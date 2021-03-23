Game Rewind: Pacers 113, Bucks 140

Game Recap

Even without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor, the Pacers had no answer for the Milwaukee Bucks offense on Monday night. The Central Division leaders raced out to an 83-60 halftime lead and cruised to a 140-113 win over an undermanned Indiana team playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Bucks (28-14) hit 24 3-pointers — the most ever by a Pacers opponent in a single game — while picking up their seventh straight win and their 12th victory in their last 13 games. The loss spoiled a bid by the Pacers (19-23) to sweep a three-game road trip.

Three Pacers topped 20 points in the loss, but Indiana sorely missed starters Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon on the defensive end. Turner, the NBA's leading shot-blocker, did not play due to a left ankle sprain, while Brogdon sat with a sore lower back.

Doug McDermott knocked down a 3-pointer on the Pacers' opening possession on Monday, but that was one of very few highlights for the Blue & Gold in the opening frame. Indiana missed its next eight shots while the Bucks reeled off 19 unanswered points, starting the night 7-for-10.

Domantas Sabonis' layup at the 7:42 mark ended Indiana's scoring drought, but Milwaukee never cooled off on the other end. The hosts went 9-for-12 from 3-point range in the opening frame, dropping 48 points in the quarter. The Bucks led by as many as 23 points and took a 22-point lead into the second quarter.

"You can't start games like that, giving up that many points in the first quarter," Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren said after the game. "I felt like we were a little bit lighter than usual with our aggressiveness on defense."

Jeremy Lamb provided an offensive spark off the bench for Indiana, scoring 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting over a 10-minute stretch spanning the end of the first and beginning of the second quarters.

The Blue & Gold cut the deficit to 16 points on three occasions in the second quarter, but that would be the closest they would get before halftime, as Milwaukee kept shooting well from beyond the arc, hitting five of eight from 3-point range in the second quarter. The Bucks closed the half with an 11-4 surge to push its lead back to 83-60.

The Pacers trailed 97-78 at the 4:48 mark in the third quarter when the game was stopped due to an equipment malfunction. Brook Lopez's dunk minutes earlier had knocked the backboard the Bucks were shooting on slightly off level.

They balanced the backboard, but the scoreboard remained unbalanced throughout the third quarter. Caris LeVert did his best to try to bring the Pacers back, scoring 13 points in the frame and hitting three 3-pointers in a 1:51 stretch, but the Bucks still took a 110-94 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Pacers got within 13 early in the final frame following back-to-back threes by McDermott and Goga Bitadze, but Milwaukee answered with eight straight to quickly thwart any hopes of a comeback.

Sabonis led Indiana with 22 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the loss. Lamb added 21 points off the bench on 8-of-14 shooting, while also tallying six rebounds and five assists.

Three others joined them in double figures. McDermott scored 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting, LeVert tallied 19 points, five boards, and five assists, and T.J. McConnell tallied 13 points and seven assists.

With Antetokounmpo missing his second game of the season with a left knee sprain, Jrue Holiday led a balanced effort for Milwaukee, scoring a game-high 28 points while going 11-for-14 from the field and 5-for-6 from 3-point range and dishing out 14 assists.

Khris Middleton added 25 points, eight rebounds, and six assists and went 4-for-6 from beyond the arc. Pat Connaughton was 6-for-7 from 3-point range while scoring 20 points and pulling down nine rebounds in his first start of the season.

The Pacers will return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Wednesday to host the Detroit Pistons before embarking on another two-game road trip over the weekend, with visits scheduled to Dallas and Washington.

"We don't lose confidence in one loss," LeVert said. "Those guys shot the ball really well tonight. We've got another game against Detroit in a couple days. That's the beauty of the NBA."

The 140 points by Milwaukee were 10 more than the previous high by a Pacers opponent this season and the most points allowed by Indiana since Denver scored 140 in their game in London on Jan. 12, 2017. The Bucks' 83 points in the first half were the most allowed by the Pacers before halftime in NBA franchise history.

While Milwaukee went 24-for-39 (61.5 percent) from 3-point range, the Pacers were just 12-for-50 (24 percent) from beyond the arc. Justin Holiday, who went 10-for-19 from beyond the arc in two wins in Miami over the weekend, was just 1-for-10 on Monday.

Lamb topped 20 points for the third time this season and the first since Jan. 25.

The Pacers committed just six turnovers on Monday, matching their season low set in a season-opening win over New York on Dec. 23.

"We didn't play as hard as we could coming out of the game. You can attribute that to Myles (being out), you can attribute that to a lot of things. But I think each of us has to look in the mirror and ask what we could have done better." -LeVert

"Our urgency wasn't there from the start. I think we had to come out and really establish ourselves on (the defensive) end of the floor and we weren't able to do that tonight. They hit a lot of shots, you've got to give them credit, but a lot of that was due to our effort and giving them some good looks." -McDermott

"Our level of speed wasn't quite there. Our level of contesting shots wasn't there. We have to be great in transition to not give up the easy ones. We have to be great on the glass to not give up the second-chance ones...Those five, six, or seven can add up to the other 10, 12, 14 they made in other areas." -Bjorkgren on giving up 24 3-pointers

"It's tough. He's one of the better defenders in this league and he gives you that confidence if you're going to get blown by on the perimeter that he's going to be there to clean it up. We definitely miss him out there. We definitely miss Malcolm as well, the way he's able to defend. Obviously it's huge when those guys are out, but that's not an excuse. We've still got enough in that locker room to win." -McDermott on defending without Turner

"He's a good player. He went through that stretch there where I knew he wanted to play better than he was playing. He puts a lot of it on himself. He's a hard worker. It was good to see him tonight get in attack mode and hit some shots." -Bjorkgren on Lamb's performance

The Bucks have combined to make 45 3-pointers in their two wins over the Pacers so far this season. Milwaukee's 21 threes in a 130-110 win over Indiana on Feb. 3 were the most ever by a Pacers opponent in a single game. The Bucks broke their own record on Monday with 24 treys.

Indiana has dropped all six games it has played against the Bucks at Fiserv Forum since the arena opened prior to the 2018-19 season. None of them have been particularly close, as the Pacers have lost each contest by at least 17 and have lost by an average margin of 23.3 points.

The Pacers are 5-4 on the season on the second night of a back-to-back, with two of their four losses coming in Milwaukee.

Bucks forward P.J. Tucker, acquired from Houston in a trade on Friday, exited Monday's game early due to a sprained left ankle.

The Pacers return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to host Jerami Grant and the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, March 24 at 7:00 PM ET.

