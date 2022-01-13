Game Rewind: Pacers 119, Celtics 100

Game Recap

After falling short in overtime in Boston, the Pacers played host to the Celtics Wednesday night to wrap up the home-and-home set.

Although the Pacers (15-27) fought valiantly, Boston (21-21) kicked its offense into another gear. The visitors used seven triples in the first quarter to jump out to a 10-point advantage. From there, Boston controlled the game and captured a 119-100 victory. The Blue & Gold never led.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum both earned top honors again. The duo dropped 34 and 33, respectively. Aiding their efforts tonight was Dennis Schroder. Starting in relief of Marcus Smart, the German-born guard tallied 23. No other player finished in double figures for Boston.

Four Pacers finished in double figures. Myles Turner led the way with 18 points and four rebounds, while Domantas Sabonis added 17. In his first game back from health and safety protocols, Caris LeVert had 16 on 6-of-9 shooting and four assists. Justin Holiday notched 13.

"It definitely felt great getting back out there," LeVert said. "Being in isolation is tough for anyone who's had to do it. I'm just glad to be back with the team."

Poor shooting from beyond the arc was a key stat. The team shot a season-low 19.4 percent (7-of-36) from deep. Holiday was the lone Pacer with more than one made 3-point shot. Yet, LeVert said the defense was the main issue tonight.

"We were in scramble mode all night," he said. "We didn't close out to their shooters hard enough."

Boston finished 18-of-38 (47.4 percent) from beyond the arc.

Early on, the Celtics claimed a slim edge after the first four minutes using four early triples — three from Tatum. On Monday, the two-time All-Star shot 0-for-7 from deep. Tatum's third trey with 7:32 to play gave Boston a 16-9 lead and prompted an Indiana timeout.

Tatum continued to be a problem for Indiana's offense at the midway point of the first quarter. The guard dropped in five more, including his fourth trey, to push Boston to a 26-15 lead with 4:57 left.

The Celtics rarely missed from deep throughout the frame. When Jeremy Lamb sunk a three to cut the deficit to 30-21, Schroder immediately responded with the Celtics' seventh. It sent the Blue & Gold into another double-digit hole with 2:47 remaining.

Sabonis' left-handed flush and Oshae Brissett’s drive-and-finish looked to be a start to a late run. But the spree stalled. Boston led 35-25 after the first quarter. They finished 64.7 percent from the field and 70 percent from deep.

The Pacers closed the gap to 37-31 after Justin Holiday sank five straight in 25 seconds after the 10-minute mark passed. However, Brown quickly erased the momentum after he dropped eight unanswered personally. A 29-foot snipe with 7:41 remaining extended Boston's lead to 14 and forced another Pacers timeout.

A few nice hustle plays from Myles Turner, including a gritty putback slam, kept the Celtics' lead from growing. Then, the Pacers started trimming the gap. Picking up the energy, Lance Stephenson knocked in consecutive buckets to cut the deficit to 52-43 at the 3:39 mark.

The makes initiated a 10-2 Pacers run that brought the squad to within five down the stretch. Sabonis tallied the final six of the frame, bringing the Blue & Gold right back into this matchup with two quarters to go.

The Celtics opened the third with six straight in 1:29 to stymie Indiana again. Brown added a 7-foot floater to stretch their run to eight and make it a 62-49 ballgame.

Shortly after, Schroder tacked on two more triples to Boston's total and stretched the lead to 68-53 with 7:38 left.

The Pacers could not make much of a dent over the next few minutes. Turner attempted to start a spree, dropping two identical turnaround bank shots in a 28-second span. But, the offense stalled once again. The squad fell victim to a 3:05 scoreless streak until Sabonis hit a pair of free throws with 1:46 left.

The Blue & Gold trimmed five off the margin behind a three from Holiday and a massive putback slam from Brissett. However, the defense put Tatum at the line with 4.1 seconds left. Boston led 87-71 after three.

Although Sabonis and Holiday made buckets, Tatum tallied the first six points for the Celtics to maintain a comfortable edge. Brissett got a triple to fall at the 10:00 mark to make it a 93-78 game. But, Richardson sank a triple on a second-chance opportunity to negate it.

As the final frame approached the midway mark, nothing changed. The Pacers could not find any offensive rhythm, and Boston slowly stretched the lead to 98-79. The Celtics hit the century mark on a three-point play from Tatum with 6:06 to play.

Mimicking the first half, Brown saw two more treys fall through the net on consecutive Celtics possessions to push the lead to 109-87. From there, Indiana rotated in its deep bench to finish out the game.

Goga Bitadze earned his first points out of health and safety protocols with a dunk at the 3:44 mark. Isaiah Jackson also notched a free throw to get on the board.

Indiana has a tough contest ahead on Friday night. They take on the Phoenix Suns, who remain as the only NBA team with fewer than 10 losses this season.

Inside the Numbers

The trio of Brown, Tatum, and Schroder combined for 75.6 percent of the Celtics' points tonight.

In his first appearance in nine games, Malcolm Brogdon finished with six points, one rebound, and two assists in 17:03.

Indiana's seven made 3-pointers is the lowest total in any home game this season.

You Can Quote Me On That

"For a guy that's been out ten days, and hasn't had a practice with the team, to come back and play a significant number of minutes and do some good things, it was a positive sign." –Carlisle on LeVert's return

"When you play a team with players like that, and they see a couple go in easily, there isn't much you can do. So, I think it was the start, and not being closer (to them) on their shots to where they have to work for it." –Holiday on the early struggles

"The blessing of the NBA is that it's 80-plus games. So we still have 40 games left. There's a lot of games left to correct what we saw that we did wrong in the first half of the season. I think that there's a lot of time left still to do what we want to do. But we have to make that commitment to do it." –LeVert on going into the second half of the season.

Stat of the Night

The last time Indiana shot worse than 20 percent from deep was Nov. 1, 2019 against the Cleveland Cavaliers (18.5 percent on 5-of-27 shooting).

Noteworthy

Indiana has lost eight of its last nine games.

Despite their record, the Pacers have lost just five games by more than 10 points this season.

The Celtics take a 2-0 series lead with two games remaining between the squads.

