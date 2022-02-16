Halftime Rewind: Pacers 63, Bucks 69

Halftime Rewind

Seeking an end to their losing streak, the Pacers traveled to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks Tuesday night. The Blue & Gold have lost seven straight games on the road to Milwaukee, and have not won at Fiserv Forum since 2018.

Despite having just 10 available players, the Pacers are putting up a fight against the defending champions. Milwaukee leads by just six, 69-63, at halftime. After Indiana took a 48-46 lead in the second quarter, the Bucks mounted a 14-2 run to stay in control for the rest of the period.

Buddy Hield had a solid first half for Indiana, scoring 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting – 3-of-6 from deep. Tyrese Haliburton has 10 points five assists, and three steals, while Keifer Sykes has eight off the bench.

The squads started pretty evenly matched. The Pacers found some offense through former lottery pick Jalen Smith. But, the Bucks earned the early edge. Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton each had six early points to grab a 16-10 advantage with 7:25 left in the first quarter.

The Bucks’ lead grew to eight over the next few minutes. But, Indiana continued to hang around. Trailing 21-13, the Blue & Gold scored six unanswered to cut the gap to two with 3:34 to play. Keifer Sykes’ first bucket – a 3-pointer – capped the spurt.

Down the stretch, the story remained the same. Milwaukee saw a few triples fall to stay in front. Yet, Indiana stayed close behind. Sykes’ second trey cut the deficit to 32-27 with 49.8 seconds left. Unfortunately, backup forward Sandro Mamukelashvili banked in an eight-foot jumper just before time expired.

The Pacers worked diligently to shrink the Bucks’ advantage during the initial moments of the second quarter. Trailing 43-36, Goga Bitadze dropped in a floater from the pain to cut the gap to five. On the Bucks’ ensuing possession, Tyrese Haliburton picked off Bobby Portis’ pass. The guard then drilled a transition three for his first field goal. The five unanswered forced Milwaukee to call a timeout with 8:17 left.

Out of the timeout, Jrue Holiday drilled a trey to help the Bucks. But, the Blue & Gold retaliated. First, Haliburton found Terry Taylor on consecutive possessions for four points. Then, Hield added his second triple to take a 48-46 lead with 6:49 remaining.

However, the Bucks responded with a 14-2 run over a 3:07 span to earn a 10-point advantage. Lindell Wigginton anchored the spree with two 3-pointers.

Down the stretch, the Pacers fought back once again. The squad fell behind by as many as 11 before cutting the gap to six before the break. Hield provided the final highlight, beating the buzzer with a 32-foot triple from the left side from a second-chance opportunity.

