Game Rewind: Pacers 102, Celtics 101

Game Recap

With 3.4 seconds on the clock, Victor Oladipo knew what time it was.

Trailing by two and bringing the ball up the court after a Boston miss, Oladipo showed zero hesitation, pulling up for a 3-pointer to put the Pacers ahead 102-101 and sending Bankers Life Fieldhouse into hysterics.

The Celtics had one chance to answer following the thrilling bucket, but were unable to get the inbounds pass in as an Oladipo deflection sent the clock to zeroes as the Pacers rushed the floor to celebrate their biggest win of the 2018-19 season — a 102-101 victory over the Celtics.

"I was just trying to get to any spot and win the game," said Oladipo of his thought process. "Get to my spot wherever I could get a shot off and win the game. I saw the clock going down and I just felt like I could get to that spot and I shot it with confidence."

The Pacers (7-3) trailed by two with 1:53 on the clock when the ball found Bojan Bogdanovic in the corner, who drained a 3-pointer to put Indiana ahead 95-94.

On the other end, a foul sent Al Horford to the free throw line, where he hit 1-of-2 to tie the game at 95 all.

After a turnover from the Pacers, Kyrie Irving drained a three from the corner to put Boston ahead. Oladipo was quick to answer, splashing home a deep jumper to pull the Pacers back within a point.

But with the Celtics (6-3) back on the ball, Irving was lethal again, delivering his third 3-pointer of the fourth quarter to put Boston up 101-97 with just 37.2 seconds remaining.

Coming out of a timeout, Oladipo — who finished with a game-high 24 points — drove straight to the basket and picked up a foul from Horford. At the free throw line, Oladipo made both, bringing it to a two-point game with 29.2 on the clock.

Boston, however, was unable to convert on offense and the rebound fell into the hands of Oladipo, who jogged it up the floor and sank a cold-blooded game-winner as Indiana downed the Celtics on Saturday night.

"He now believes in himself," said Pacers head coach Nate McMillan after the game. "He wants that shot. He didn't hesitate."

The Pacers opened the game on a 7-0 run, highlighted by a slam from Thaddeus Young. But the visiting Celtics had a quick response, delivering 12 unanswered points. Indiana's offense was slow to find its footing in the first quarter, going just 6-of-20 from the field. With the Pacers struggling the generate points, the Celtics jumped ahead 28-18 after one quarter of action at The Fieldhouse.

As the second quarter got underway, Indiana's bench unit began to pick up the pace, using back-to-back scores from TJ Leaf (7 points) and some buckets courtesy of Tyreke Evans (17 points) to bring the score back to within striking distance.

Following a pair of free throws from Oladipo, the electric guard brought Bankers Life Fieldhouse to a roar after ripping a ball away on defense, then hitting the 3-pointer in transition as the Pacers made it a five-point game.

In the closing moments of the half, it was all Pacers as Darren Collison hit a three and Myles Turner canned a pair of jumpers to end the quarter on a 7-0 run, tying the game at 45.

With the third quarter underway, Boston — which made 19-of-46 threes on the night — resumed its assault from long range, making two quick shots from downtown. But the Pacers continued to go to work, as Turner gave Indiana a lead by connecting on a mid-range jumper.

Victor doing work on both ends of the court. #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/RhAKB3oXBf — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 3, 2018

The Celtics, led by the hot hand of Marcus Morris (23 points), charged ahead with a 10-2 run, but Indiana closed the quarter on a good note at Evans buried a three to tie things up at 72.

To begin the fourth, the Celtics connected on three shots from deep and a jumper from Gordon Hayward, springing ahead 83-80. But the Pacers' bench unit continued to groove on offense — Sabonis scored a short jumper and Evans sent home a 3-pointer that lifted the crowd to its feet as the Pacers clawed ahead by two.

After Boston managed to retake the lead, Oladipo continued his impressive stretch of clutch play, drilling a 3-pointer from the wing to put Indiana back ahead 92-91 with 3:03 remaining.

Moments later, it was Bogdanovic who struck from deep, keeping Indiana in the mix after a Boston 3-pointer had put the game on thin ice.

From there, it was Oladipo's time to shine, as the All-Star guard scored Indiana's final seven points of the game, helping the Pacers close out the game over the Celtics in impressive fashion. After the game, Oladipo calmly recounted what his thought process was bringing the ball up the court in the seconds before his game-winner.

"Time to win. When it's time to win nothing else matters," said Oladipo at his locker. "You have to forget about the rest of the game and just go out and play.

"That's what we're doing. "

Inside the Numbers

10 of Victor Oladipo's 24 points came in the fourth quarter.

Indiana has won three straight games by a combined margin of nine points.

Domantas Sabonis' team-best five assists were his season high.

You Can Quote Me On That

"I told our guys we want to go out there and play like we believe we can win this game. The Celtics are a very good team, a lot of talent over there. We're not going to make excuses for the schedule. This was a tough back- to-back, and all I asked our guys to do was play like you believe you can win this game. And they did." -Pacers head coach Nate McMillan

"We really wanted to come out today and just fight. We knew it was tough coming from a back to back; but Coach said 'no excuses, we gotta come out and fight.' This is a great test for us. Boston is one of the best teams in the east and I think we showed everyone tonight that we fought throughout the game." -Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis

"Kyrie made big shots. When we go back and look at the film, I think our presence on the ball late probably wasn't as good as it was in the 1st half. Tyreke Evans got going all the way until the end of the game. Oladipo pulled up…other than that I thought we fought and played really hard and we got beat by a good team and Oladipo made a big shot." -Celtics head coach Brad Stevens

Noteworthy

This was the Pacers' first win over the Celtics at Bankers Life Fieldhouse since March 15, 2016

Oladipo recorded a double-double for the second-straight game, fishing with 24 points and 12 rebounds

Indiana's 32 3-point attempts tied its season high

Stat of the Night

Since Indiana acquired Victor Oladipo, the Pacers are 13-2 in games decided by three points or less, the best mark in the NBA.

Up Next

The Pacers continue their three-game homestand at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Monday, Nov. 5 as they host Chris Paul and the Houston Rockets at 7:00 PM ET. Limited seats remain, so secure your seats today. Find Tickets »

Special Offer - Pacers Score 99+ Points

Scotty's Brewhouse: When the Pacers score 99 points or more, you can buy one sandwich, get one free the next day at any Indiana Scotty's Brewhouse location! To find the Scotty's Brewhouse nearest you, visit ScottysBrewhouse.com.