Game Rewind: Pacers 112, Bulls 120 (OT)

The Pacers fought back from an 11-point fourth quarter deficit to force overtime on Monday night against Chicago, but went cold in the extra session. That allowed the Bulls (11-15) to come away with a 120-112 victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, snapping a 10-game losing streak against Indiana (14-14).

The Blue & Gold missed five of their first six shots in overtime as Chicago raced to a 114-107 lead.

T.J. McConnell's layup trimmed the deficit to five with 1:47 remaining, only for Garrett Temple to answer with a jumper on the other end.

Indiana didn't score again until Justin Holiday's 3-pointer with 24.8 seconds remaining.

Domantas Sabonis finished with a team-high 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks in the loss, going 7-for-19 from the field but 11-for-14 from the free throw line.

Malcolm Brogdon added 23 points, 15 boards, and five assists for the Pacers, who saw a two-game win streak snapped.

"I thought we missed some shots that we normally make to start the overtime period," Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren said. "I thought we had some good looks. I thought that was probably the theme of the entire night. There was a lot of shots we wish we could have got back. We'll make more of them next time."

Zach LaVine's layup over Myles Turner gave the Bulls a 96-94 lead with 3:29 remaining, but he was whistled for a technical foul after colorfully arguing for a foul after the basket.

Brogdon knocked down the ensuing free throw, then hit a go-ahead jumper with 3:11 remaining. Temple's 3-pointer gave the Bulls the lead back with 2:48 to play before two Sabonis free throws at 2:20 tied the game at 99.

Sabonis scored inside to give the Pacers a two-point lead with 1:28 to play, but LaVine answered on the other end with a strong take over Turner. After a Sabonis miss, Brogdon blocked LaVine, sparking a Pacers fastbreak. Justin Holiday missed a layup, but Brogdon was there to clean up his miss, giving Indiana a 103-101 lead with 46.5 seconds remaining.

But once again, LaVine hit a big shot, this time knocking down the go-ahead 3-pointer with 28.4 seconds to play.

After a timeout, Sabonis took it into the post against his former teammate Thaddeus Young, but his left-handed hook shot went in and out and Chicago secured the rebound. LaVine split a pair of free throws, giving the Pacers the ball back with another chance to tie or take the lead.

This time, Brogdon delivered, driving across the paint. Temple knocked the ball out of Brogdon's hands, but the Pacers point guard was able to corral it and put it up and in to tie the game with 10.5 seconds left in regulation.

LaVine missed on the other end, sending the game into overtime.

LaVine finished with a game-high 30 points. He scored just two points in the extra session, but had 13 of Chicago's final 15 points in regulation.

"We really couldn't make that one big shot to kind of get us over the hump," McConnell said after the loss. "They kept responding and we couldn't get that one stop, either. Credit to them. Zach LaVine made some big shots down the stretch. I liked our fight, but it just wasn't enough."

The Pacers got off to a slow start offensively on Monday, missing 10 of their first 14 shots. Young had seven points and five rebounds in the first quarter for Chicago as the visitors took a 24-21 lead after the opening frame.

The Bulls led 38-30 following LaVine's layup with 6:52 remaining in the first half. But Indiana answered with an 11-2 run — with six of those points coming from Turner — to take the lead.

Chicago quickly moved back in front thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers by rookie Patrick Williams and LaVine. The visitors led for the remainder of the half, taking a 49-44 advantage into the intermission.

The Bulls opened the third quarter with a 9-3 run, forcing Bjorkgren to take a timeout at 8:41. The Pacers head coach drew up a great play out of the break, with Sabonis finding Brogdon on a backdoor cut for a basket plus the foul.

The offense then came alive for Indiana, as Justin Holiday hit three 3-pointers during a 22-6 run by the Blue & Gold, his final triple giving the hosts a 67-64 lead with 3:21 remaining in the third quarter.

But once again, the Bulls answered. Chicago closed the frame with a 15-3 run to take a 79-70 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Pacers mounted another charge to start the fourth quarter. Jeremy Lamb's 3-pointer off a scramble after an offensive rebound tied the game at 88 with 7:02 remaining. Two Sabonis free throws with 4:58 left gave Indiana its first lead of the fourth quarter at 94-92, setting the stage for a wild finish.

McConnell finished with 19 points, going a perfect 8-for-8 from the field. Justin Holiday tallied 15 points, going 4-for-12 from 3-point range. Lamb had 12 points and five rebounds off the bench, while Turner added 11 points, six rebounds, and six blocks.

Coby White finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists for Chicago. Temple added 16 points, while Young recorded a double-double against his former team with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Pacers will play their next two games on the road, traveling to Minnesota on Wednesday and Houston on Saturday.

Inside the Numbers

Sabonis set new career highs in several categories on Monday: free throws attempted (14), blocks (four), and turnovers (eight).

McConnell's 19 points were a new career high. He scored 18 points twice with Philadelphia, most recently against Chicago on April 10, 2019.

Brogdon recorded his second double-double of the season. His 15 rebounds were five more than his previous career high.

The Pacers went just 9-for-33 (27.3 percent) from 3-point range.

Chicago outrebounded Indiana 60-47 overall and 13-8 on the offensive glass, outscoring the Pacers in second-chance points, 25-15.

You Can Quote Me On That

"There was a little bit more pace there when they start falling. I think that's the theme of our team. When we're flying around more and the balls changing sides of the floor two, three times, multiple passes, multiple touches, things get going a little bit better." -Bjorkgren on Indiana's improved offense in the second half

"He's been great all year...Guys are going to have some tougher games and some shots they want to get back. I liked his shots, I did...I would take those finishes he was trying to get." -Bjorkgren on Sabonis' recent struggles from the field

"I thought we had maybe two or three really good quarters...we have to play a full 48 minutes, 53 minutes if you include overtime." -Brogdon

"I feel like if I approach the game any different than what I usually do, I'm not going to be very productive. Whether I'm starting or come off the bench, I try to bring as much energy as possible, get my teammates involved, and shoot open shots." -McConnell on his approach in his first game this season as a starter

Stat of the Night

The Pacers had just 18 assists on 39 field goals on Monday, their lowest assist total of the season.

Noteworthy

The Pacers had won 10 consecutive games overall against Chicago and eight straight at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Bulls won against Indiana for the first time since Dec. 29, 2017 and the first time in Indianapolis since March 29, 2016.

The Pacers were without sharpshooter Doug McDermott on Monday, as the 6-8 forward missed his first game of the season with a sore right knee. T.J. McConnell got his first start of the season in McDermott's place.

Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. returned to the lineup Monday after an 11-game absence due to a right quad contusion.

Monday's game was played without fans due to a travel advisory issued by the City of Indianapolis Department of Public Works restricting road travel.

Up Next

The Pacers head to Minnesota to take on Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 8:00 PM ET.

Tickets

