Game Rewind: Pacers 113, Cavaliers 120

Game Recap

After a flurry of deals at the trade deadline, the Pacers tipped off a new era in franchise history on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

There was plenty of promise for the future, but the Pacers' past had the last laugh on Friday night. Caris LeVert, one of five players traded away from Indiana at the deadline, scored eight points during a 13-1 Cleveland run late in the fourth quarter as the Cavaliers (35-21) overcame a 21-point first-half deficit to beat the Pacers (19-38), 120-113.

Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield, acquired from Sacramento in a six-player trade on Tuesday, both started their Indiana debuts and made memorable first impressions despite the end result.

The 21-year-old Haliburton scored a team-high 23 points, going 9-for-15 from the field and 4-for-6 from 3-point range, while also tallying three rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

Seven-year veteran Hield also had a terrific all-around debut, finishing with 16 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.

"This team is fun to play with," Hield said after the game. "Guys that can play a lot of possessions and guys that can shoot the ball, spread the court. We've just got to play together and learn guys' (tendencies) better."

The new Pacers got involved early. On Indiana's first possession, Hield found a streaking Oshae Brissett for a transition slam. The next trip down the floor, Haliburton got into the lane and swished a right-handed runner.

The Blue & Gold trailed 9-7 three minutes into Friday's contest before putting together their first prolonged run. Rookie guard Chris Duarte scored eight straight Indiana points, knocking down two 3-pointers as well as a layup off a dish from Haliburton.

Hield then scored his first points as a Pacer, knocking down a three in the left corner with 6:21 left in the opening frame. Haliburton drilled a stepback trey on the Pacers' next possession, then Brissett found Hield at the top of the key for another triple to cap a 17-4 Pacers run.

buddy with the bucket! pic.twitter.com/zzsUwtJMe3 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 12, 2022

The Pacers stayed red hot from beyond the arc throughout the first quarter. 6-10 big man Jalen Smith, who arrived in Indianapolis late Thursday night after being acquired from Phoenix, checked in and promptly drained a three from the left corner. Haliburton followed with another three of his own, then Duane Washington Jr. closed the quarter with one more trey in the closing seconds.

Indiana went a blistering 10-for-12 from long range in the opening frame. Haliburton scored 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting, Hield added six points and five assists, and the Pacers led 47-28 after one.

"The energy was crazy," Haliburton said. "I think we were just feeding off the crowd and getting out and running. I think that's one thing that I bring, I'm going to force guys to get out and run and get shots up in a hurry...We were having a lot of fun."

12 PTS

2-2 3PT

5-5 FG welcome to Indy, @TyHaliburton22. pic.twitter.com/ZYlhRCMPtT — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 12, 2022

Cleveland slowly chipped away at the Pacers' lead in the second quarter. The Cavs trimmed the deficit to 10 points on three occasions and finally got back within single digits on a a pair of Isaac Okoro free throws with 2:18 remaining in the first half.

Hield answered with another three off a dish from Haliburton on the other end and the two teams traded points for the final two minutes of the half. Jarrett Allen's dunk with 37.1 seconds left in the half made it 71-63, but Haliburton drove and found Duarte in the corner for another three with 10.1 seconds left to push the hosts' lead back to 11 entering the intermission.

The margin hovered right around that mark for much of the third quarter. LeVert's 3-pointer cut Indiana's lead to 85-76 with 4:52 remaining in the frame, but back-to-back threes from Brissett and Haliburton quelled any threat of a Cleveland run. After a pair of free throws by Allen, Duarte drove and dished to Brissett in the left corner for another three to push the lead to 94-78.

With 1:13 remaining and the Pacers leading 96-82, Cavs forward Dean Wade made a three from the right corner. Pacers rookie guard Duane Washington Jr. made contact with Wade's legs as he came down and after a video review, the referees deemed it to be a flagrant. Wade hit one of two free throws and Evan Mobley added a basket on Cleveland's next possession to cut the deficit to 96-88.

That's where the score remained heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cavs slowly chipped away at Indiana's lead in the fourth, cutting the deficit to 107-103 on Kevin Love's basket with 6:58 remaining, which forced a timeout from Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle.

LeVert's layup with 4:46 to play made it 109-107, then Rajon Rondo hit a three from the left wing with 4:06 remaining to give Cleveland its first lead since the opening minutes.

LeVert's stepback jumper in the lane at 3:23 push the Cavs' lead to three. A Haliburton free throw at 2:56 took one point off the Pacers' deficit, but once again, LeVert got to his spot. The veteran dribbled into the paint and posted up Duarte, scoring over his former teammate with 2:30 remaining.

Another LeVert basket with 1:12 to play seemingly put the game on ice, but Haliburton hit a quick three out of a timeout to make it a one-possession game. Cleveland answered, however, with a dunk from Mobley with 44.5 seconds remaining and he then stole Haliburton's pass on the other end to seal the victory.

It was a memorable return to Indiana for LeVert, who received a loud ovation during pregame introductions and was honored with a tribute video that played in arena during the first timeout of the game.

"It's never fun losing the game because of that guy," Carlisle said. "But I certainly know what he's capable of. A week ago tonight he had 42 points for us."

Duarte had 18 points in the loss on 4-of-7 3-point shooting, while Brissett had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Smith added 12 points off the bench in 21 minutes, going 5-for-7 from the field and 2-for-3 from beyond the arc.

LeVert had 22 points for Cleveland on 10-of-19 shooting, while Allen added 22 points and 14 rebounds. Rondo had 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals off the bench and fellow reserves Love and Cedi Osman added 14 apiece.

The Pacers have three games left before the All-Star break, beginning with Sunday's home contest against Minnesota.

Inside the Numbers

Haliburton topped 20 points for the 12th time this season. He accomplished the feat in three of his last eight games in Sacramento.

Hield went 4-for-10 from 3-point range, matched his season high with nine rebounds, and set a new season high with eight assists. He was one assist shy of his career-best mark.

Brissett recorded his first double-double of the season and his sixth in his career. He had five in his final 15 games last season.

The Pacers had a season-high 23 turnovers on Friday, leading to 28 points on the other end.

Indiana went just 7-for-22 (31.8 percent) from the field and committed eight turnovers in the fourth quarter, where the Cavs outscored them 32-17.

You Can Quote Me On That

"The first quarter was really spectacular. The energy, the pace, the ball movement, the shot-making. We set a high bar. 47 points doesn't happen very often. But you can see the possibilities. There's a lot to be encouraged about." -Carlisle

"It was fun. I didn't even know we (set a record). We didn't win so it doesn't even matter. But I think the fanbase was great." -Hield on the first quarter

"It's amazing to see how well we were able to play together, how well we were able to click. That just goes to show everyone on the floor knew how to play the game of basketball the right way (even though) we had one practice, one shootaround...There was no selfishness, there was no agenda. That's something we've got to carry on." -Brissett

"All throughout the game, you see guys getting wide-open shots and the ball moving side to side. It was fun to watch that. He's a guy that's going to find guys." -Hield on Haliburton's abilities as a playmaker and passer

"I was really bad in the fourth. I've got to be really better at just getting us into spots and just getting better. I think we'll be better in the fourth quarter moving on. Obviously, we're a young team, learning and growing, just learning each other." -Haliburton

"He has probably a bit of a perfectionist view of the game as a facilitator and a quarterback of the team. He's an attention to detail guy, a guy that takes turnovers personally. And from what I've seen and what I've heard from people, he's an accountability guy. So he'll be a harsh judge of his performances, but it was a heck of a lot more good than bad out there." -Carlisle on Haliburton's criticism of himself

Stat of the Night

The Pacers' 47 points in the first 12 minutes set a new franchise record for points in the first quarter. Indiana's 10 3-pointers in the frame tied the record for most threes made in a quarter.

Noteworthy

With three wins over the Pacers this season, the Cavaliers have clinched the season series over Indiana for the first time since 2016-17. Indiana had won the season series the last four seasons.

Pacers rookie forward Isaiah Jackson did not return after halftime after aggravating an injury to his right ankle.

Tristan Thompson, the third player acquired in the deal with the Kings, played 15 minutes in the second half, finishing with two points, four rebounds, and one assist.

Up Next

The Pacers welcome Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 3:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »









