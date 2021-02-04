Game Rewind: Pacers 110, Bucks 130

Game Recap

One night after the Pacers led wire-to-wire in an impressive win over the Grizzlies, the tables were turned on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double, seven Bucks scored in double figures, and Milwaukee (13-8) never trailed in a 130-110 win over Indiana (12-10).

The Bucks, who were off on Tuesday while the Pacers arrived late in Milwaukee after an 8:00 game in Indianapolis, led by as many as 23 points in the first half and pushed the margin as high as 40 points before the final buzzer.

Domantas Sabonis was the one bright spot for Indiana in the loss. One night after matching his career high with 32 points, Sabonis set a new mark on Wednesday, tallying 33 points in 31 minutes against Milwaukee. The All-Star forward went 14-for-25 from the field and 3-for-5 from 3-point range while also tallying 12 points and six assists despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter.

"We just didn't come out with enough urgency on both ends," Pacers forward Doug McDermott said after the loss. "It's something that we've got to clean up. Just because we played the night before doesn't give us an excuse to lay an egg."

The rested Bucks jumped out in front early on Wednesday, racing out to a 21-10 lead behind a hot start from beyond the 3-point arc. Sabonis scored seven points in the opening frame, but Milwaukee took a 29-21 lead into the second quarter.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks blew the game open in the ensuing frame. The two-time MVP had nine points and three assists in the first half of the second quarter and Milwaukee used a 20-5 run to open up a 57-35 lead with 5:32 remaining before halftime.

The Bucks extended their lead to 23 points before the Blue & Gold mounted a small charge, as Sabonis scored seven points during a 10-1 Indiana run. Nonetheless, the hosts took a 68-51 lead into the intermission after going 12-for-26 from 3-point range over the first two quarters.

"Defensively we weren't as active right there coming out of the gates," Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren said. "But I thought we showed glimpses of it there, I did. We had a stretch there of six stops in a row in the second quarter, then didn't quite finish the half. I thought we were going to keep coming, I thought we were going to crack into it there."

The Pacers trailed 76-61 after Sabonis' hook shot with 8:26 remaining in the third quarter before all five Bucks starters scored during a subsequent 12-0 run to extend their lead to 27.

Sabonis did his best to carry Indiana's offense in the third quarter, scoring 15 points in the frame on 7-of-9 shooting. But Milwaukee simply had too much firepower for Sabonis to keep up.

Antetokounmpo secured a triple-double when he dished to Bobby Portis for a corner three that capped another 10-0 Milwaukee run and gave the hosts a commanding 106-70 lead with 49.5 seconds remaining in the third quarter. A McDermott layup made it a 34-point game entering the fourth quarter.

With the outcome already decided, both coaches emptied their benches in the final frame, as Justin Holiday was the only starter from either team that saw the floor over the final 12 minutes.

Justin Holiday had 15 points and eight rebounds for Indiana, while McDermott added 13 points and seven boards off the bench. Malcolm Brogdon scored 12 points and Aaron Holiday tallied 11, while T.J. McConnell dished out a season-high 12 assists.

Anteotkounmpo finished with a team-high 21 points for Milwaukee, going 7-for-8 from both the field and the free throw line, grabbing 14 rebounds, and dishing out 10 assists.

Bryn Forbes added 20 points off the bench while going 4-for-6 from 3-point range and Portis had 18 points and nine rebounds. Donte DiVincenzo (16 points, 4-of-8 3-point shooting), Khris Middleton (12 points, five rebounds, and four assists), Jrue Holiday (11 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals), and Brook Lopez (11 points and six rebounds) all reached double figures for Milwaukee.

The Pacers will return home for their next two games. Indiana is set to host New Orleans on Friday night and then Utah on Sunday afternoon.

Inside the Numbers

Sabonis had scored 32 points on Dec. 23 against New York and again on Tuesday before setting a new career mark with 33 on Wednesday.

McConnell had double-digit assists for the first time this season and surpassed his previous Pacers career high of 11 assists, a mark he set twice last season.

Myles Turner had one block for Indiana to extend his streak of consecutive games with a block to 38, the longest streak of his career.

Antetokounmpo's triple-double was his third of the season and the 21st of his career.

The Bucks' 68 points in the first half were the most this season by a Pacers opponent, surpassing the 66 points scored by the Knicks in the season opener on Dec. 23. Milwaukee's 130 points were also a season high, one more than the Clippers scored against Indiana on Jan. 17.

You Can Quote Me On That

"I just thought our initial defense wasn't there. And if the initial defense isn't quite there, then when he's feeling like he can attack that rim, he's going to keep going. Early in the game, if you can put up those walls and guard as a team there a little bit better, then he's not as likely to continue to attack in those spots." -Bjorkgren on the defense against Antetokounmpo

"Milwaukee's a great team. They're very deep and they play the right way and they're a great defensive team as well. Whenever you give a team like that a lead like that at home...it made it tough. We dug ourselves too big of a hole and we know we can't do that." -McDermott

"We came out and we didn't have the energy in all the right places. We had little spurts but we couldn't put it together throughout the game." -Sabonis

"He's an MVP-type player for a reason. He finds the open shooters, we were just a step slow getting out to them. We have to be better in that area." -McConnell on Antetokounmpo and his ability to create off the drive

Stat of the Night

The Bucks finished the night 21-for-48 from 3-point range, setting a new franchise record for 3-pointers made by a Pacers opponent. Houston made 20 3-pointers in a win over Indiana on Nov. 11, 2018 and Portland matched that mark on Jan. 26, 2020.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have lost all five games they've played in Milwaukee since the opening of Fiserv Forum. Their last road win over the Bucks came at the Bradley Center on March 2, 2018.

Indiana lost for the first time this season when playing on the second night of a back-to-back. The Pacers had won their first three games on the second half of a back-to-back set.

All three Holiday brothers played in an NBA game for the third time ever on Wednesday. The first two times came last season when Jrue was a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Up Next

The Pacers host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, Feb. 5 at 7:00 PM ET.

Tickets

A limited number of tickets for all upcoming Pacers home games from January 24 through March 4 are now on sale. Single Game Tickets » Health & Safety Guidelines »









