Instant Rewind: Pacers 109, Bulls 77

During head coach Rick Carlisle’s pregame press conference, he emphasized that tonight’s road matchup against the revitalized Chicago Bulls would be a good test for the Pacers.

And the squad passed with flying colors.

With 10:17 remaining in the first quarter, Justin Holiday hit his second consecutive triple to earn a 6-5 Indiana lead. From there, the Blue & Gold never looked back. Indiana (8-11) rolled to a 109-77 rout of the Bulls (12-6) Monday night at United Center.

In traditional Indiana fashion, the box score portrayed a beautifully balanced offensive game. All five starters finished in double figures as Domantas Sabonis led the way with a monstrous 21-point, 11-rebound double-double. Malcolm Brogdon tallied 14 points and a game-high seven assists, Holiday finished with 14, shooting 4-of-7 from long range. The starters finished with a combined +/- rating of +127, and the defense held Chicago to just 31-of-85 (36.5 percent) shooting from the floor.

The Blue & Gold finished the first on 13-of-24 (54.2 percent) shooting. Holiday hit a pair of threes while LeVert followed with three consecutive buckets. On the other end, the Pacers utilized a zone defense to throw Chicago’s high-flying offense off course. Indiana grew its lead to 15-5 before the Bulls called a timeout at the 8:13 mark.

Despite the stoppage, the Pacers continued to pile on the points. A pair of buckets cut Indiana’s lead to 17-9, but the Blue & Gold responded with nine unanswered to extend their early lead to 26-9 with 2:48 remaining. Indiana found success forcing the pace of play, finding mismatches in transition.

Down the stretch, the Pacers held firm, hitting the 30-point mark in the first quarter for the ninth time this season. With 1:13 left, Turner rose from the top of the key and nailed his second triple of the frame to give Indiana a 31-14 lead. Their lead was 15 entering the second frame.

With Indiana leading 33-19, the hosts recorded a run of six unanswered to cut the lead to nine with 9:31 remaining. Sabonis attempted to halt the run with an and-one finish but the Bulls tallied four more in 20 seconds to trim the lead to 36-28.

However, the Blue & Gold appeared to find their footing midway through the frame. Leading 39-30, the squad mounted an 11-5 run over a 3:09 span to regain a 50-35 advantage with 4:32 to play. Reserve player Kelan Martin anchored the run after following a transition bucket with a baseline three from the right side.

Down the stretch, the Pacers continued to fire on all cylinders, carving the Bulls’ defense like a Thanksgiving turkey. Leading 57-44, Turner tallied four straight, including a massive put-back slam off an offensive rebound. Brogdon then drove the paint and found a cutting Martin for a beautiful finish at the rim. The President then finished the frame with four of his own, including a buzzer-beating layup that pushed the lead to 67-46 at the break.

The Pacers kept rolling in the early moments of the third, stretching their lead to 74-50 on a tough left-handed finish from Sabonis in the paint at the 8:19 mark. On defense, both Brogdon and Turner picked up swats, stifling the Bulls’ swift offense once more.

At the 7:50 mark, DeRozan hit a jumper in the paint to cut the Pacers’ lead to 74-52. However, the Blue & Gold’s defense held Chicago without a field goal for a 7:10 span, surrendering just four points on free throws during that span.

Meanwhile, on offense, everything kept clicking. Brogdon and Chris Duarte knocked in back-to-back threes in a 20-second span to push the lead to 83-55 with 4:00 remaining. A few minutes later, the rookie illustrated his passing ability, driving and finding Torrey Craig underneath for an easy finish. Ayo Dosunmu finally broke Chicago’s drought with a triple from the left side with 40.8 seconds left. But, it did little to stop the Pacers’ flow. Leading by as many as 31 in the frame, Indiana took an 89-61 lead into the fourth.

As the Bulls’ deep reserves started rotating in, it was evident the hosts were fatigued after playing on the second night of a back-to-back. The Pacers continued to keep their foot on the gas, stretching their lead to new season-highs. Jeremy Lamb’s three with 7:32 remaining pushed the squad to the century mark and grabbed a 100-66 lead.

With 4:28 to play, rookie Isaiah Jackson returned to the floor for the first time since hyper-extending his left knee. It was a welcomed sight for Pacers fans. The Pacers’ deep reserves finished out the game without much of a problem, ending the squad’s road-heavy start to the season in dominant fashion.

Indiana has little time to rest as LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers come into town for their first and only visit to Gainbridge Fieldhouse this year.

