Game Rewind: Pacers 115, Bulls 106 (OT)

All eyes were on Pacers guard Victor Oladipo on Wednesday night as he returned to action for the first time since rupturing his right quad tendon on Jan. 23, 2019. A sellout crowd was on hand at Bankers Life Fieldhouse to see the beloved star make his season debut.

And boy, did he deliver.

Oladipo missed his first six 3-point attempts on Wednesday, but he made his seventh one count, drilling a 3-pointer with nine seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. He then cheered on his teammates in the extra session, as they lifted Indiana (31-17) to a 115-106 win over the Chicago Bulls (19-31).

The Blue & Gold trailed 100-93 late in the fourth quarter after going over three minutes without a field goal, but Malcolm Brogdon got them back on the board with a layup with 2:32 remaining. He then jumped the passing lane on the other end, intercepting a Zach LaVine pass intended for Tomas Satoransky and throwing down a one-handed slam to cut the deficit to three.

After another stop, the Pacers had a chance to tie the game, but Justin Holiday misfired on a pass to an open Oladipo on the left wing, throwing the ball out of bounds with 1:15 remaining. Indiana came up with a steal on the other end, but this time Brogdon missed a pull-up three to tie the game.

Indiana's defense remained strong, however. LaVine drove into the lane, but was met by Domantas Sabonis, who went straight up to deny the shot and secure a rebound. Pacers coach Nate McMillan quickly called for a timeout with 22.9 seconds to play.

The Pacers got another good look after the timeout, as T.J. Warren drove from the left wing and kicked to Holiday for another open three in the left corner. Holiday missed, but the Bulls knocked the rebound out of bounds, giving Indiana yet another chance with 15.3 seconds remaining.

This time, Oladipo delivered, catching the ball deep on the left wing and pausing briefly before rising up and swishing the game-tying 3-pointer with nine seconds left, sending the crowd into hysterics.

"Sure I missed six, but I don't even remember missing them," Oladipo said after the game. "When I shot it, I didn't think about the six I missed. I just thought about making that one."

The Bulls put the ball in LaVine's hands at the end of regulation, but he lost control and couldn't get a clean look off before the buzzer sounded.

Oladipo did not play in the extra session as he was near his minutes restriction, but Indiana still dominated.

Holiday started off overtime with a corner three with 4:40 remaining. Chandler Hutchison answered with a floater on the other end, but Brogdon converted a tough two to push Indiana's lead back to three. After a Chicago turnover, Brogdon buried a triple to give Indiana a 108-102 advantage.

Brogdon's driving dunk with 1:16 left was the exclamation point, extending the lead to seven and essentially putting the game away.

After the final buzzer sounded, Oladipo was overcome with emotion, breaking down into tears during a postgame interview on the court with FOX Sports Indiana's Jeremiah Johnson.

"Amazing," Oladipo said. "Words can't describe it, man. It's been a hard, hard year, a really tough year. But God is good, man.

"Tough times don't last, tough people do. I've worked so hard. (I'm) thankful for my friends, this state, these people, my family, my teammates."

The Pacers held a 16-12 lead when Oladipo checked in for the first time with 4:12 remaining in the first quarter. Indiana dialed Oladipo's number on his first offensive possession, calling an action to free him for a 3-point shot at the top of the key. He missed the shot, but came through on the next possession, flipping a crisp, one-handed pass to a cutting Sabonis for a layup.

Oladipo picked up another assist — this one to Goga Bitadze — before he scored his first points, exploding past Hutchison and rolling in a one-handed runner with 1:24 left in the opening frame.

The two-time All-Star drew a foul on Coby White in the closing seconds of the quarter and hit both free throws, giving the Blue & Gold a narrow 25-24 advantage heading into the second quarter.

Oladipo checked out at the start of the second quarter, with starting guard Jeremy Lamb joining four reserves on the floor. T.J. McConnell got the offense rolling early in the second quarter, assisting on a Holiday 3-pointer, converting a layup on a crafty move, and then dishing to Doug McDermott and Lamb for back-to-back dunks as Indiana opened the frame with a 9-3 run.

Five more points from Holiday helped the Pacers open up a 41-35 lead before Oladipo checked back in with 5:50 left in the first half. Oladipo picked up one more assist, connecting again with Sabonis for a layup, but missed two 3-point attempts.

Warren scored 10 of the Pacers' last 14 points in the half to give the home team a 55-51 lead at the break.

Chicago opened the third quarter with seven straight points to move in front. Warren scored seven points during a 9-1 Pacers run to retake the lead, but the Bulls answered with five unanswered points to tie the game at 64 before Oladipo checked back in at the 5:52 mark.

The two teams traded the lead nine times throughout the remainder of the third quarter. Oladipo picked up another assist on a dish to Bitadze with 1:53 left. White's corner three with 30 seconds remaining gave Chicago an 80-78 lead, but Oladipo drove and drew a foul on White on the other end, hitting two foul shots with 10.7 seconds left to tie the game heading into the fourth.

Chicago used a 6-0 run — capped by an alley-oop dunk by LaVine following a Pacers turnover — to take a 94-90 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Sabonis scored shortly thereafter, but McConnell was assessed a technical foul after being whistled for an offensive foul with 5:03 remaining. LaVine knocked down the technical free throw as Oladipo and Brogdon checked back into the game.

But the Bulls were able to extend their lead. Satoransky hit a 3-pointer to extend their lead to six points and then after Sabonis hit one of two free throws, knocked down a mid-range jumper to give Chicago a 100-93 advantage. But the Bulls would not score for the final 4:11 of regulation and managed just six points in overtime.

Warren led all scorers with 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting. Sabonis added 15 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists, while Brogdon tallied 15 points, eight boards, and nine assists.

Oladipo finished with nine points on 2-of-8 shooting, two rebounds, and four assists in 21 minutes.

"I think people were just eager to see him out there," Brogdon said. "Even us within the team, we were just excited to have him out there, to see how it would go. And then guys were ecstatic to see him hit that last shot. That's like the 'Welcome back.'"

Hutchison led the Bulls with 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting. LaVine added 20 points and nine assists, but went just 7-for-23 from the field and 1-for-11 from 3-point range.

Indiana now has two days off before continuing a three-game homestand on Saturday night against the New York Knicks.

Inside the Numbers

Sabonis recorded his team-leading 37th double-double of the season.

Warren has scored 20 or more points in five of his last seven games and has led Indiana in scoring in four games over that span.

Indiana outrebounded the Bulls 46-34 overall and 13-6 on the offensive glass. It was the first time the Pacers outrebounded their opponent in the last six games.

The Pacers won despite allowing 76 points in the paint, the most all season by an Indiana opponent. The previous high was 66 points allowed in a loss to Denver on Jan. 2.

Neither team was particularly good from 3-point range, as the Pacers finished the night 7-for-27 (25.9 percent), while the Bulls went 6-for-33 (18.2 percent).

Stat of the Night

Indiana held Chicago scoreless for the final 4:11 of regulation, just long enough to allow Oladipo to play the hero and force overtime.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won eight straight regular season games against the Bulls and eight in a row at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Chicago hasn't won in Indianapolis came on March 29, 2016.

Pacers center Myles Turner missed his second straight game due to illness. JaKarr Sampson started in his place.

A 24-second moment of silence was held for NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who perished tragically in a helicopter accident on Sunday along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others. The two teams then opened the game by taking an eight-second violation and 24-second shot clock violation in honor of Bryant's two jersey numbers retired by the Los Angeles Lakers.

