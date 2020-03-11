Game Rewind: Pacers 111, Celtics 114

Game Recap

Victor Oladipo and the Pacers mounted a furious rally on Tuesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, improbably battling back from a 16-point deficit to take the lead in less than five minutes of game action in the fourth quarter on Tuesday night against the Boston Celtics.

But ultimately, Indiana (39-26) ran out of gas, falling to Boston (43-21), 114-111.

Oladipo scored 12 points in the fourth quarter and finished with a season-high 27, going 5-for-7 from 3-point range and tallying seven rebounds and four assists. He was sensational for most of the fourth quarter, but was critical of his shot selection late in the game.

"The past couple weeks, there's been little spurts that I feel like myself or close to myself," Oladipo said. "Yeah, I played well tonight. I should have played better down the stretch. 27 points doesn't matter, I'd rather win the game. I'll probably beat myself up a little over that."

Domantas Sabonis added 28 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, but it wasn't enough as the Pacers dropped their first game back home after a five-game road trip.

Indiana trailed 102-86 with seven minutes to play before mounting a memorable charge. T.J. Warren scored five straight points and then Oladipo hit a runner with 5:09 remaining to pull the home team within single digits.

After a Celtics offensive foul, Oladipo came off the pick-and-roll and pulled up from the top of the arc, swishing home the 3-pointer despite contact to make it a six-point game.

On the other end, Jayson Tatum's dunk snapped a three-minute scoring drought for the Celtics, but Oladipo took the ball right back down the court and scored. Then after Marcus Smart missed a layup, Oladipo came down and pulled up again from the top of the arc, swishing another three to trim Boston's lead to 104-101 with 3:30 to play and force a timeout from Celtics head coach Brad Stevens.

Out of the timeout, Gordon Hayward missed a three. The Pacers put the ball in Oladipo's hands once again, but this time he lost control as the ball was batted up into the air. Sabonis was there to corral it, however, and kicked to Warren in the corner for the game-tying 3-pointer.

Indiana's defense forced a shot clock violation on the other end and Sabonis converted a three-point play to give Indiana an improbable lead with 2:14 remaining. The Pacers had a fastbreak after a Tatum miss, but Oladipo missed a quick three in transition.

That led to a broken defense on the other end, and Daniel Theis' 3-pointer tied the game at 107 with 1:43 to play.

"He was feeling it," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said of Oladipo's shot. "He really got us back in the game, knocking down shots. I think the emotions of the game really took over."

Oladipo drew a foul and hit both free throws 14 seconds later, but Tatum's driving dunk tied the game once again and this time Turner missed an open three in the right corner. Smart took the ball into the heart of the defense on the other end and converted a tough bucket to put the Celtics up with 49.9 seconds left.

Indiana struggled to get a good look on its next possession and Oladipo was forced to throw up a contested three as the shot clock expired. It missed and Boston corralled the rebound, forcing the Pacers to foul.

Kemba Walker gave the Pacers new life, however, hitting just one of two free throws with 17.4 seconds remaining. Out of a timeout, Oladipo drove along the right baseline and missed, but Sabonis was there to clean up his miss and cut the deficit to one with 7.8 seconds to play.

This time the Pacers fouled Smart, who hit both free throws with seven seconds left. Indiana couldn't get a clean look to tie, however, as Justin Holiday missed a contested 3-pointer before time expired.

Tatum led all scorers with 30 points on Tuesday, while Hayward added 27 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

Turner got off to a strong start for Indiana, scoring seven of the Pacers' first 11 points. But on the other end, Hayward was even better, starting the night 4-for-4 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free throw line, tallying 13 points as Boston jumped out to a 30-17 lead.

The Blue & Gold closed the first quarter with five unanswered points, but still trailed 30-22 after the opening frame.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: Track the Latest Standings, Magic Number, and More »

Tatum took over at the start of the second quarter. The reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Month scored 16 of Boston's first 18 points in the frame as the Celtics stretched their lead as high as 15 points.

The Pacers clawed back with a 15-4 run — capped by Oladipo knocking down 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions — to cut the deficit to 52-48 with 1:47 remaining in the first half.

But Boston scored the next five points to push its lead back to 10. Oladipo drilled his third three of the half with 7.9 seconds remaining, but the Celtics raced to the other end and got a quick basket for Daniel Theis just before the halftime buzzer to take a 59-50 lead into the break.

It was Hayward's turn to carry the scoring load at the start of the third quarter. The former Butler star hit two 3-pointers and racked up 10 points in the first 4:18 of the second half as Boston opened the session with a 14-6 run to push its lead to 17.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Walker and Theis stretched the visitors' lead to 85-66 with 3:47 left in the third quarter. The Pacers were able to chip five points off their deficit by the end of the quarter, but still entered the fourth trailing, 94-80.

Warren finished with 22 points for Indiana. Turner added 16 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks. No other Pacers reached double figures.

Theis finished with 20 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Smart added 16 points, five boards, and five assists, while Walker finished with 11 points.

The Pacers don't play again until Saturday night, when they travel to Philadelphia for a showdown with the 76ers that has major playoff implications. That is Indiana's only game over the next eight days.

Inside the Numbers

The Pacers held Boston to just one field goal over 5:57 in the fourth quarter, reeling off a 21-2 run to turn a 16-point deficit into a three-point lead.

Indiana outscored the Celtics 64-40 in the paint.

Sabonis had a strong night, going 13-for-23 from the field, but failed to record a double-double for the first time in his last 10 games.

Walker scored 44 points in his last visit to The Fieldhouse on Dec. 11, but the Pacers limited him to just 3-of-12 shooting on Tuesday.

After scoring 18 and 19 in his two previous outings, Tatum scored 30 again on Tuesday. He had surpassed 30 points in five straight games from Feb. 23 - March 4.

Stat of the Night

Oladipo's 27 points were eight more than his previous season high, set on Feb. 29 in Cleveland. He had not made more than two 3-pointers in any of his 12 previous games this season, but went 5-for-7 from beyond the arc on Tuesday.

Noteworthy

The Pacers and Celtics have now split a pair of meetings this season. They play once more in the regular season on Aprill 8 in Boston.

Pacers forward Doug McDermott missed his third straight game with a sore right big toe.

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown missed his fourth consecutive contest with a right hamstring strain.

Up Next

The Pacers travel to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers on Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 PM ET.

Tickets

The Pacers return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, March 18 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

Special Offer - Pacers Score 90+ Points

Papa John's Pacers90: The day after the Pacers score 90 or more points, you score 50 percent off online pizzas at regular menu price. Order online at papajohns.com with promo code PACERS90. Offer valid in Central Indiana.









