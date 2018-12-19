Game Rewind: Pacers 91, Cavaliers 92

Game Recap

The Pacers' seven game win streak ended in heartbreak on Tuesday, as Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. tipped in a missed shot at the buzzer, sinking the Pacers 92-91.

Indiana led for the majority of the fourth quarter, but after two missed free throws from Victor Oladipo with 9 seconds remaining, a shot that rimmed out from Rodney Hood was tipped back in by Nance Jr. as the Cavaliers ran on the court to celebrate their buzzer-beating win.

"I don't think we came with the necessary energy to win this game," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said. "We weren't connected out there."

Just moments earlier, the Pacers (20-11) had taken an 88-82 lead on a Domantas Sabonis putback.

That lead, however, was far from safe as Cleveland (8-23) continued to battle, getting it down to a two-point game in the final minute.

With the Pacers leading 90-88 and 43.9 on the clock, Oladipo played downhill, driving straight towards the basket and picking up a foul. At the free throw line, Oladipo split the pair, putting Indiana up by three.

Needing a three to tie, Hood pulled up from deep, but was well short as the carom was hauled in by Oladipo.

On the other end, however, Oladipo was unable to convert on a floating layup, with the Cavs picking up the miss and streaking in for a quick basket to make it a one-point game with 12 seconds remaining.

Indiana got the ball into Oladipo, who was quickly fouled and sent to the free throw line. The trip to the line proved difficult as Oladipo missed both, leaving Indiana leading by just one point with 8.9 seconds remaining in the game.

On the Cavs' final possession, the shot went to Hood, whose attempt rimmed in and out. Patiently waiting underneath the basket was Nance Jr., who ripped past Oladipo and tipped in the game-winner at the buzzer, leaving no time on the clock as Cleveland grabbed the one-point victory.

"I just have to be better. I have to be better down the stretch," said Oladipo at his locker. "I have to make free throws. That’s my job as a leader on this team, to step up and make big free throws, make big shots, make big decisions down the stretch. This one’s on me and I’ll be better in the future."

The Pacers started the night by building a 19-11 lead over the visiting Cavaliers, but Cleveland answered right back, closing the quarter on a 10-0 run that was capped by threes from Matthew Dellavedova and Alec Burks, giving the Cavs a 21-19 edge at the end of the first quarter.

With the second quarter underway, Indiana's offense slowly took control of the game, getting 10 unanswered points — capped by a Doug McDermott three — to regain the lead.

But the youthful Cavs continued to climb back in the game, grabbing a 43-39 advantage when rookie Collin Sexton converted on a jumper.

Although the Pacers briefly regained the lead, a foul committed by Myles Turner sent Rodney Hood to the line, where he made 2-of-3 as the Cavs jumped ahead 45-44 at the break.

In the early moments of the third quarter, the teams traded buckets before Indiana started to pull ahead. Following an acrobatic layup from Cleveland forward Cedi Osman, Indiana converted on back-to-back fastbreak dunks, putting the Pacers up 62-55 and forcing a Cavs timeout with 4:53 remaining in the quarter.

Just as they had all night, however, Cleveland continued to put together bursts of offense to say in the game. To close the third quarter, the Cavs got an and-1 from Alec Burks and a slam from Ante Zizic to close the third trailing 70-67.

In the fourth, the Cavaliers were able to take a 79-77 lead, but it was quickly erased by an 11-3 Pacers run as Indiana seemed to be on the verge of putting the game away.

But Cleveland continued to battle, eventually getting it down to the final second where a tip-in from Nance Jr. won the game, snapping Indiana's seven game win streak.

"It was a tough loss for us, and unfortunately stuff like this happens," Oladipo explained. "We are a resilient group, so I’m looking forward to seeing how we respond to this."

Inside the Numbers

The Pacers made just 4-of-22 shots from beyond the arc.

Indiana struggled at the free throw line, making 13-of-21 from the stripe.

Myles Turner notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

You Can Quote Me On That

"We have to continue to play the right way. It’s a habit of ours to play the right way and I feel like tonight, even though we got good looks, we could have gotten great looks and that would’ve contributed to our shooting percentages. The more and more we win games we have to continue to humble ourselves and discipline ourselves to continue to play the right way." -Darren Collison

"We’ve had games like this before and have won, but unfortunately tonight we lost. I just have to be better down the stretch, especially in those clutch situations and those moments when I need to make shots and make free throws. Unfortunately it didn’t go my way tonight, but I’m definitely going to be better next time." -Victor Oladipo

"We were short-handed going into a game against a team that has won seven in-a-row, one of the hottest teams in the league. We came out and we competed for four quarters. We had some moments where it got a little rough. We stuck with the same game plan. I thought we did a great job with our effort. We didn’t allow their physicality to take us out of the game." -Cavaliers Head Coach Larry Drew

Noteworthy

In addition to having the game-winner, Larry Nance Jr. had a game-high 16 rebounds

The Pacers' seven game winning streak was their longest since February of 2017

The Cavaliers shot just 6-of-31 from deep

Stat of the Night

The Pacers dished out just 21 assists on the night, their lowest total as a team since November 11th when they finished with 20.

Up Next

