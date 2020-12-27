Game Rewind: Pacers 125, Bulls 106

Game Recap

When NBA teams hit the road, coaches often talk about the importance of "creating their own energy." In the current environment, where most games are being held without fans, that mantra is essentially true every night.

The Pacers certainly did that on Saturday night in Chicago in their first road game of the season. Playing in a fanless United Center, Indiana (2-0) put together runs of 21-0 and 18-0 on their way to a 125-106 victory over their Central Division rival Bulls (0-2).

For the second straight game, three Pacers topped 20 points in the win. T.J. Warren had a game-high 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting to go along with six rebounds and three assists, while Victor Oladipo added 22 points, seven boards, and two steals, going a perfect 5-for-5 from 3-point range.

But it was Domantas Sabonis who earned the headlines by registering a triple-double in the victory, scoring 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting to go along with 10 points and 11 assists.

"My teammates helped me," Sabonis said. "They were trying to find me in the right places, I'm trying to be in the right places and then just come out with energy. These games now, they don't have fans, so it's very quiet in the arenas. There's no energy, it's cold. We've just got to somehow make our energy out there."

T.J. Warren, the Pacers' leading scorer in 2019-20, scored just five points in Wednesday's opener after sitting out the entire preseason with plantar fasciitis. But Warren was anything but quiet in the opening minutes of Saturday's contest, scoring 12 of Indiana's first 20 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

"I missed training camp, I missed quite a lot of time," Warren said after the game. "So I'm just trying to get myself in shape and get back in a rhythm. Tonight was a good night to get my conditioning and everything right."

Despite Warren's outburst, the Bulls led by as many as eight points in the opening frame. The Pacers twice tied the score in the closing minutes of the first quarter, but Chicago took a 28-27 lead into the second.

The reliable combination of Sabonis and four members of the Pacers' second unit started the second quarter and quickly mounted an impressive rally. Indiana trailed 40-34 when Sabonis made a free throw. T.J. McConnell then stole the ensuing inbounds pass, leading to a dunk for Sabonis. After two more free throws by Sabonis on the ensuing possession, McConnell again intercepted a Patrick Williams inbounds pass leading to another Sabonis slam.

That was just the start of what proved to be a 21-0 run by the Blue & Gold. Indiana forced five Chicago turnovers and came away with four steals during that stretch.

"They started picking up full (court)," Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren said of the pivotal stretch. "It changed the game. They were creating a lot of turnovers and those turnovers were leading to buckets for us. We started to get those layups and dunks off of those deflections and that helped our offense get going there, too.

"It was definitely that second group (and) that defensive activity that changed the game."

Indiana led by as many as 15 points in the second quarter and took a 66-56 advantage into the intermission.

The Pacers' starters didn't waste any time after halftime to put the game away. Oladipo and Myles Turner knocked down 3-pointers on Indiana's first two possessions of the second half. The next six field goals came in order from Malcolm Brogdon, Warren, Sabonis, Brogdon, Turner, and Oladipo as the Blue & Gold reeled off 18 unanswered points to open the third quarter.

The visitors led by as many 30 in the third quarter and took a 99-71 lead into the fourth quarter.

Sabonis was the only starter on the floor to start the final frame, staying in long enough to secure his first triple-double of the season and his fifth of his career, before fouling out with 4:59 to play.

The Bulls didn't give in, and used a 15-2 run to whittle the margin down to 11 with 3:58 remaining before seven straight Pacers points put the game on ice.

Brogdon finished with 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting and six assists in the win, while Doug McDermott chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 17 points in the loss, while Lauri Markkanen added 16 points and nine rebounds.

The Pacers will return to Indianapolis on Sunday to host Boston in the first of two straight games against the Celtics.

Inside the Numbers

Sabonis recorded his first triple-double in just the second game of the season. He had four triple-doubles in 2019-20, one shy of the franchise record set by Lance Stephenson in 2013-14.

Turner was the lone starter not to reach double figures on Saturday, but still put up a solid stat line with nine points on 4-of-8 shooting, five rebounds, and four blocks in just 25:13 of action. Turner has blocked 12 shots over the Pacers' first two games.

Oladipo has now scored 20 or more points in both of Indiana's first two games this season. He only topped 20 points twice in 19 regular season games last season.

Indiana won the battle of the boards for the second straight game, outrebounding the Bulls, 49-41.

3-point shooting kept the score closer than it would have been otherwise. Chicago went 16-for-39 (41 percent) from beyond the arc, while the Pacers were just 9-for-26 (34.6 percent).

You Can Quote Me On That

"Credit the second unit for tonight's game. They did a great job. 11 consecutive stops, that's huge. We need those type of effort plays and defensive plays and defensive stretches if we want to be very good." -Oladipo

"T.J. McConnell, he pressures the ball and just seems to be in the right place at the right time. He knows how to play defense." -Bjorkgren

"He does it every game. Every game he has three, four energy plays that just change the whole tempo of the game and get us going. We love him. We love playing with him." -Sabonis on McConnell

"You can see it when he's out there playing. He'll be patient. He'll wait for cutters, he'll wait for the open man to present himself. When he's on that block, not only can he score but he's a trigger man and he can make plays." -Bjorkgren on Sabonis

"Domas, he was very dominant tonight. When he's playing at a high level like that, it makes it a lot easier for everyone on the floor. He's going to command a lot of attention down low. When guys (are) moving, cutting, and playing without the ball...he's going to find you every time." -Warren on Sabonis

Stat of the Night

Indiana dominated Chicago on the interior, outscoring the Bulls 76-34 in points in the paint.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have now won 10 straight against the Bulls. Chicago has not beaten Indiana since Dec. 29, 2017.

The Pacers are 2-0 to start a season for the first time since 2013-14.

Rookie guard Cassius Stanley made his NBA debut in the closing minutes and scored his first career points on a layup with 27.4 seconds remaining.

Reserve guard Edmond Sumner was not available on Saturday due to illness.

Up Next

The Pacers host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on Sunday, Dec. 27 at 8:00 PM ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.









