Game Rewind: Pacers 119, Cavaliers 107

Game Recap

The Indiana Pacers knew they would be facing a desperate Cavaliers squad on Saturday night in Cleveland. The Cavs entered the night 0-5 on the season, one of just two remaining winless teams in the NBA.

Even without All-Star big man Kevin Love, Cleveland pushed the Pacers for most of the night, but in the end, Indiana's talent won out.

All five starters scored in double figures for the Pacers (4-2), who won their second straight game for the first time in the young season, in a 119-107 win.

"We definitely moved the ball at a high level," Pacers All-Star guard Victor Oladipo said. "A lot of guys touched it, a lot of guys (scored) in double figures today, so that's huge."

The Pacers connected on their first nine field goal attempts on Saturday, something that normally would help them open up a healthy lead. But the Cavaliers dominated the hustle categories early, forcing five turnovers and grabbing six offensive rebounds over that same span, and actually held a narrow 24-23 lead when Indiana missed its first shot with 2:49 remaining in the opening frame.

The two teams ended the first quarter tied at 30, but Cleveland opened the second with a 9-3 run.

Indiana surged back in front thanks to a 9-0 run of its own, which featured a memorable sequence. After Oladipo converted a layup on the break, Cavaliers forward Kyle Korver threw the ensuing inbounds pass right into the arms of Darren Collison, who alertly corralled the ball and laid it in for two more points.

The Blue & Gold held on to the lead for the remainder of the half, taking a 60-55 lead into the break.

"We knew they (Cavs) were going to come out with a sense of urgency and scrap, and they did," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said. "They played hard and they out worked us, especially in the first half rebounding the ball...but I thought our guys hung in there and did the things we needed to do to win this game.

"We got stops when we needed to. We kept working and was able to really just wear them down and then score the ball."

The visitors seemingly seized control of the contest in the third quarter, using a 12-2 run to open up a 14-point lead. They led by as many as 15 points in the frame, but the Cavs slowly clawed back, trimming the deficit to just 88-83 heading into the fourth.

Indiana led by six with just over nine minutes remaining when Collison took over. The oldest player on the Pacers' roster scored on back-to-back possessions to push the lead back to double digits.

DC slices through the defense with the strong take pic.twitter.com/2ASfjo16im — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 28, 2018

Ensuing baskets by Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis gave Indiana a 105-91 lead and the Pacers never led by less than 10 the rest of the way.

Bojan Bogdanovic led all scorers with a season-high 25 points, going 10-for-14 from the field. Oladipo was nearly as effective, tallying 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting and dishing out six assists.

Collison, Sabonis, and Myles Turner added 15 points apiece, while Thaddeus Young chipped in 10 points and five assists.

It was a dominant offensive performance for Indiana even without sixth man Tyreke Evans, who did not travel to Cleveland for disciplinary reasons after being late to a practice earlier this week.

Rodney Hood led Cleveland with 17 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Larry Nance Jr. had a double-double off the bench for the Cavs, collecting 15 points and 12 boards.

Love missed his second straight game for the Cavs due to left foot soreness.

After three straight road games, the Pacers will return home to Indianapolis on Monday to host the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:00 PM ET.

"It's a really good team playing really well right now," Oladipo said. "We're definitely going to have to be on our high horse and be ready to play."



Photo Credit: NBAE/Getty Images

Inside the Numbers

Not only did they all score in double figures, but all five of the Pacers' starters made over 60 percent of their shots on Saturday. Turner went 7-for-10 from the field, while Collison and Young were both 5-for-8.

Indiana outscored Cleveland 60-44 in the paint and 20-6 on the fastbreak.

The Pacers had 28 assists as a team, with four different players dishing out at least five dimes. Oladipo and Collison both had six assists, while Young and Cory Joseph each had five.

Despite the loss, the Cavs dominated the boards, outrebounding Indiana 39-24 overall and 16-4 on the offensive glass. It was the Pacers' worst rebounding margin so far this season.

Cleveland also had the edge in bench points, with its second unit outscoring the Pacers' reserves, 54-30.

You Can Quote Me On That

"I think we moved the ball. We want to move the ball and not look for your shot. Take the shot that our offense creates and tonight (Collison) had some looks. We had good ball movement. Again, we had them scrambling defensively. The ball found him and he knocked down his shots." -McMillan

"We had 28 assists and we were definitely taking what the defense gave us but we were still moving the ball at the same time. It was a great balance." -Oladipo

"I was able to get a rhythm. You look at some of our games, either we blew them out or we got blown out in the first five games. I wasn’t able to find a rhythm. I felt like this game, I knew it was going to be a little bit close because we’re missing Tyreke (Evans) a little bit and I was going to find my rhythm." -Collison

"They are so fast when you turn the basketball over that you can’t get back and you can’t get matched. They thrive in transition, all five of their guys run." -Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue

"I don’t want to say surprisingly good, but it’s optimistic. Indiana is a very good team, in my opinion. Detroit is a very good team. Minnesota is a very good team. Toronto, obviously, a very good team. Teams that we have hung with, gone wire to wire with and a couple bounces here or there and it’s our game." -Nance on Cleveland's team morale

Stat of the Night

According to Basketball Reference, the Pacers' .649 field goal percentage on Saturday was the fifth-best mark in franchise history. The franchise record (.667) was set just a year and three days earlier, in a win at Minnesota on Oct. 24, 2017.

Noteworthy

Indiana is now 98-92 all-time against the Cavaliers, including a 37-60 record in Cleveland.

Prior to Saturday, the Pacers had dropped seven of their last eight regular season games at Quicken Loans Arena.

Indiana wore its gold "Statement Edition" uniforms for the first time this season on Saturday.

Up Next

The Pacers return home to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to host Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, Oct. 29 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

Special Offer - Pacers Score 99+ Points

Scotty’s Brewhouse: When the Pacers score 99 points or more, you can buy one sandwich, get one free the next day at any Indiana Scotty's Brewhouse location! To find the Scotty's Brewhouse nearest you, visit ScottysBrewhouse.com.