer from the right wing less than 40 seconds into the game. Though Indiana started the game hot, connecting on five of their first seven shots the Grizzlies kept pace, shooting 5-of-10 in the early moments of the game.

Leading 20-18, Aaron Holiday connected on his first shot of the game – a 3-pointer from the left wing – and the Pacers began distancing themselves from the Grizzlies. On the next possession, Justin Holiday drilled another 3-pointer to extend the Pacers lead to 26-18 with 3:18 left in the first frame. The back-to-back treys forced Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins to call a timeout.

The fired-up offense continued to prevent the Grizzlies from cutting into the lead as the quarter came to a close. Warren finished the final three minutes by scoring six of the Pacers last 10 points of the frame.

The Blue & Gold kept up the pace in the early moments of the second quarter. Back-to-back 3-pointers from the Holiday brothers stretched Indiana’s lead to 42-27 less than 35 seconds into the quarter. Goga Bitadze assisted in keeping the double digit lead with a two-handed slam and a massive block on Jaren Jackson Jr’s layup attempt. The swat eventually led to a Doug McDermott layup that gave the Pacers a 48-35 advantage with 9:10 left to play in the half.

But, Memphis didn’t go away quietly. Dillon Brooks’ pull-up jumper cut Indiana’s lead to 56-49, and forced head coach Nate McMillan to call a timeout.

However, the timeout rejuvenated the squad, as they rattled off nine consecutive points to push the lead up to 65-49 with 2:02 left in the half. Two enormous blocks from last year’s leading shot blocker, limited the Grizzlies damage in the paint. He would add another swat with 34.0 seconds remaining to protect a 67-56 lead as the half came to a close.

Indiana continued to dominate early in the third quarter. With less than three minutes gone in the period, Indiana jumped out on a 10-2 run, including seven straight, to open up a 77-58 lead over the Grizzlies.

They continued to pile on the points and extend the lead midway through the third. Lamb’s one handed layup on a fast break with 6:05 left in the third finally pushed the Pacers lead to 20, 84-64. Shortly after, the team countered three consecutive Memphis 3-pointers with two of their own to keep a 92-73 lead with 4:12 left to play in the period.

The Pacers found answers to Memphis’ hot shooting on almost every offensive possession. After Jae Crowder’s 3-pointer trimmed the lead to 97-81 with 1:33 left in the third, Indiana responded with a 7-2 run to close out the quarter. McConnell’s buzzer-beating layup in between three Grizzlies defenders jolted the crowd, and gave the Pacers a 104-83 lead heading into the final frame.

The best video you'll find on the internet tonight pic.twitter.com/doc7iMtH6P — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 26, 2019

Indiana picked up where they left off in the early moments of the fourth, scoring eight straight points to give the Pacers an 112-83 advantage. McConnell followed an Aaron Holiday 3-pointer with a beautiful baseline turnaround jumper. On the next possession, he found Holiday again on the right wing for another 3-pointer. The run forced Jenkins to call a timeout with 10:43 left in the game.

The timeout appeared to give life to the young Grizzlies squad. Rookie star Ja Morant and Jackson Jr. responded with 10 points of an early 12-0 Memphis run to trim Indiana’s lead to 112-95 with 8:03 left to play. The Murray State product finished with 19 points.

But Memphis simply did not have enough time needed to complete the comeback. With 3:35 left in the game, McDermott sank the Pacers’ final 3-pointer of the night off his signature pick-and-pop play to push the lead back to 124-103, and Indiana then cruised to the victory.

Inside the Numbers

Indiana out-rebounded Memphis 47-41

The Pacers made the most of their forced turnovers, scoring 20 points off nine takeaways.

In his first game back from injury, Malcolm Brogdon finished with 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting and eight assists in 30:08 of game time

Stat of the Night

The Blue & Gold scored a season-high 126 points on 51-of-94 (54.3 percent) shooting, including 18-of-33 (54.5 percent) from beyond the arc

You Can Quote Me On That

“I think we were feeding off each other on the court and we were also feeding off the bench. The bench was very loud and our crowd was amazing. I think we just fed off each other and the whole environment. We really were able to get out to a big lead and keep it going.” – Jeremy Lamb on how much the team feeds off one another in a game like tonights

“Coach has been preaching not to be hesitant shooting the ball. We’ve got to shoot more threes to stay up to speed with some of these other teams in the league. We have good three-point shooters, we just didn’t turn down shots and we shot open threes.” – Malcolm Brogdon on the 3-point shooting tonight

“I just want to stay aggressive when I’m out there. Malcolm (Brogdon) gets everybody in their spots. He’s a great point guard. Glad that he’s back in the lineup. Just want to make sure everybody stays healthy and continue on and have some success throughout the season.” – T.J. Warren on his responsibility to score

Noteworthy

Indiana won its fourth consecutive home game against the Grizzlies. They now hold an 18-5 advantage all-time against the Grizzlies at home

T.J. Warren has scored 20 or more points in six games this season

With the loss, Memphis’ losing streak extends to four games, a season high

