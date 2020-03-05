Game Rewind: Pacers 100, Bucks 119

Game Recap

The old adage "basketball is a game of runs" bore out on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

The Pacers fell into a 22-point hole in the first quarter but rallied to tie the game by the opening minute of the third quarter, only to see the Bucks build their lead back up to 28 on their way to a 119-100 win.

The loss snapped a four-game win streak for Indiana (37-25), which was without two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo due to a sore right knee for the second straight game and lost starting point guard Malcolm Brogdon to a sore left hip in the first half of Wednesday's contest.

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 29 points, while also tallying 12 rebounds and six assists as Milwaukee (53-9) bounced back from a loss on Monday night to Miami and avoided its first two-game losing streak of the season.

T.J. Warren led Indiana with 18 points in the loss. Doug McDermott added 16 points off the bench, Domantas Sabonis tallied 15 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, and T.J. McConnell finished with 14 points and six assists.

Things could not have gotten off to worse start on Wednesday for the Blue & Gold. The Pacers missed six of their first seven shots as Milwaukee raced out to a 15-2 lead.

After baskets by Brogdon and Myles Turner, the Bucks reeled off eight unanswered points to make it 25-6. The Pacers called timeout and then scored the next five points, only for Milwaukee to string together another 8-0 run to open up a 22-point advantage.

"One thing that I emphasize for every game is that we have to get off to a quick start," Turner said. "We knew this team had just lost to a good Miami team. They were going to come out with a sense of urgency. We didn’t match that. It happens."

Sabonis scored five points as the Pacers closed the frame with a 12-3 run, but they still trailed 36-23 entering the second quarter.

McDermott gave Indiana a much-needed spark to start the second quarter. The 6-8 sharpshooter connected on two straight 3-pointers, drawing a foul on the second and converting the free throw for a four-point play, then added a layup to provide nine of the Pacers' first 11 points in the frame.

McDermott's exploits allowed the Blue & Gold to chip away at the Bucks' lead, but the Pacers lost Brogdon to a sore left hip with 5:09 remaining in the half and Milwaukee led 50-40 with 4:56 to play before a pair of T.J.'s took over.

McConnell converted a layup at the 4:41 mark, Warren converted a three-point play at 4:24, and then McConnell stripped Donte DiVincenzo in the backcourt off the ensuing inbound and scored to cap a seven-point flurry in 28 seconds.

McConnell and Warren combined for 20 of Indiana's last 21 points in the half, capped by Warren's putback of a McConnell miss with 43.1 seconds left that made it just a two-point game at the break.

"I thought our guys kept fighting," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said. "They kept scraping. After that first quarter we settled down. In the first quarter, I thought we took some quick shots. Those quick shots led to quick baskets. I thought in the second, third, and fourth quarter we started to settle down and get into our offense and force them to defend playing our third and fourth options."

McConnell hit a jumper 40 seconds into the second half to tie the game at 58. After a Wesley Matthews layup, Warren scored on the other end to tie the game once again before the Bucks broke out another big run.

Four different players hit 3-pointers during an 18-4 Milwaukee run that pushed the hosts' lead back to double digits. The Bucks extended their advantage to 89-71 after a pair of DiVincenzo free throws with 2:39 left in the third quarter, but the Pacers closed the frame with eight straight points to trim the deficit down to 10 entering the fourth.

The Bucks quickly thwarted any threat of another comeback, however. Eric Bledsoe scored eight points as Milwaukee opened the final frame with a 12-2 run to push its lead back to 20.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Antetokounmpo dished to DiVincenzo for a 3-pointer then scored six straight points over a 9-0 run that put the game on ice.

Khris Middleton finished with 20 points and eight rebounds for Milwaukee, while DiVincenzo added 19 points and seven boards off the bench.

Despite Wednesday's loss, the Pacers are still 2-1 on their five-game road trip, which continues on Friday night in Chicago before concluding on Sunday evening in Dallas.

Inside the Numbers

Warren scored 14 of his 18 points in the second quarter to buoy the Pacers' comeback attempt.

Sabonis recorded his team-leading 48th double-double of the season, moving him within one of Troy Murphy's franchise record for double-doubles in a season, set during the 2008-09 campaign.

With McDermott and McConnell leading the way, the Pacers' bench outscored Milwaukee's reserves 51-36.

The Bucks dominated the Pacers in fastbreak points, outscoring Indiana 37-14 in transition.

DiVincenzo's 19 points matched his career high. He also scored 19 in two previous games this season, including on Feb. 12 against the Pacers.

You Can Quote Me On That

"We never really established ourselves. I thought in the second quarter we did get some things going. That second unit, they've been playing really good basketball for us all season. They were forcing the tempo and were able to get some offensive movement and forced them to defend. We scored in that second quarter, but we didn't do a good job establishing ourselves defensively in the first five minutes." -McMillan

"T.J. McConnell really stepped up to the plate and filled the void really well." -Turner on replacing Brogdon

"I just felt something in my hip-region area. We're still trying to figure it out. I jumped to challenge Khris Middleton's shot and I felt something pull a little bit." -Brogdon on his injury

"They're a tough team. They're competitive, they're well-coached. We had to throw some big blows, some big runs, to finally get ourselves into a position where we got a good win tonight." -Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer

"We relaxed in that second quarter. In that third and fourth quarter, we did a great job playing with pace and getting stops. We know they like to slow things down and get into the shot clock, but we did a great job playing our basketball." -Middleton

Stat of the Night

The Pacers outscored the Bucks 33-22 in the second quarter on Wednesday, but were outscored by 30 points over the remaining three frames.

Noteworthy

With Wednesday's win, the Bucks take the season series with Indiana 3-1. Milwaukee has won the season series for two straight years and three of the last four.

The Pacers have dropped all four regular season games at Fiserv Forum since it opened prior to the 2018-19 season.

The Bucks were without guards George Hill (groin contusion) and Kyle Korver (back soreness) on Wednesday.

