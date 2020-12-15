Game Rewind: Pacers 106, Cavaliers 116 (Preseason)

Game Recap

The Indiana Pacers again showed flashes of promise in their second preseason contest, but ultimately fell to the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Monday night, 116-106.

Four starters finished in double figures in three quarters of action, with Domantas Sabonis once again leading the way with 18 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. Aaron Holiday added 16 points and three assists while going 4-for-5 from 3-point range and Malcolm Brogdon chipped in 11 points and three assists.

Justin Holiday joined his younger brother in the starting lineup, replacing Myles Turner, who was a late scratch due to illness. The elder Holiday tallied 13 points, five boards, three assists, and two steals.

The Pacers unleashed a barrage of 3-pointers to open Monday's exhibition. Indiana hit six of its first eight attempts from beyond the arc — with Brogdon and Justin Holiday making two apiece — while racing out to a 22-4 lead.

"I was pleased with the way we started the game," Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren said. "I thought our defense created a lot of our offense with that first group."

Sabonis had 10 points by the time the Blue & Gold pushed their lead to 30-12, but the Cavaliers mounted a charge to close the quarter. Cleveland ended the frame with a 20-5 run, capped by a buzzer-beating heave from Andre Drummond, to trim Indiana's lead to 35-32.

The Pacers maintained a narrow advantage for nearly the entire second quarter, but Damyean Dotson's 3-pointer just before halftime tied the game at 55 heading into the intermission.

"We did a lot of good things to start the game off," Sabonis said. "We just can't relax. From there they kind of caught their second wind and started playing again."

Cleveland surged ahead midway through the third quarter thanks to a 10-0 run. Indiana answered with a 13-4 surge of its own — featuring a pair of Aaron Holiday 3-pointers — to briefly retake the lead, but the Cavs closed the frame with four straight points to take an 81-79 lead into the fourth.

Just as they did on Saturday, both coaches turned to their benches in the final quarter. Indiana moved in front on Edmond Sumner's 3-pointer with 6:59 to play and held the lead until Levi Randolph's layup gave Cleveland a 101-100 lead with 3:47 remaining.

The two teams traded the lead on the next two possessions before the Cavs extended their lead. Dean Wade's 3-pointer with 1:25 left made it a six-point game and Indiana never got within one possession the rest of the way.

"We still have room to improve, definitely," All-Star guard Victor Oladipo said after Monday's game. "Everything's new for everybody...we've got to get used it, get used to playing together again, get used to playing for Coach Nate."

Sumner finished with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting off the bench for Indiana. Fellow reserve T.J. McConnell added eight points and five assists.

Dante Exum led Cleveland with 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting, four rebounds, and five assists. Drummond added 17 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks, while Darius Garland also scored 17.

The Pacers will return to Indianapolis, where they are set to host their third and final preseason game on Friday night against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Inside the Numbers

Oladipo scored nine points in 24 minutes but went 2-for-11 from the field and 2-for-6 from 3-point range. He also tallied two rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

After attempting 44 3-pointers in Saturday's game, the Pacers went 17-for-40 from beyond the arc on Monday. Indiana has only attempted 40 or more 3-pointers three times in a regular season game in franchise history.

Rookie Cassius Stanley had five points on 2-of-6 shooting, three rebounds, and two assists in 12 minutes of action.

Second-year guard Jalen Lecque made his Pacers debut after not appearing on Saturday. Lecque played the entire fourth quarter, scoring five points while going 2-for-6 from the field and 1-for-4 from 3-point range.

You Can Quote Me On That

"I like the way he runs the floor. I think in camp he was very competitive. I like the way he competes out there in these preseason games. He's shown us a lot (and) his teammates really like playing with him, too." -Bjorkgren on Aaron Holiday

"I like the number where we've been at over the last two (games), 80-plus, approaching 90. Those are good numbers and they're good shots. I don't put a goal on it, but if they're good ones we'll keep firing away." -Bjorkgren on the Pacers' 3-point attempts

"I feel like there are moments and times where I'm moving too fast...I definitely feel better moving defensively and stuff like that. Offensively I'm just getting used to being a little bit more explosive than I was." -Oladipo

"We've been practicing, trying a lot of new things out, it's all very different...It was nice to finally come out there and try these new things out and see that they actually work. I think everybody's excited." -Sabonis

"Being in the league a couple years, you just come in a lot calmer...I'm just out there playing now, not really thinking too much." -Aaron Holiday on his strong training camp

Stat of the Night

Cleveland outrebounded Indiana 52-33 on Monday.

Noteworthy

Pacers forward Doug McDermott exited in the first quarter after sustaining a left knee contusion and did not return.

Second-year center Goga Bitadze missed his second straight game due to a right ankle sprain.

Pacers forward JaKarr Sampson was ejected in the fourth quarter after picking up two technical fouls.

The Cavaliers were without two starters from Saturday's game, Kevin Love (right Achilles soreness) and Cedi Osman (right ankle sprain).

Next Up

The Pacers will host the Philadelphia 76ers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in their final preseason game on Friday, Dec. 18 at 6:00 PM ET.









