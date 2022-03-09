Game Rewind: Pacers 124, Cavaliers 127

Game Recap

It is March, so it was only fitting that Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers had an upset on their mind on Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Haliburton scored 16 points in the third quarter to help Indiana open up an eight-point lead over the East-contending Cavaliers.

But the fourth quarter belonged to Darius Garland. The Cavs' All-Star guard scored 21 of his game-high 41 points in the final frame to lead Cleveland (38-27) past Indiana (22-45), 127-124. He hit the game-sealing free throws and also dished out 13 assists as the Cavs swept the season series with the Blue & Gold for the first time since 2007-08.

Haliburton led the Pacers with 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting (4-of-7 from 3-point range) and also dished out nine assists.

But Garland and a crucial late mistake doomed Indiana to a fourth straight loss to Cleveland.

Trailing by eight entering the final frame, Cleveland quickly erased that deficit. The Cavs opened the frame with a 9-0 run, retaking the lead on two Garland free throws less than two minutes into the quarter.

The lead changed hands four more times over the next two minutes. Garland was eventually able to give the Cavaliers a small cushion with five straight points and continued to make play after play for Cleveland down the stretch.

He dished to Dean Wade for an open three to push Cleveland's lead to five with 6:20 remaining, got to the rim a minute later to push the lead to seven, then answered Buddy Hield's three with a triple of his own to keep the Pacers at arm's length.

But the Pacers didn't fold. Another three by Hield and a slam from Jalen Smith cut the deficit to 120-117 with 2:59 remaining. Hield then drove and kicked to Smith for the game-tying three with 1:41 remaining.

After Evan Mobley missed on the other end, Malcolm Brogdon got to the rim for the go-ahead layup as the clock hit 1:00. Out of a timeout, the Cavs went back to Garland, who converted a tough finish over Smith.

Once again, Brogdon got to the rim and this time Mobley goaltended on his attempt, putting the Pacers back in front with 40 seconds to play. But after a brief stoppage to review the call, Garland raced down the floor. His layup fell off the front of the rim, but Mobley was there to put it back up and in with 33.6 seconds left.

After a timeout, Brogdon got past Wade, but his shot was swatted away at the rim by Lamar Stevens. A confused Smith then fouled Garland, not realizing the Cavaliers were in the bonus. The All-Star guard hit both foul shots and then Brogdon turned it over on the other end to seal Indiana's fate.

"It was just a bad play on my part," Smith said of the mental error. "My team did such a great job battling back and I kind of threw all that away with that foul. Obviously I take full responsibility for it, but at the end of the day you've got to learn from it and move on. But it's going to sting for a minute."

Eight Pacers finished in double figures in the loss. Goga Bitadze, Smith, and Duane Washington Jr. each scored 15, while Hield added 14 points on 4-of-4 3-point shooting and eight assists.

The Pacers committed five turnovers in the first four minutes on Tuesday, allowing the Cavs to jump out to a 14-5 lead. Cleveland led by as many as 12 in the frame, but the Blue & Gold came charging back behind their second unit.

Rookie guard Chris Duarte, back on the court after missing the past three games with a toe injury, scored six quick points off the bench and then Bitadze added a 3-pointer to trim Indiana's deficit to 26-22.

After two Lauri Markkanen free throws, Bitadze wrestled a rebound away from Kevin Love and scored to bring Indiana back within four. But the Cavs answered, with Garland tossing a lob to Mobley for a slam on the other end and then Markkanen tipping in a Love miss their next trip down the floor to give the visitors a 32-24 lead after one.

The Pacers mounted another run early in the second quarter, putting together a 10-1 spurt — capped by a 3-pointer from Hield that tied the game at 37. The Cavaliers quickly reponded with five straight points to surge back in front, but the Pacers remained within striking distance thanks to rookie guard Washington.

The former Ohio State Buckeye scored 14 points in the first 6:15 of the second quarter, including seven straight Indiana points in one stretch.

The Pacers tied the game again with 3:45 remaining in the half, following a memorable sequence where Isaiah Jackson caught Rajon Rondo's floater with one hand, then triggered a fastbreak which Haliburton finished with an acrobatic layup.

The Cavs once again built up a four-point lead, but the Pacers scored four points in the final 40 seconds to knot up the score at 63 heading into halftime.

Haliburton came to life at the start of the second half. The 22-year-old guard knocked down a jumper on Indiana's first possession of the third quarter, added another at 9:52, then drilled a three at 8:58. After connecting with Oshae Brissett for a layup, Haliburton drained another trey at 7:33 to give Indiana a 78-73 lead.

After a timeout, he connected with Jackson on a lob, then added a runner at 5:25 and yet another three at 4:49. The Pacers continued to extend their lead, with back-to-back 3-pointers from Smith and Bitadze pushing Indiana's lead to 97-88 with 1:38 remaining in the third quarter.

Haliburton hit one of two free throws with 20.3 seconds left to cap a 16-point quarter, but Stevens' dunk on the other end made it a 98-90 game entering the fourth.

"Guys played their butts off, really," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said after the game. "After a rough start, we hung in and grinded our way to get it close at halftime and get ourselves a lead. They made a run in the fourth. Middle of the fourth, we made a run to get the lead back. We just fell victim to a great player we had a hard time getting under control all night."

Jackson finished with 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting, eight boards, and three blocks in the loss. Duarte added 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting.

Mobley finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and five steals for Cleveland, while Markkanen added 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting.

The Pacers will have three days off before resuming action with a two-game road trip over the weekend that visits San Antonio on Saturday and Atlanta on Sunday.

Inside the Numbers

Haliburton's 25 points were his most as a Pacer. He surpassed the 20-point mark for the seventh time in 11 games since being traded to Indiana.

The Pacers had a distinct advantage from beyond the 3-point arc on Tuesday. Indiana went 16-for-32, while the Cavaliers were just 9-for-32.

Brogdon recorded his sixth double-double of the season and matched his season high with 12 assists.

Cleveland outscored Indiana 70-52 in points in the paint.

You Can Quote Me On That

"That's on us. That's on the coaching staff. We've got to make sure that guys in that situation completely understand the situation. It's something that does happen...This is a kid that really cares so much. I told him, 'Look, we're going to learn from it. You can mourn it for about 10 minutes if you want to and then you've got to forget about it.'" -Carlisle on Smith's late foul

"We've just got to stick together, keep bringing positive energy, and believing in each other at the highest level. I think we tend to stray away from it a little bit towards the end of games and that's when we need to come together even more." -Washington on staying positive in crunch time

"Made a couple plays on offense, the crowd got into it. We got the ball out of Garland's hands a few times, came up with some loose balls, got some good things going in transition. We had a lead briefly. In those situations, it just comes down to one key stop we were unable to get." -Carlisle on the Pacers' fight in the fourth quarter

"Obviously, (he's) had a hell of a year. Somebody that is the same age as me and is doing good things in this league. We have a good relationship, so to see him doing good things is awesome. I'm looking forward to those battles as time goes on. He's an All-Star and more than likely is going to continue to be one. Having a guy like that in the same division that you play multiple times a year is definitely going to push me." -Haliburton on dueling with Garland

Stat of the Night

The Pacers had 18 turnovers to Cleveland's seven and the Cavaliers outscored Indiana 23-4 in points off turnovers.

Noteworthy

Lance Stephenson missed his second straight game and his fourth out of the last six with an ankle injury.

Tuesday's game was the second time this season that eight Pacers scored in double figures. It first happened on Jan. 26 against Charlotte.

Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert, traded from Indiana to Cleveland on Feb. 6, did not play against his former team on Tuesday due to a sprained right foot.

Up Next

The Pacers head to San Antonio to take on Dejounte Murray and the Spurs on Saturday, March 12 at 8:00 PM ET.

Tickets

