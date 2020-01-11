Game Rewind: Pacers 116, Bulls 105











Despite Zach LaVine finishing with 43 points, the Pacers (24-15) picked up a much-needed 116-105 win against the Chicago Bulls (13-26) at United Center on Friday night after losing in unpleasant fashion to the Miami Heat two nights ago. This is just the second road win in Indiana’s last six attempts.

After taking an eight point lead into halftime, the Blue & Gold survived seven combined 3-pointers from LaVine and Coby White in the third quarter to take a seven point lead into the final frame.

With 1:28 left in the fourth, the Pacers were holding on to what seemed like a slim 111-103 lead. On Chicago’s next possession LaVine rose up for another three, and T.J. Warren sprinted out to defend him. Feeling as if he’d been fouled, LaVine threw up a wild shot that fell well short of the net. Justin Holiday grabbed the rebound.

Aaron Holiday then finished on the other end with a driving layup down the center of the paint to push Indiana’s lead to 10 with 1:06 left to play.

With 38.7 seconds remaining, he then iced the game with a deep three from the top of the key. It was the perfect shot to end the second-half shootout. He finished the game with 19 points off the bench.

Just about an hour before tip, Domantas Sabonis was ruled out for the game due to a sore left knee. Myles Turner and JaKarr Sampson stepped up big in his absence. The big men would assist in outscoring the Bulls 70-36 in the paint.

Turner finished with a team-high 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds to notch his fourth double-double of the season. Six of Sampson’s eight points came off three thunderous slams in the third quarter that sparked the Blue & Gold to overcome LaVine and White’s sharpshooting in the period.

Doug McDermott’s 16 points off the bench aided Indiana’s paint attack as well. Despite being known for his 3-point game, he scored 10 of his points on off-ball cuts to the rim.

Turner scored 10 of the Pacers first 14 points, including a nice tip-in for a second-chance bucket with 6:35 left in the first. Warren then followed Turner with back-to-back to give Indiana an 18-12 lead.

After Warren’s three with 4:21 remaining pushed Indiana’s lead to eight, the Bulls closed the gap to 24-23 on an 8-1 run behind a pair of threes from the rookie White and LaVine.

Despite a few sloppy turnovers to end the period, Aaron Holiday drilled a 3-pointer, and Goga Bitadze connected on a long-range jumper to help Indiana keep a 29-27 lead as the quarter expired.

The Pacers scored the first six points of the second quarter, four from McDermott, to grab a 35-27 lead with 10:26 to play in the first half. His third bucket, an easy layup off a backdoor cut to the right baseline, kept Indiana’s lead at eight, 41-33, with 7:45 left to play.

Two minutes later, Turner’s two-handed slam finally gave the Blue & Gold their first double digit lead of the game (45-35).

After a White 3-pointer trimmed the Pacers lead back to seven, Indiana would rattle off a 7-0 run over a 2:15 span to extend their lead to 52-38 on a Warren tip-in with 2:42 remaining.

But LaVine would score the final six points of the quarter to trim the Pacers’ lead down to eight as the half expired. He finished the quarter with an emphatic one-handed slam after a bad pass from T.J. McConnell.

The spree turned him loose in the second half.

Despite potential momentum-swinging dunks from Sampson and Turner, LaVine was determined to bring the Bulls back into the game singlehandedly. The former UCLA guard connected on four straight three pointers in a 1:43 span to trim Indiana’s lead to 64-60 with 7:10 left in the third.

But Sampson responded once again with his third monstrous slam of the quarter to push Indiana’s lead back to six. The sixth-year man from St. Johns kept showing off his underutilized power, and the Pacers finally received the message.

After his dunk, Turner grabbed an offensive rebound for an easy tip-in, and Warren picked LaVine’s pocket for a fast-break dunk to stretch Indiana’s lead back to 10, 70-60, with 5:41 left in the third.

By the 4:56 mark, Indiana had extended their lead to 14. But another Bull would get hot from deep.

This time it was White. The former Tar Heel’s three consecutive 3-pointers in 51 seconds led a 12-0 scoring run that brought the Bulls back to within two, 74-72, with 2:11 left in the frame.

But, Bitadze finally ended the scoring drought with a two-handed, alley-oop slam, and Chicago remained scoreless for the remainder of the period.

After ending the previous quarter on a low note, McDermott connected on a baseline 3-pointer with 13.6 seconds remaining to give Indiana a 79-72 lead heading into the final frame.

The Blue & Gold soon stretched their lead to 83-74 in the fourth on McDermott’s tough finish in the paint with 10:20 left to play.

Later, the Holiday brothers would combine for eight straight Indiana points in 45 seconds to extend Indiana’s back to double digits, 94-79, with 7:29 remaining.

But, LaVine and the Bulls would make things interesting once again. The oft-elite scorer drilled another pair of threes, and followed with a three-point play to chew the Blue & Gold’s lead down to seven, 103-96, with 3:31 remaining. A Lauri Markkanen three would then cut Indiana’s lead to just four.

But the Blue & Gold began to put the finishing touches on the game. A pair of threes from Holiday and McDermott sandwiched around a Tomas Satoransky layup would push Indiana’s lead back to eight, with 2:15 left to play.

After LaVine’s failed attempt to draw the foul, Chicago looked as if they had run out of magic. Aaron Holiday then happily obliged to send the Bulls out with a loss, and closed out the game with five straight points, including his cold-blooded 28-foot 3-pointer.

Indiana hopes to continue to rack up the wins when they return home to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

Inside the Numbers

The Pacers out-rebounded the Bulls 46-36, marking the second time in three games they’ve bested their opponent

Despite missing Sabonis, 60.3 percent of Indiana’s points tonight came from the paint (70-of-116)

Myles Turner led the team in scoring and rebounds for the second time this season. His 27 points were a season-high.

You Can Quote Me On That

“I thought we did a good job of next-man up with Domantas [Sabonis] not playing tonight. Myles was involved a lot more because of the absence of Domantas, he was at the five position and he did a good job of making plays. He took the shot when it was there and really got us off to a good start and had an impact on this game on both ends of the floor.” – Head coach Nate McMillan on changes in the offense due to Sabonis being out

“To just be ready to step up and bring energy. You know when you lost a great player like that you just got to bring energy and try to work your tail off the best way you can. So that’s what I did and I was ready to go. I’m not new to this at all, my whole career I have always been in a position like this somewhat and had to be ready when my name was called and for the most part I have been.” – JaKarr Sampson on starting for Sabonis

“That’s part of winning games: closing out games, getting stops and LaVine was red hot all night long. We finally were able to get a couple stops but I thought offensively we were able to execute and score on them as well. I think we scored 37 or 36 in that fourth quarter and we had to because we weren’t really getting enough stops.” – Nate McMillan on how the Pacers closed out the game

Stat of the Night

After connecting on just 4-of-20 3-point attempts during the first three quarters, Indiana made 7-of-10 in the fourth quarter to seal the victory

Noteworthy

With Malcolm Brogdon dealing with strep throat, T.J. McConnell earned his first start of the season. The lineup of McConnell, Jeremy Lamb, Warren, Sampson, and Turner was the ninth different starting lineup the Pacers have used this season.

Aaron Holiday finished in double figures for the third time in his last four games

Indiana has won the last seven regular-season meetings against Chicago, and 10 of the last 11 overall

