Instant Rewind: Pacers 97, Bulls 113

Indiana had hoped a season-high 139-point outburst against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday would spark some momentum as the playoffs loom in the distance.

However, the absences of Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis proved too much against the Chicago Bulls (21-28) and its newest player. Former Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic notched 32 points and 17 rebounds as the visitors toppled the Blue & Gold, 113-97. To make matters worse, another prominent Pacers starter, Myles Turner, left the game early with a sprained ankle. He did not return to action.

Five Indiana (22-27) players finished in double figures, with Caris LeVert leading the way with 20 points on 9-of-18 shooting. In his first game back since spraining his right toe, Jeremy Lamb recorded a solid 15 points, while Edmond Sumner added another 15 as well. But it just was not enough.

The opening minutes saw a balanced affair with neither team making a significant run. After Zach LaVine fired a contested trey from the top of the key, Turner arced in a triple of his own to push the Pacers back on top. LeVert then drove the paint for another bucket, extending Indiana's slim lead to 11-8 with 7:57 to play.

LeVert continued to pilot the offense for Indiana, using his impressive handles to record seven points of an 8-2 spree that gave the Pacers a 21-16 edge with 3:42 left in the frame. Playing point guard in absence of Brogdon, the former Michigan standout worked around his slower mismatches to find easy points in the paint.

But Chicago didn't let the Blue & Gold run away. The visitors eventually knotted things up at 26 apiece after Troy Brown Jr. found himself on the receiving end of an and-one call with 1:57 to play. Former Pacer Thaddeus Young's 12-foot floater pushed Chicago ahead 30-28 with 27.2 to go. Despite a few chances to respond, the Pacers came up empty and trailed by a bucket entering the second.

The Bulls were the first to make a meaningful run, as they rattled off a 9-2 surge to take a 39-30 lead with 9:36 remaining in the half. Speedy point guard Coby White notched five points of the spree, including a deep triple from the right wing.

Despite a timeout from coach Nate Bjorkgren, the Pacers appeared to struggle making up ground. Chicago's prowess on the offensive boards soon netted a double-digit lead. Vucevic's putback tip pushed the visitor's lead to 45-33 with 7:16 to go.

However, Indiana then clamped down on defense. The squad rattled off seven unanswered – four from Lamb, to cut the deficit to 45-40 with 5:57 left.

But the newest Bull soon widened Indiana's deficit to double figures once again. After LeVert's 18-footer cut the score to 48-42, Vucevic recorded five straight to extend Chicago's lead to 53-42 at the 3:18 mark.

Down the stretch, Indiana just couldn't make up ground. Chicago stretched its lead to 15 before a Doug McDermott three from the left side trimmed it down to 58-47 with 1:05 to go. A driving layup from Sumner threatened to trim it to 10, but Tomas Satoransky's lone three of the game fell with 15 seconds remaining, giving the Bulls a 62-49 edge at the break.

The Bulls appeared to keep on trucking, notching the first seven points of the third to grab a 20-point advantage. To make matters worse, the Pacers suffered yet another significant injury. At the 11:00 mark, Turner jumped up to a block attempt. The big man fell awkwardly, rolling his left ankle in the process. He immediately left the court and headed to the locker room.

However despite the injury, the Pacers appeared to catch fire from the field. A 12-4 run, including a string of seven unanswered, cut Chicago's lead to 73-61 with 7:10 left in the frame. Sumner reached double figures for the contest by notching five points of the surge, including a gritty and-one floater in the paint.

But Chicago soon stopped the Pacers' attempt, using threes from Vucevic and Williams to regain control. After LeVert's turnaround jumper cut the deficit to 11, the All-Star found back-to-back close-range buckets to push Chicago's lead back to 85-70 with 3:40 remaining. After a timeout, Chicago easily pushed the lead back to 20. Indiana scored just four more points for the duration of the frame, and trailed 97-74 heading into the fourth.

JaKarr Sampson's energy gave Pacers fans a bright moment early in the fourth, leading to a 10-0 run to start the frame. The former St. John's forward muscled up a layup through a foul, earned a second possession after his missed free throw, then proceeded to block Brown's layup on the defensive end. The play led to T.J. McConnell sprinting coast-to-coast for an easy layup that cut Chicago's lead to 97-79 at the 11:22 mark. Later, Lamb's wide-open 3-pointer from the right side trimmed the deficit to 97-84 with 9:45 remaining.

Despite the Bulls responding with five straight, Sampson and Indiana hung tough. The big man added another swift bucket, a nifty reverse layup, at the 7:50 mark to keep the deficit at 14, 102-88. However, the talents of Vucevic started shining through once more. Back-to-back buckets helped him hit the 30-point mark for the game to push the lead back to 109-91 with just 4:24 left.

With the game out of hand, Pacers fans got their first glimpse of Oshae Brissett. The newest Pacer notched his first bucket, a running slam, with 1:52 to play. But that would be the last highlight of the night, as the Pacers have to prepare for a bout against the Minnesota Timberwolves tomorrow.

